ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Who can vote in Italy’s elections?
With Italy's next general election scheduled for September 25th, who is eligible to vote - and how can those who are do so?
Published: 16 August 2022 13:30 CEST
Who can vote in Italy's upcoming general election? Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP.
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italian parties pitch abroad in trilingual election videos
Days after Italy's far-right leader made a multilingual appeal to foreign commentators to take her seriously, her main rival in September elections issued his own tit-for-tat video Saturday condemning her record.
Published: 13 August 2022 15:24 CEST
