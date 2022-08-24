Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni has sought to detoxify her country's post-fascist movement - and has brought it to the brink of power.

Published: 24 August 2022 16:15 CEST
PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?
Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni at an election rally in Ancona, central Italy, on August 23rd. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Opinion polls put Italy’s right-wing coalition on course to win the September 25th elections by a landslide, with Meloni’s party on top.

Meloni would then likely become the country’s first female prime minister – and the first leader of a post-fascist party to hold the office.

READ ALSO: Meloni holds first rally as Italy’s election campaign kicks off

Small in stature and with poker-straight blonde hair, the 45-year-old cuts a sharp contrast with the men who overwhelmingly dominate Italian politics, and both she and her party play heavily on her personal brand.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian,” she famously declared at a 2019 rally in Rome, while campaign billboards are dominated by her smiling face.

Meloni has benefited from hers being the only major party to stay out of outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government over the past 18 months, allowing her to claim she can offer voters a fresh start.

Giorgia Meloni has sought to distance her party from its post-fascist roots. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

She is fighting the election as part of a coalition with Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, but her party is eclipsing them in opinion polls.

In public speeches she is intense and combative as she rails against the European Union, mass immigration – she wants a naval blockade to stop boats coming from north Africa – as well as abortion and “LGBT lobbies”.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

“In general terms, Meloni represents a point of reference for protest, disaffection,” Sofia Ventura, professor of political science at the University of Bologna, told AFP.

Brothers of Italy grew out of the country’s post-fascist movement, but Meloni has sought to distance herself from this past – while refusing to renounce it entirely.

Meloni helped co-found the party in 2012, although they only secured four percent of the vote in 2018 compared to current polling numbers of around 24 percent.

Her own political journey goes back much further.

She was a teenage activist with the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni (L) is tipped to become Italy’s next prime minister as part of a strong coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

At 19, campaigning for the far-right National Alliance, she told French television that “Mussolini was a good politician, in that everything he did, he did for Italy”.

After being elected an MP for National Alliance in 2006, she repeated a popular claim among the far right in Italy that the dictator’s decisions to enact racial laws and enter World War II on Hitler’s side were “mistakes”.

Two years later, she was named minister for youth in Silvio Berlusconi’s government, at 31 the youngest minister in post-war Italy.

“The Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now,” she said in a trilingual video message sent to foreign correspondents this month.

She insists that within her party “there is no room for nostalgic attitudes”.

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

Her party takes its name from the first line of Italy’s national anthem and its logo includes the same flame used by MSI, in the green, white and red of the country’s flag.

She has refused calls to change the logo, saying she is “proud” of it, and insisting the flame has “nothing to do with fascism”.

Born in Rome on January 15, 1977, Meloni was brought up in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella by her mother, after her father left.

She describes herself on her social media profiles as a “Roman, politician and journalist… but first of all, Italian”.

Meloni has a daughter, born in 2006, with her TV journalist partner.

She speaks English, Spanish and French and reportedly has close contacts with other far-right European parties, notably Spain’s Vox and Poland’s Law and Justice party.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Meloni holds first rally as Italy’s election campaign kicks off

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday began her campaign to become Italy's first female prime minister in September elections, asking: ‘I'm ready - are you?’

Published: 24 August 2022 10:04 CEST
Meloni holds first rally as Italy’s election campaign kicks off

Meloni addressed thousands of supporters in the port city of Ancona at the first rally for her Brothers of Italy party, with just over one month to go until the September 25th vote.

Since the election date was set, opinion polls have consistently put Meloni on course to become Italy’s first female prime minister as well as the first from a post-fascist political party.

The 45-year-old has sought to distance her party from its roots – though she was once at the heart of Italy’s post-fascist movement, Meloni now presents herself as a straight-talking “Christian mother”.

During a nearly hour-long speech on Tuesday, she railed against the European Union, globalisation, pandemic health measures and mass migration, vowing to “liberate this nation”.

In the 2018 elections, Brothers of Italy secured just over four percent of the vote, but is now regularly polling at 24 percent, and Meloni is pitching herself as ready to rule.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

The snap vote was called in late July after Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s coalition government collapsed, but with most of Italy on holiday, Meloni has so far conducted her campaign on social media.

At her first major rally, she was introduced by Francesco Acquaroli, the Brothers of Italy president of the Marche region of which Ancona is the capital.

Party supporters at the Fratelli d’Italia electoral campaign launch rally in Ancona, central Italy, on August 23, 2022. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

He was at the centre of a controversy in 2019 after attending a dinner celebrating Benito Mussolini’s 1922 March on Rome, which marked the beginning of fascist rule in Italy.

Meloni has insisted fascism is in the party’s past, while advocating a hard-right programme, from a naval blockade to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa, to an “Italians first” mantra.

At the rally, she also hit back at criticism after she shared a video from a news website purportedly showing the rape of a Ukrainian woman by an asylum seeker in the northern town of Piacenza.

It was later removed by social networks for violating their terms, and Meloni’s rivals accused her of using the attack for political gain – but she said was simply “showing solidarity” with the victim, insisting that as a woman, she was “very attentive” to such issues.

READ ALSO: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

Meloni stands out in the heavily male-dominated world of Italian politics, and supporters welcome the prospect of a female prime minister.

“She’s a woman, finally a woman, and a real person who doesn’t speak like a politician – when you ask her a question, she responds, even if you don’t like her,” said Dora, a sixty-something visiting from Monza, in the north of Italy.

Paolo Berardi, a 50-something labourer from nearby Jesi, said: “She’s a straightforward, nice person and she has clear ideas for us for the future.”

He said he used to vote for Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigrant League, but switched his support two years ago, explaining: “Let’s try a change.”

SHOW COMMENTS