REVEALED: How to choose the best wine in Italian supermarkets

Italian supermarkets offer a wide range of wines, but not all are as good as you might hope. Here’s how to pick the best affordable bottles.

Published: 19 August 2022 15:12 CEST
Customer shopping at his local Esselunga in Milan, Italy
Most Italian supermarkets offer a wide variety of wines, from low-quality products to high-quality ones. Telling them apart requires some skills. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Italy is known for being home to excellent winemakers, producing some of the best bianchi, rossi and spumanti in the entire world.

But does that mean that the shelves of all Italian supermarkets are unfailingly chock-full of top-quality wine? Well, no.

Like most supermarkets in the world, Italian businesses have to cater to a wide range of consumer needs and, above all, they need to maximise their profits. 

As such, their shelves have a pretty wide spectrum of wines, from low-quality to high, and being able to tell the former from the latter usually takes some insider knowledge.

With the help of enologist Carlo Peretti, The Local has put together some advice to help you pick the right bottle off the shelf. 

Enoteca v Supermarket

Firstly, if you’re looking to buy a top-notch bottle of wine for an important social occasion, experts say you should always try to do your shopping at your local wine shop (or enoteca).

That’s because, in the words of Peretti, enoteche “are much more selective [than large-scale retailers]” and “it’s very unlikely that they might keep low-quality wines on their shelves”.

But if you’re looking for a good, affordable bottle with your weekly supermarket shop, here’s how you can have a successful wine-shopping expedition.

What’s the right price?

The first thing that shoppers should be mindful of is the price of the bottles they come across. 

Peretti says: “I would advise people to never spend less than five euros on a bottle. Wine is a product that requires a lot of hard work and expenses (water, electricity, machinery, transport, operating costs, etc.), so it’s practically impossible to get a decent product by spending less than five euros.”

To sum up, anything under that threshold is likely to be what Italians love to call ‘acqua sporca’ (dirty water), i.e. a mediocre type of wine. So, aim to spend at least five euros for reds and whites, and at least seven euros for sparkling wines. 

Buy local wine

Aside from the commendable act of supporting local winemakers, buying wine that was produced in the region you happen to live in (or be visiting) comes with a couple of remarkable upsides.  

Firstly, Peretti says, “the closer the winemaker, the cheaper the transport, so the items that end up on the supermarket shelves have a higher value for money”. 

Secondly, it is often the case that “supermarkets have solid business relationships with local winemakers and, as such, the wines they put on the shelves are generally of good quality”.

But, how can you know that the bottle standing right in front of you has been produced in your region? It will suffice to look at the back label (controetichetta), which carries info on where the wine was produced and bottled. 

Bottles of red wine at Cagliero's Winery in Cuneo, Italy

As a rule of thumb, shoppers should only consider buying bottles of red wine with a vintage falling within three years of the purchase date. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Check out the wine’s vintage (or disgorgement date for sparkling wines)

One of supermarket wine’s biggest problems is conservation, with temperature swings and light accelerating the degradation of the product’s flavour and aromas. 

So, as a rule of thumb, Peretti recommends consumers avoid “white wines with a vintage dated over two years prior to the purchase date” and “red wines with a vintage dated three or more years before the purchase date”. 

This means that, if you’re looking to buy a white wine now, you should only look at bottles from either 2021 or 2020, whereas, if you’re looking to buy a red wine, you should only consider bottles from 2019 onwards. 

Once again, information on a bottle’s vintage (or anno di vendemmia) can be found on the bottle itself, usually in the controetichetta.

When it comes to sparkling wines, the rules of the game change slightly as shoppers should look for the disgorgement date (data di sboccatura), that is when bottles are closed for the last time and the classic mushroom-shaped cork stopper is put into place.

The disgorgement date is not always included in the bottle’s back label, but, if it is, “make sure that the sboccatura happened within a maximum of 18 months from when the wine is being purchased”.

Pay attention to the wine classifications 

There are three main wine classifications in Italy: IGT, DOC and DOCG. By law, they all need to appear on the bottle’s label. 

Without delving too deep into the specifics of each category, here’s what each label means. 

IGT is the broadest possible category. At least 85 percent of the grapes used in IGT wines should come from the IGT region stated on the label. Other than that, winemakers don’t have to conform to strict production standards. 

DOC is the second-best quality label. All winemakers have to abide by strict production standards and subject their products to a number of rigorous quality tests. All grapes should come from the designated DOC geographical area.

DOCG is the highest quality level. Harvesting must be made manually and all grapes must come from restricted geographical areas known for the excellence of their vineyards.

“When buying wine, look for DOCG, DOC or IGT, in this order,” says Peretti. “Anything falling outside of these classifications, feel free to avoid.”

Bottles of Ferrari displayed at the Vinitaly fair.

Very rarely does a good bottle of sparkling wine cost less than seven euros. Ferrari, pictured above, is one of the best Italian ‘spumanti’. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Try to buy wine that’s been produced and bottled by the same company

If you find ‘Imbottigliato all’origine da’ or ‘Prodotto e imbottigliato da’ on a bottle’s back label, that means that the entire production process (harvesting, winemaking and bottling) was controlled by one single company. 

This can be a quality marker as it means that at no point in the process has the wine in question been handed over to third parties. However, Peretti says “while it can be a quality marker, it is not as crucial a factor as some may think”.

He says: “Granted, bottling a specific product away from the location where it was actually produced might subject that product to a certain degree of ‘stress’, which might affect its final quality.”

“However,” he adds, “if the wine is transported in accordance with the latest industry guidelines and in the most appropriate possible manner, the product should not be compromised”.

Steer clear of discounts and ‘incredible’ deals

As appealing as they might look, offers are generally marketing techniques aimed at ridding the shelves of old, unsold wine. 

So, Peretti warns, before pouncing on such deals, “shoppers should look at the vintage of the bottles included in the deal” and generally resort to their common sense. 

He adds: “An eight-euro bottle of Brunello di Montalcino with a 50-percent discount? It seems fishy. I don’t really think a good Brunello can be sold at eight euros, let alone four.”

Corks for Asti Spumante bottles, Italy

Shoppers should beware of bottles carrying synthetic cork stoppers. This (above) is what natural corks should look like. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

How to spot a bad bottle 

Believe it or not, even Italian supermarket shelves can be home to some first-rate slop. So how can you quickly spot (and steer clear of) bad bottles? Here are some quick tips from our wine expert.

  • Avoid cardboard boxes at all costs, unless you need wine for cooking purposes.
  • Screw caps are okay as long as they’re used on bottles of white wine.
  • Avoid bottles with synthetic cork stoppers as they’re generally used for cheap, low-quality wine.
  • Beware of bottles with cheap plastic stickers for labels as they might contain low-quality wine. Look for bottles with paper labels and feel them with your hands. The coarser they are, the better.
  • Beware of light bottles, especially for sparkling wines, which need relatively thick, heavy bottles for pressurisation purposes.
  • Beware of clear, see-through bottles when it comes to white wines. They look nice and allow shoppers to see the colour of the product but do a poor job of protecting the wine from natural or artificial light. This can lead to defects in flavour and aromas.

Read more guides to Italian cuisine in The Local’s food and drink section.

How Italy’s farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise

As traditional crops fail, a rising number of farmers in southern Italy are turning crisis into opportunity by cultivating everything from avocado to ‘chocolate fruit’ and coffee. Silvia Marchetti looks at how the landscape is changing.

Published: 12 August 2022 16:06 CEST
How Italy's farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise

We’re all accustomed to seeing the Italian countryside characterized by ancient olive groves and vineyards, but a change in the rural landscape is occurring.

