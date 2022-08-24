For members
READER QUESTIONS
Are Italian taxi drivers required to accept card payments?
If you’re used to paying for rides with just a quick tap of your credit card, you may find things aren't quite that easy in Italy.
Published: 24 August 2022 16:03 CEST
While card payments on taxis are the norm in most European countries, things are not so straightforward in Italy. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP
TRAVEL NEWS
FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?
Italy has largely avoided the chaos seen at many airports around Europe this summer. Is that simply because of the country's strike laws?
Published: 22 August 2022 13:18 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments