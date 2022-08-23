For members
LIVING IN ITALY
‘Cows raided my garden’: Readers share their craziest stories about life in Italy
From rampaging cows to spaghetti-slurping dogs, here are some of our readers' best 'only in Italy' moments.
Published: 23 August 2022 17:03 CEST
Renegade livestock are one of the challenges you might face if you move to rural Italy. Photo by Theo Rouby / AFP.
ITALIAN TRADITIONS
EXPLAINED: Why are Italians angry at streaming platform DAZN?
The latest controversy to affect Italy, eliciting reactions from everyone from football fans to politicians, involves the streaming platform DAZN. Here's what's going on.
Published: 15 August 2022 12:30 CEST