If you drive across southern Italy today you might be amazed to find exotic fruit plantations alongside the usual lemon and orange trees.

In the regions of Puglia, Calabria, and most of all Sicily, a rising number of farmers are adapting to climate change; or rather, they’ve learned how to exploit the impact of rising temperatures and have embraced non-traditional, non-indigenous fruit species.

They now grow bananas, mangoes, papayas, passion fruit, finger limes, pomelos and avocados, alongside lychees and even cocoa beans and coffee, replicating what is being done in tropical areas.

Sicilian bananas are popular among consumers in Italy. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

I remember the first time I discovered and tasted a Sicilian black sapote: Italians call it ‘chocolate fruit’ and I love this weird persimmon that has a soft, dark Nutella-like pulp easy to spread on a slice of bread or scoop up with a spoon.

I walked into the supermarket, spotted this weird-looking dark apple, and as I grabbed it the lady at the counter told me I was buying Sicilian produce, which made me happy twice over because it was delicious and I was helping the local agriculture.

But the greatest surprise was when I discovered that my much-beloved Italian kiwi was the first exotic fruit grown in Italy, since the 1970s, particularly in the area of the city of Latina, Lazio, where there is a top kind of variety.

According to the Italian farmers’ association Coldiretti, there are currently 1,000 hectares of exotic fruit estates in Italy. The number has tripled in the last few years. 

And the great news is that Italians are eating more and more of their own exotic fruit with an annual consumption of 900,000 tonnes.

This ‘fruit revolution’ is good news in terms of cutting food miles and imports from tropical countries, while at the same time reducing the amount of pesticides we eat after they are used in transporting fruit to Italy.

The Italian plantations are still niche and experimental, so farmers are lobbying and campaigning to get extra funding from the state to help them really take off.

I think they do deserve help for the huge efforts they are making in transforming Italian agriculture. 

The ‘tropical experiment’ has been a real success so far and the farmers I spoke to are super satisfied with their results.

Sicilian farmer Rosolino Palazzolo shows off one of his coffee plants. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

The Palazzolo brothers are two Sicilian farmers growing bananas, little bananas dubbed ‘bananito’, mango, passion fruit and papayas on the warm coast near the city of Palermo. They’re leading producers of tropical fruits which they ship across Italy and even abroad, and have seen demand for their made-in-Sicily produce grow over the last few years.

“We must thank this superb patch of land where the sea wind acts as a natural balm. We are extremely careful in that we don’t stress our plantations and have adopted a green approach”, says Rosolino Palazzolo. 

There are of course many challenges: first of all making sure that the fruit seeds, which come from the origin countries in South America or Asia, actually grow on the Italian soil. That is why many of these farmers start planting the seeds in a greenhouse and then once the plants start growing, transfer them onto the open-air terrain. 

Another important aspect is that most of this exotic fruit is organic so there’s no use of pesticides or chemicals.

Rosolino says they heal their tropical trees, when needed, with other plants and herbal remedies by applying so-called agro-homeopathy. 

He says Italian customers are much happier to buy Italian exotic fruit than the produce imported from abroad; they trust the domestic origin because it is easier to trace.

Rosolino Palazzolo holding his coffee seeds. Photo: Silvia Marchetti

The last time I visited Mount Etna near Catania I could actually spot the yellowish plantations of avocado grown on the volcano’s black flanks where past lava flows of massive eruptions have made the soil extremely fertile.

This summer along the coast between Rome and Naples I discovered a small farm that grows finger lime, which is considered quite luxurious and elite, as well as being extremely expensive. 

It’s even called ‘lemon caviar’ and is used by top restaurants to prepare fresh fish dishes, usually it is sprinkled on top of raw shrimp as a substitute for ordinary lemon.

If temperatures continue to rise and we cannot stop disastrous climate change, at least this is one local positive: eating ‘homemade’ Italian papayas and bananas. And who knows what next: perhaps coconut?

