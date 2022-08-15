For members
ITALIAN TRADITIONS
EXPLAINED: Why are Italians angry at streaming platform DAZN?
The latest controversy to affect Italy, eliciting reactions from everyone from football fans to politicians, involves the streaming platform DAZN. Here's what's going on.
Published: 15 August 2022 12:30 CEST
Inter Milan's Argentinian forward Lautaro Martinez reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the Italian Serie A football match between Lecce and Inter on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)
CLIMATE CRISIS
Hosepipe bans and pools: your questions answered on Italy’s drought restrictions
Italy is suffering the worst drought in decades, and water restrictions remain in place in many areas until the end of summer. We answer your questions about what this means for everyday life in Italy.
Published: 12 August 2022 16:57 CEST
Updated: 15 August 2022 09:28 CEST
