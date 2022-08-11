For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What’s it like travelling through Italy’s airports now?
As flight disruption continues in Europe during the August holiday season, passengers tell The Local how Italy’s airports are faring.
Published: 11 August 2022 17:18 CEST
Passengers at Rome's Fiumicino airport on July 17, 2022. While Italy's airports are not suffering the same problems seen in many other countries, delays are common. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP
The busiest Italian roads to avoid over Ferragosto weekend
Traffic authorities have warned of busy roads as people in Italy set off for the long summer holiday weekend. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 11 August 2022 13:42 CEST
