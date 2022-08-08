Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

Agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

From weather warnings to summer events, here's a look at what's going on this week in Italy.

Published: 8 August 2022 09:17 CEST
Agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week
Whether you're at the beach or in the city, there's plenty to do in Italy this week.. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Monday

Storms and heatwave peak – once again the country is divided in two by the weather forecast this week following an intense heatwave. Thunderstorms are expected on Monday as the heat breaks in many northern and central regions, including in Piedmont, Lombardy, and Veneto.

READ ALSO: Will summer 2022 be Italy’s hottest ever?

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain around 35-36 in most parts of the south and islands. The heatwave is expected to break across all parts of the country by Tuesday, with rain forecast in some parts of the south.

Wednesday:

San Lorenzo – One of the most romantic evenings of the year in Italy, this is said to be the night when shooting stars can be seen across the country. This is because of the passing of Perseid, a meteor shower that cross the sky at this time of year and is known in Italian as lacrime di san lorenzo, or  ‘San Lorenzo’s tears’. August 10th is the name-day (onomastico) of San Lorenzo.

In fact, there’s a good chance of seeing falling stars any day this week. Other than stargazing, you might want to check out local events held in your town and city to mark the occasion – usually held in Piazza San Lorenzo, if there is one.

Thursday:

Jazz in Rome – for those in the capital, there’s no shortage of events to enjoy this month. Castel Sant’Angelo near the Vatican is putting on ‘Classic Mit Jazz‘ on August 11th: a fusion of jazz and classical music with an ensemble that features a sax and drums as well as a violin and cello. Tickets are €12 full price, €2 for 18-25 year-olds.

Friday

Ferragosto weekend – Most of Italy is already chiuso per ferie (closed for the holidays) from early August, but the Ferragosto national holiday on Monday, August 15th is when the whole country really clocks off and heads to the beach.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about Ferragosto, Italy’s national summer holiday

It’s not unusual for the minority of people  who aren’t already on holiday this month to take a long weekend off starting Friday, August 12th.

Traffic is always particularly heavy over the Ferragosto weekend, particularly southbound on major motorways. So if you’ll be travelling by car it’s a good idea to set off as early as possible on Saturday morning – or Friday if you can.

Weekend

Serie A kicks off – Italy’s top football league starts with the first two matches held on August 13th this year, more than a week earlier than the last competition. While there have been suggestions that the date would have to be pushed back if extreme heat persists, officials insist that there will be no delays.

Summer sales – Last chance for sales shopping (in some regions) – the saldi are closely regulated in Italy, with only two big sales allowed per year

This year’s summer sales season runs until August 13th in Lazio, the region where Rome is based, as well as in Liguria. Offers continue in most other regions until the end of August.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEATWAVE

Will summer 2022 be Italy’s hottest ever?

As the country prepares for yet another heatwave, we look into whether summer 2022 might go down as the hottest summer in Italian history.

Published: 5 August 2022 17:37 CEST
Updated: 8 August 2022 10:03 CEST
Will summer 2022 be Italy's hottest ever?

August is here and, alas, the heat is back on. 

After enduring months of exceptionally hot weather, Italy’s residents are bracing for yet another heatwave as meteorologists say temperatures this month might be 10 degrees higher than seasonal averages.

READ ALSO: Heatwave: What temperatures can we expect in Italy in August?

At this point many might be wondering whether the summer we’re living through (or surviving, you decide) might be one of, if not the hottest in Italian history. 

The short answer is: it might be but it’s far too soon to tell since, from a meteorological standpoint, summers consist of June, July and August and the latter month has only just started. 

But we can already start drawing a comparison between the current summer and the hottest summer in Italian history, the sweltering estate 2003.

For those who might not have been around then, summer 2003 brought four months of far-above-average temperatures without so much as a let-up to ‘break’ the heat. As a result, summer 2003 literally smashed each and every one of the previous records and earned the title of hottest Italian summer ever.

Tourists cooling off in Rome, Italy

Italy’s mean temperature in August is expected to sway between 2 and 3°C above season average. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

So far summer 2022 appears on track to give its infamous 2003 counterpart a run for its money.

Granted, in June 2022, the national mean temperature was 2.88​​°C above average, whereas the same value was 3.44°C above average in June 2003. 

But, while the country’s mean temperature was 1.59°C above average in July 2003, July 2022 registered an impressive +2.26°C in the same category.

So, all in all, it seems like the contest is bound to go right down to the wire, with temperatures in August set to determine whether summer 2022 will eventually be crowned as the hottest summer ever. 

Michele Brunetti, Chief Researcher at the Italian Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate (ISAC), tells The Local: “August 2003 registered a significant anomaly – the national mean temperature was 2.71°C above average. We’ll have to wait and see whether this month’s temperatures will exceed those recorded in August.

“It would surely be quite extraordinary [if they did].”

Difficult as it may be, forecasts project that the country’s mean temperature will sway between 2 and 3°C above average in the coming weeks, so there might be just enough margin for summer 2022 to become the hottest ever (not that we hope it does, obviously).

The dried-up banks of the Po river in Italy

Thus far, 2022 has been the driest year in Italian history. Above are the dried-up banks of Italy’s longest river, the Po. Photo by Andrea PATTARO / AFP

Meanwhile, 2022 may also be able to break another undesirable record and go down in history as the driest year ever – or, at least, since 1800, when records started.

READ ALSO: Italy’s Po Valley rations water amid worst drought in 70 years

So far this year, up until the end of July, rainfall across the country has been below average by as much as 46 percent (-52 percent in the north and -42 percent in the centre and south), making the first seven months of 2022 the driest in Italian history.

The amount of rainfall in the coming months will determine whether 2022 as a whole will beat out the current record holder, 2017 – something Brunetti says is likely to happen.

It would be no surprise given that the country is currently experiencing its worst drought in 70 years.

SHOW COMMENTS