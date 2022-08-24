Read news from:
Victim’s mother calls for US soldier to be tried in Italy over fatal car crash

The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being hit by a car allegedly driven by a US servicewoman is demanding that the case be tried in Italy and not by a US military court.

Published: 24 August 2022 11:23 CEST
A photo released by the Italian fire brigade shows the scene of the crash in Porcia, northern Italy. Photo: Vigili del Fuoco (Italian fire brigade)

A 20-year-old woman named by police as Julia Bravo is alleged to have been driving a car that hit Giovanni Zanier at around 2.30am on Sunday in the northern Italian town of Porcia, near the Aviano airbase, according to Italian media.

Zanier was reportedly chatting with two friends by the side of the road when the car hit the curb and struck him, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. He died on the way to hospital.

His mother, Barbara Scandella, told Italian state broadcaster Rai she was concerned the driver would be allowed to leave the country.

“We want her to be tried in Italy and that she be given the sentence she deserves,” she said.

Zanier’s death is being investigated by Italian police, but because a US service member is involved the case could be turned over to military authorities in the United States.

Public prosecutor Raffaele Tito said on Monday that in accordance with “international treaties with regard to the jurisdiction applying to Nato forces stationed in Europe” the Italian justice ministry may decide that the case should be heard in the US.

Italian media said the alleged driver was placed under house arrest on base while the investigation by local prosecutors continues. 

The driver called for medical assistance immediately after the crash, media reports said.

Reports stated that the driver was four times over the legal blood alcohol limit, though this was not confirmed by authorities.

In a statement, the US military expressed “deepest condolences” and said air base authorities were working with Italian law enforcement.

They declined to give any details and did not identify the alleged driver.

Italy records sharp rise in femicides over the past year

Murders of women in Italy increased by nearly 16 percent over the past year, with the vast majority committed by a partner or ex-partner.

Published: 15 August 2022 17:34 CEST
Data from Italy’s interior ministry on Monday showed there were 125 femicides between 1 August 2021 and 31 July 2022, compared with 108 during the same period in the previous year.

Of that number, the vast majority of murders — 108 — were committed within the family sphere or an emotional context, while 68 murders, or 63 percent of the total, were committed by the victim’s partner or ex-partner, data showed.

There were a total of 319 murders in Italy in the period.

The numbers show that, on average, a woman is killed every three days in Italy.

According to a November report by the European Institute for Gender Equality, Italy came in ninth out of 15 EU member states for the number of murders of women by intimate partners, based on 2018 data.

It came in tenth when looking at homicide committed by family members and relatives.

Womens’ rights campaigners say attitudes must change in Italy, where cases of violent crimes committed against women by their partners or ex-partners are often portrayed in the media as tragic stories of love gone sour, with the killers described as “jealous”.

Almost 3.5 million women in Italy have been victims of stalking, according to data from national statistics agency Istat – but only 22 percent of those report the act or seek help.

Around one in three Italian women suffer abuse at some point in their life.

Femicide commonly refers to the killing of a girl or woman by a partner or family member.

