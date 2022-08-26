Read news from:
HEALTH

Five essential facts about Italy’s public healthcare system

From overall costs to access for foreigners and essential vocab to navigate the admin, here are the five things you need to know about Italy’s public healthcare.

Published: 26 August 2022 15:02 CEST
Patients at Tor Vergata hospital in Rome, Italy
Italy’s public healthcare system has its flaws but is still ranked as one of the best ones in the world. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Wondering how Italy’s healthcare system works and how it compares to systems in other European Union countries?

Though there are a number of principles and standards of medical care that are shared by all member states, each country has its own unique national healthcare system. 

To give you a general idea of what the Italian healthcare system looks like, here are five essential things that you need to know. 

It’s one of the best in the world

Italy’s public healthcare system (or Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, SSN) is by no means perfect. However, the average level of medical care across the boot is very high, so much so that Italy has been ranked among the countries with the best healthcare systems in the world by the World Health Organisation, Bloomberg and World Population Review.  

Prior to the Covid pandemic, Italy enjoyed the second-highest life expectancy in the EU, sitting at 83.1 years at birth.

Due to increased mortality during the Covid pandemic, that value is now 82.4, though Italy remains among the top five European countries when it comes to life expectancy.

Prior to Covid, Italy also had the second-lowest rate of preventable and treatable mortality in the EU, with mortality rates from conditions such as ischaemic heart disease, lung cancer and alcohol-related diseases all sitting well below the EU average. 

Data relative to the last couple of years has yet to be released.

Italian doctors are usually highly qualified. Suffice to say that as many as four Italian universities figure among the top 130 institutes in the world for medicine-related subjects. Sadly though, the rapidly declining number of doctors working in public hospitals and as general practitioners is raising serious concerns about potential future shortages.

It’s decentralised

Italy’s healthcare system is tax-funded and broadly regulated by the Italian health ministry (Ministero della Sanità). However, unlike other European health systems, it operates on a regional rather than national level, leaving major decisions to the relevant local health authorities (Aziende Sanitarie Locali, ASL).

Though they broadly abide by the national guidelines from the health ministry, each individual ASL acts as a somewhat independent healthcare system, managing its own public clinics and medical services.

This means that service provision (including the costs of individual medical procedures and pharmaceuticals) varies depending on the region one is based in. 

Over the years, many have criticised Italy’s decentralised healthcare system for creating imbalances in the level of healthcare services offered across the country, especially between north and south.

In particular, the EU Commission’s 2019 Health Profile Report for Italy noted that “different fiscal capacities and health system efficiency levels across regions” might undermine “the ability of poorer or lower-performing regions to provide access to high-quality health care services”.

Indeed, concerns of this kind have been validated by multiple reports, including Il Sole 24 Ore’s 2019 Health Index, which showed how provinces located in the south of the country generally fared worse than their northern counterparts in categories such as life expectancy and mortality.

Italian doctors in the ICU of Cremona hospital, Lombardy

The number of Italian doctors working in public hospitals or as primary care physicians is rapidly declining, which raises concerns about potential future shortages. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

It can be accessed by foreign nationals

Italy’s healthcare system is open to all foreign nationals including, in the case of emergency treatment, undocumented people

All EU nationals holding a valid European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) and British nationals with a UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) have regular access to the Italian healthcare system and enjoy the same benefits as Italian residents. 

They are entitled to free access to public primary care physicians (medici di base) and emergency care, and discounted access to specialist consultations, diagnostic exams and non-urgent procedures.

As for non-EU nationals, those holding a valid residence permit (permesso di soggiorno) other than one issued for tourism purposes have the right to register with the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale and receive an Italian health insurance card (tessera sanitaria).

The card grants non-EU nationals the same rights and benefits enjoyed by Italian citizens and its validity expires on the same date as one’s relevant residence permit. For details on how to register with the SSN, please refer to the Ministry of Health’s website.

Finally, non-EU nationals visiting Italy for tourism-related reasons are entitled to emergency care and non-urgent medical assistance, though they must pay for both services.

