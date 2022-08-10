For members
San Lorenzo: The best stargazing spots in Italy’s cities
August 10th is San Lorenzo, Italy's annual star-gazing festival. Here's where to try and catch a shooting star if you're in a major Italian city this year.
Published: 10 August 2022 17:37 CEST
August 10th, the 'Notte di San Lorenzo', is Italy's favourite night for stargazing. Photo by Mariana SUAREZ / AFP.
What you need to know about Italy’s free museum Sundays
Want to see the Colosseum or Michelangelo’s David for free? You can on Italy’s free museum Sundays.
Published: 5 August 2022 13:42 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:29 CEST
