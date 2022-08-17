WATCH: Venice mayor furious as two waterski down Grand Canal

The mayor of Venice, Luigi Brugnaro, reacted angrily after video footage of the two waterskiers weaving alongside gondolas and vaporetti was widely shared on social media.
He called the pair “arrogant imbeciles” and offered to “buy dinner” for anyone who could identify them.
Ecco due imbecilli prepotenti che si fanno beffa della Città… chiedo a tutti di aiutarci a individuarli per punirli anche se le nostre armi sono davvero spuntate… servono urgentemente più poteri ai Sindaci in tema di sicurezza pubblica!
A chi li individua offro una cena! pic.twitter.com/DV2ONO3hUs
— Luigi Brugnaro (@LuigiBrugnaro) August 17, 2022
“Here are two arrogant imbeciles making a mockery of the city,” Brugnaro said in a tweet resharing one of the videos.
“I ask everyone to help us to identify them to punish them,” he said, calling for mayors to be given “more powers” to ensure “public safety”.
“I’ll offer a dinner to the person who identifies them,” he added.
Venezia, sfrecciano con gli sci d’acqua nel Canal Grande. Brugnaro: «Imbecilli. Aiutateci a trovarli e punirli» https://t.co/dFvCUds5T2
— informazione interno (@infoitinterno) August 17, 2022
“Dumb and dumber,” commented one Venice resident on Twitter, while another user said: “Venice is not a playground”.
City police were reportedly investigating on Wednesday afternoon.
Venice police regularly hand out large fines and even ban people from the city centre under numerous rules on ‘decorum’, introduced following countless episodes of visitors causing damage or upsetting residents.
Member comments