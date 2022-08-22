For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?
With Italy's general election scheduled for September 25th, what campaign pledges have the major parties made so far?
Published: 22 August 2022 17:39 CEST
A photo taken on August 15, 2022 in Turin shows a campaign poster of the League party leader Matteo Salvini for the upcoming September general elections. Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italy’s newspapers warn of Russian ‘interference’ in election
Italy's main newspapers printed front-page warnings on Friday of alleged Russian interference in the upcoming election, after Russia's former president urged Europeans to "punish" their governments.
Published: 19 August 2022 13:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments