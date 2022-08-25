For members
WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY
What changes about life in Italy in September 2022
As the summer holidays wind down and schools start back up, Italy has something unusual in store this September: an unprecedented autumn general election.
Published: 25 August 2022 13:00 CEST
From a general election to fuel discounts, there's a lot happening in Italy in September. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP.
COST OF LIVING
From coffee to haircuts: How the cost of living varies around Italy
Life is getting more expensive in Italy amid soaring inflation, but there are big differences in the prices of everyday consumer goods depending on which part of the country you're in.
Published: 25 August 2022 10:05 CEST
