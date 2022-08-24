Victim’s mother calls for US soldier to be tried in Italy over fatal car crash

A 20-year-old woman named by police as Julia Bravo is alleged to have been driving a car that hit Giovanni Zanier at around 2.30am on Sunday in the northern Italian town of Porcia, near the Aviano airbase, according to Italian media.

Zanier was reportedly chatting with two friends by the side of the road when the car hit the curb and struck him, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said. He died on the way to hospital.

His mother, Barbara Scandella, told Italian state broadcaster Rai she was concerned the driver would be allowed to leave the country.

“We want her to be tried in Italy and that she be given the sentence she deserves,” she said.

Zanier’s death is being investigated by Italian police, but because a US service member is involved the case could be turned over to military authorities in the United States.

Public prosecutor Raffaele Tito said on Monday that in accordance with “international treaties with regard to the jurisdiction applying to Nato forces stationed in Europe” the Italian justice ministry may decide that the case should be heard in the US.

Italian media said the alleged driver was placed under house arrest on base while the investigation by local prosecutors continues.

The driver called for medical assistance immediately after the crash, media reports said.

Reports stated that the driver was four times over the legal blood alcohol limit, though this was not confirmed by authorities.

In a statement, the US military expressed “deepest condolences” and said air base authorities were working with Italian law enforcement.

They declined to give any details and did not identify the alleged driver.