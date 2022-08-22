On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Election campaign begins – campaigning officially gets underway this week ahead of Italy’s much-discussed early election, set for September 25th.

So far, Italy’s political parties have been frantically forming alliances, putting together election manifestos, and finalising lists of candidates for each constituency.

Monday, August 22nd, is the deadline by which parties must submit their official lists of candidates.

Then Friday, August 26th – 30 days before the election – is supposedly the first date parties can put up campaign posters and hold rallies, though sharp-eyed residents will have spotted campaign posters up already in some areas, and TV ads and radio jingles are also allowed before this date.

READ ALSO: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

The campaign lasts a month, and ends two days before the vote; at midnight on September 23rd.

Cerchi e Fori in Rome – It’s your last chance to catch the free open-air music, dance and circus shows that have taken over part of Rome’s historic centre in the evenings throughout August.

Performances are held in Via dei Cerchi and Via dei Fori Imperiali between 8.30 ad 11.30pm until Tuesday, August 23rd. Find out more on the event’s official website here.

Tuesday

Storms in the south – after severe storms in the north of Italy last week, this week begins with an uncertain forecast for many areas.

There are scattered thunderstorms across southern areas from Sicily to Lazio on Monday, before the weather is set to worsen across much of the south on Tuesday.

A slight drop in temperatures is expected, and forecasts warn that thunderstorms, hail and strong winds are likely in parts of Campania, Calabria, Basilicata, and central-southern Sicily.

Conditions are expected to be calm and mostly sunny in the north and centre-north.

Weekend

Notte della Taranta, Puglia – The ‘Night of the Taranta’ is one of Italy’s biggest traditional live music festivals.

Held in Salento, in the southern region of Puglia, every year the festival celebrates the fast-paced traditional dance believed to have originated in the area as a folk cure for women bitten by poisonous spiders.

While no one believes it cures anything these days – other than perhaps a bad mood – the dance remains an important part of local culture and tradition.

The 25th edition will be held on August 27th in Melpignano, a small town 30 kilometres south of Lecce.

As always, the Notte della Taranta is a free event and is open to all. Find more information on the event’s Facebook page.