‘Tired of the controversy’: Why Italy’s ‘Hitler wines’ are being discontinued

An Italian winery has announced it will stop selling bottles emblazoned with the faces of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini after decades of defending them as a ‘joke’.

Published: 23 August 2022 16:43 CEST
Bottles of wine with pictures of Mussolini, Hitler, Lenin and Stalin for sale in central Rome. File photo: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The owners of an Italian wine company have said they’ll stop selling a range of bottles emblazoned with images of dictators including Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini long criticised as offensive to the memory of victims of fascist regimes.

“Enough, we’re tired of all this controversy,” Andrea Lunardelli, who will soon take over the management of Vini Lunardelli from his 80-year-old father, told Italian media. 

“From next year, the line with the labels featuring characters like Hitler and Mussolini will disappear,” he said, according to newspaper La Repubblica.

For the past 25 years the company, based near Udine in the north-eastern Friuli Venezia Giulia region, has marketed a range of bottles also featuring images of Josef Stalin, Francisco Franco and Heinrich Himmler.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the company has repeatedly come under fire for what it calls its “historical line”.

The wines are banned from sale in Germany and Austria due to laws prohibiting the display of Nazi symbols, but are sold online and in more than 50 stores in Italy – mainly in tourist areas – without any restrictions.

“We’re not Nazis”, Lunardelli insisted, adding that “this has never been an apology for fascism”.

Lunardelli has long defended his products against criticism, telling The Local back in 2013 that the ploy was “just marketing” and was not intended to cause offence.

He said the range has been popular among customers outside of Italy, with foreign tourists in Italy being the biggest market.

A customer takes a photo of bottles of wine featuring pictures of Mussolini, Hitler, Lenin and Stalin for sale in central Rome. Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

“This is why we only sell it at shops in tourist places; hardly any Italians buy the wine – well, occasionally they might go for a Benito Mussolini bottle.

“People usually buy it as a joke gift, that’s what it’s for, it’s not meant to offend anyone.”

Lunardelli also claimed some people buy the wine simply because it tastes good.

The winery sells some 20,000 bottles from its ‘historical’ line every year, around 12,000 of which feature Hitler and 6,000 Mussolini, reports La Repubblica.

The range is now set to be scrapped and the winery renamed when Lunardelli officially takes over from his father.

That’s all except for the company’s ‘Amaro del Duce’ – an after-dinner digestivo named after Mussolini – “because it’s produced in partnership with another company”, he said.

But Lunardelli’s move doesn’t mean wines emblazoned with fascist symbols and dictators’ faces will disappear from Italian souvenir shops altogether, La Repubblica notes, as several other Italian companies continue to market similar products.

France, Italy or Switzerland – which country is Mont Blanc in?

Towering majestically in the Alps, the mountain of Mont Blanc is naturally completely indifferent to political disputes over borders - but that doesn't stop the three countries arguing over it.

Published: 2 August 2022 11:18 CEST
France, Italy or Switzerland - which country is Mont Blanc in?

At least 30 million years old, it’s fair to say that Mont Blanc definitely predates the existence of France, Italy and Switzerland, which means that as those countries were being created and drawn onto maps, they had to decide who got Europe’s highest mountain.

Asking which country Mont Blanc is in is a more complicated question than you might think.

The basic answer is that it’s on the French-Italian border, with the majority of the mountain’s bulk falling on the French side. However at least some of the mountain is in Italy and the Swiss canton of Valais also lays claim to some of the lower slopes.

France and Italy have been arguing about Mont Blanc (known as Monte Bianco in Italy) since the 18th century, with the Italians claiming that the border divides the summits of both Mont Blanc and neighbouring Dôme de Goûter equally between France and Italy, while the French insist that the border in fact bypasses both summits, placing the mountains in France.

In total around 75 hectares of land is disputed territory.  

Before that, France was arguing with the independent Duchy of Savoy, within which the mountain stood. Eventually Savoy ceased to be an independent state and its territories have been subsumed into the French départements of Savoie and Haute-Savoie, the Italian regions of Aosta and Piedmont and the Swiss canton of Geneva.

But it’s not just borders that move, the mountain also shifts a bit and in fact the climate crisis is accelerating that process as the Mont Blanc glacier melts, along with surrounding snowfalls, leading to changes is the shape of the mountain range.

The dispute largely involves slightly different looking maps in the different countries though, and it seems unlikely that either side is about to go to war.

Famously-neutral Switzerland is also unlikely to launch a war over this issue, but it is in dispute with Italy over the location of a nearby mountain lodge, which has recently shifted position due to melting snows and glaciers.

While this might sound like something that is only of interest to cartographers, the ski industry is a lucrative one to all three countries, and the mountain lodge dispute has been the subject of diplomatic discussion since 2018.

Signs at the Mont Blanc glacier show visitors how it is receding year by year. Photo by PHILIPPE DESMAZES / AFP

Increasing changes to the entire mountain range due to rising temperatures mean that these disputes are likely to become more common in the future.

For the moment, however, the dispute remains largely good-humoured – as seen in this Twitter exchange between the French and Swiss embassies during the Euros football tournament. 

