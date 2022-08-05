Fuel tax cut and help with energy bills: Italy approves inflation aid package

As expected, the final version of the ‘aiuti-bis‘ decree provides another extension to the existing 30-cents-per-litre cut to fuel duty, more help with energy bills, and a tax cut for workers earning under 35,000 euros a year.
The package also includes further funding for mental health treatment: there’s another 15 million euros for the recently-introduced ‘psychologist bonus’ on top of the 10 million previously allocated.
There are also measures to help agricultural firms deal with this year’s severe drought.
The measures will be funded with 14.3 billion euros in higher-than-expected tax revenues this year, and the deployment of funds that have not yet been spent, Economy and Finance Minister Daniele Franco said.
READ ALSO: Is Italy really giving all employees a ‘pay rise’ from August?
Italy has already budgeted some 35 billion euros since January to soften the impact of rising fuel costs.
The decree is one of the last major acts by outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi before an early general election next month.
Elections are set for September 25th but the former European Central Bank chief is staying on in a caretaker role until a new government is formed.
Draghi said the Italian economy was performing better than expected, citing the International Monetary Fund’s estimate of three percent for 2022.
“They say that in 2022, we will grow more than Germany, than France, than the average of the eurozone, more than the United States,” he told a press conference.
But he noted the many problems facing Italy, “from the high cost of living, to inflation, the rise in energy prices and other materials, to supply difficulties, widespread insecurity and, of course political insecurity”.
Inflation hit 8 percent in Italy in June – the most severe spike the country has experienced since 1976.
Member comments