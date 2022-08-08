For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
Agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
From weather warnings to summer events, here's a look at what's going on this week in Italy.
Published: 8 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Whether you're at the beach or in the city, there's plenty to do in Italy this week.. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
For members
HEATWAVE
Will summer 2022 be Italy’s hottest ever?
As the country prepares for yet another heatwave, we look into whether summer 2022 might go down as the hottest summer in Italian history.
Published: 5 August 2022 17:37 CEST
Updated: 8 August 2022 10:03 CEST
Updated: 8 August 2022 10:03 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments