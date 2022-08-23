Read news from:
COVID-19 RULES

Explained: What are Italy’s Covid rules for schools in September?

After Italy's education ministry confirmed Covid vaccination and mask mandates in schools will not be renewed by September, here's a look at the health precautions in place as school restarts.

Published: 23 August 2022 13:37 CEST
Explained: What are Italy’s Covid rules for schools in September?
Students go back to Italian schools in mid-September, but most of the Covid rules will not return. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Italy’s education ministry has indicated that most pandemic-related precautions will be dropped in the new academic year – including rules requiring teachers to be vaccinated and masks to be worn at all times in class.

An official memo sent out to schools ahead of the 2022-23 school year confirmed that these and other health measures in place last year will expire on August 31st.

READ ALSO: Italy’s unvaccinated teachers to return to class as Covid rules ease

No replacement protocol for schools has been announced – despite the fact that health experts agree the pandemic is by no means over.

For now, it looks as though Italian students of all ages will return to class next month with few health measures in place.

However, this doesn’t mean there will be no precautions taken in schools at all. 

Masking requirements and vaccination rules will no longer be in place as Italy begins the new school year.
File photo: Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Schools are still required to apply a set of ‘strategic indications’ published by Italy’s Higher Health Institute (ISS), intended to contain the spread of coronavirus at times when the risk of contagion is lower, and to prepare schools to respond quickly in case infection rates surge.

These rules (see them here in full) state:

  • Students are allowed to attend class except in the case of fever or a positive Covid test result;
  • Pupils or staff “at risk of developing severe forms of Covid” need to wear FFP2 masks;
  • Schools should ensure correct hand hygiene and “respiratory etiquette” (covering the mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, using paper tissues, etc);
  • “Frequent air changes” should be ensured in school buildings, as well as regular cleaning, and extra cleaning “in the presence of one or more confirmed cases”.

The health ministry may also bring in further health measures later in the year if deemed necessary, according to Italian media reports.

But for now, there’s no one to make the rules: Italy currently has a caretaker government in place as a month-long election campaign starts this week. 

Any new pandemic-related restrictions this autumn, in schools or elsewhere, will depend on the inclinations of the next government – which won’t take office until October at the very earliest.

Italy’s schools restart in mid-September, with the exact dates varying by region.

Find more information about Italy’s Covid-19 health restrictions on the Italian health ministry’s website (available in English).

COVID-19 RULES

Covid-19: Italy’s unvaccinated teachers to return to class as rules ease

Teaching staff who refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed back to work in the new school year, Italy's education ministry has confirmed.

Published: 22 August 2022 17:20 CEST
Covid-19: Italy's unvaccinated teachers to return to class as rules ease

Teachers will be allowed to work in Italy’s schools regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status from September, according to new guidelines issued by the education ministry.

The memo sent out to schools ahead of the new academic year confirmed that the Covid vaccination requirement for teachers expires on August 31st, along with many other health measures.

READ ALSO: What are Italy’s Covid rules for schools in September?

Since December 2021, teachers who refused the vaccine have been suspended without pay, along with police officers, emergency service workers and many other public sector staff in Italy.

On April 1st, unvaccinated teachers were permitted to return to school premises but were not allowed to teach classes.

The controversial rule is now set to be scrapped altogether in the 2022-23 academic year, meaning Italy’s ‘no vax’ teachers can go back to the classroom.

Masks will no longer be a requirement for students or teachers, and there will be no more distance learning – or ‘didattica a distanza‘ (DAD) in Italian – according to the guidelines.

READ ALSO: Italy approves fourth Covid vaccine doses for over-60s

Antonello Giannelli, president of Italy’s National Association of Principals, told news agency Adnkronos he was “not worried” about the number of unvaccinated teachers, which is “very low, just a few thousand”.

He said a bigger concern was “the millions of students, especially those aged between five and 15, who are not yet vaccinated”.

Italian virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco told newspaper La Repubblica on Monday that “we don’t yet have an exact manual” for managing the pandemic “but at this stage we have to live with it”. 

He said Italy’s anti-vax teachers were able to return to class “because of the decision of the great majority of Italians to get vaccinated”.

The education ministry said may bring back some rules if deemed necessary by health authorities, La Repubblica reported, including a requirement for teachers and students to wear FFP2 masks.

Italy’s schools restart in mid-September, with the exact dates varying by region.

SHOW COMMENTS