For members
FOOD & DRINK
REVEALED: How to choose the best wine in Italian supermarkets
Italian supermarkets offer a wide range of wines, but not all are as good as you might hope. Here’s how to pick the best affordable bottles.
Published: 19 August 2022 15:12 CEST
Most Italian supermarkets offer a wide variety of wines, from low-quality products to high-quality ones. Telling them apart requires some skills. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP
For members
FOOD & DRINK
How Italy’s farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise
As traditional crops fail, a rising number of farmers in southern Italy are turning crisis into opportunity by cultivating everything from avocado to ‘chocolate fruit’ and coffee. Silvia Marchetti looks at how the landscape is changing.
Published: 12 August 2022 16:06 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments