Will summer 2022 be Italy’s hottest ever?
As the country prepares for yet another heatwave, we look into whether summer 2022 might go down as the hottest summer in Italian history.
Published: 5 August 2022 17:37 CEST
Summer 2022 has a chance to beat out its infamous 2003 counterpart and become the hottest summer in Italian history. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP
MAP: The hottest parts of Italy this weekend
Italy has placed 16 cities under ‘red alert’ on Saturday as the latest intense heatwave sweeps the country.
Published: 5 August 2022 10:56 CEST
Updated: 5 August 2022 14:43 CEST
