Why are so many of Italy’s beaches privatised?
Many holidaymakers will have to pay for the privilege of enjoying Italy's coastline this summer, as the number of privately-run beaches keeps growing. Why are there so many, and is this about to change?
Published: 9 August 2022 17:32 CEST
Three adjacent private beaches in Positano, Italy. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP.
Italy’s summer tourism boom driven by American arrivals
Tourist spending in Italy is set to return to pre-pandemic levels this summer, boosted largely by visitors from the US, says a new industry report.
Published: 8 August 2022 11:57 CEST
