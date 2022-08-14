Read news from:
Why August 15th is a public holiday in Italy

Ferragosto is one of the most deeply felt Italian holidays. Find out why it is celebrated.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:03 CEST
Many Italians use the August 15th public holiday to escape the heat of the city and enjoy the beach. Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

August is holiday season in Italy and Ferragosto, which falls on the 15th day of the month every year, officially marks its peak.

On the day, Italy is known to experience a sort of collective shutdown, with everything from post offices to public transport being unavailable and only a few bars and restaurants keeping their doors open. 

But why is August 15th a national holiday and why is it called ‘Ferragosto’?

Briefly, August 15th is when Catholics commemorate the Assumption of Mary, that is to say the day in which the Virgin is thought to have entered Heaven. Every year, this liturgical event is celebrated with church masses and imposing religious processions taking place all over the country. 

However – possibly to the surprise of many – Ferragosto was a holiday long before it took on a religious significance.

In fact, the name of the holiday itself comes from the Roman Feriae Augusti, a series of festivals and public celebrations which were likely introduced back in 18 BC to celebrate a battle victory achieved by Emperor Augustus.

Additionally, the Feriae Augusti belonged into the longer Augustali period, that is a number of days where farmers were allowed to rest and get some reprieve after the hard work of the harvest season. 

When is the next public holiday?

After Monday, the next national public holiday won’t be until November 1st, when Italians celebrate All Saints’ day (giorno di Ognissanti).

However, there’ll be a number of regional and local holidays before then. For instance, on September 19th, Naples residents will celebrate their patron saint, Saint Januarius (San Gennaro).

The 7 signs that August has arrived in Italy

While summer holidays are important everywhere, Italy takes the tradition of le vacanze estive particularly seriously. Here's what to expect now that August has arrived.

Published: 1 August 2022 12:12 CEST
The 7 signs that August has arrived in Italy

1. Cities are largely deserted

If you’re in a city or town, prepare for it to feel strangely empty away from the obvious tourist destinations.

In Rome, car journeys that once involved a half-hour battle through wild traffic become surprisingly quick and stress-free. And where are the crowds at your usual after-work drinks spot in Milan? Even the smallest towns will be noticeably quieter than usual.

This is because all sensible Italian residents have packed up and gone to the beach or the mountains for a month. Next year, you’ll know to do the same.

2. But beaches are packed

Italy was a nation of staycationers even before the pandemic, and in August it’s tutti al mare: everyone flees to the beach, or maybe the mountains, at the same time.

Expect resorts to be packed and hotels, Airbnbs and campsites to be fully booked, especially as international tourists return after two years of travel restrictions.

3. Shops have cheery ‘closed for holidays’ signs

Shop workers and owners take time off like everyone else and it’s very common for small independent businesses like bakeries, pharmacies and florists to close for up to a month.

Some will tell you when they expect to reopen, others just put a sign in the window saying ‘chiuso per ferie’ – closed for holidays.

4. The summer sales are (still) on

Those shops that do remain open – mainly large chain stores and supermarkets –  offer discounts throughout August to those dedicated shoppers who aren’t at the beach. Italy only allows two retail sales a year, and one of those runs through July and August.

5. Everyone you email is out of the office

Need to contact anyone urgently at work this month? If they’re in Italy, then too bad.

Office workers are also usually on holiday, and a great many offices close altogether for three or four weeks.

Forget about out-of-office email replies suggesting an alternative contact or that the person will be checking their email sporadically – they will be on the beach and whatever you want can wait until they are back.

This applies to banks and to any kind of government bureaucracy, and you may also have trouble getting medical appointments at this time of year.

There’s only one place to be in Italy in August, as far as many Italians are concerned. Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

6. There are ‘red alert’ heat warnings in place

This summer has been an unusually hot one and Italy has already experienced several extreme heatwaves. But as we get into August temperatures will no doubt be high across the board, meaning the country’s health authorities put heat warnings in place on the hottest days and strongly advise people to stay out of the sun during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

7. Every major road has a traffic warning

Italy’s state police make good use of the red pen when putting together the official traffic forecast for August. All weekends feature ‘red dot’ traffic warnings as people head off on holiday, or return home.

The final weekend of August, when people head home in time for il rientro (the return to school and work in September) is also best avoided.