In Italy, urgent medical assistance is provided to anyone in need, regardless of their nationality or immigration status and without asking for upfront payment.

Fees associated with emergency care procedures are generally paid upon hospital discharge and are usually very reasonable.  

Seriate's Bolognini hospital, Italy

Emergency care and hospital admission are free of charge for all Italian residents and European Health Insurance Card holders. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

It’s fairly cheap

As previously mentioned, urgent medical assistance and access to primary care physicians are free of charge for anyone holding a valid Italian Health Card, a EHIC or a GHIC. 

Most of the remaining services, including diagnostic procedures, specialist visits in out-patient settings and non-urgent medical interventions, fall under a cost-sharing system, meaning that fees are partly paid for by the SSN

The co-payment fee is generally referred to as ‘ticket’, with the amount patients are required to disburse varying according to the type of service required, patients’ own medical and/or financial status and, of course, regional tariffs – each individual ASL establishes the value of its own co-payment fees but costs must never exceed the threshold set by the SSN. 

Irrespective of regional differences, fees for standard medical procedures or diagnostic exams are generally very reasonable. The maximum imposable fees for the most common healthcare services and pharmaceuticals are listed in this ministerial decree.

Many categories are completely exempt from payment of the above fees. For instance, esenzioni (exemptions) apply to people with severe forms of disability or chronic conditions and low-income patients (under 8,263 euros per year).

For additional details on exemptions, see the health ministry’s website.

It doesn’t allow patients to choose specialists

People opting to see a specialist (e.g., gynaecologist, dermatologist, cardiologist, etc.) through their local ASL cannot choose the doctor they will be referred to as patients are generally given the earliest publicly available appointment within the relevant medical field. 

Consultations with specialist doctors are usually prescribed by a patient’s own physician (medico di base), though they can also be prescribed by physicians patients aren’t necessarily registered with.

A nurse viewing X-rays in Casalpalocco hospital, Rome

Diagnostic exams and non-urgent procedures are paid for through a cost-sharing system wherein the government contributes to part of the patient’s expense. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The referral comes in the form of a red prescription (or ricetta rossa in Italian) with letters P, D, B and U indicating the different levels of urgency associated with the consultation – P marks the lowest priority level, whereas D is for consultations that must take place within 72 hours from the time of prescription.

The ricetta rossa allows patients to book their appointments online, in person or over the phone by calling the Regional Central Booking Office (Centro Unico di Prenotazione Regionale, CUP). 

When it comes to booking, foreign nationals with a poor command of Italian may need to seek the assistance of a native speaker as operators are rarely fluent in English and most ASL websites do not provide information in English.

Essential Italian vocab:

  • SSN (Servizio Sanitario Nazionale) – National health system
  • ASL (Azienda Sanitaria Locale) – Regional health unit
  • Medico di base – General practitioner or primary care physician
  • Ricetta – Prescription
  • Visita – Appointment 
  • Specialista – Specialist doctor
  • Farmaco – Drug / Medicine
  • Ospedale – Hospital
  • Pronto soccorso – A&E
  • Ticket – Fee
  • Esenzione – Payment exemption 
  • 118 (or centodiciotto) – Italian emergency number

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

EXPLAINED: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

As more than a hundred political parties register ahead of Italy's upcoming election, here's why and a look at the ones you need to know about.

Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Updated: 17 August 2022 16:51 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

Italy is gearing up for an early general election on September 25th, and so far the number of different parties and alliances in the running can seem overwhelming.

While they won’t all be approved, a total of 101 political parties and movements submitted their symbols and leaders’ names to the Italian interior ministry on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Why has Italy’s government collapsed in the middle of summer?

Meanwhile, parties are busy forging electoral alliances that include up to eight or nine members.

It may look chaotic, but a large number of small parties and numerous complex alliances is standard in Italy’s electoral system.

Here’s a look at why, how it all works, and which of the parties to watch. And we’ll try to keep it brief.

How many political parties are there exactly?

It’s not yet known for sure how many of the 101 political parties and movements which submitted their symbols and leaders’ names to the interior ministry on Sunday will be approved.

Those who go forward also need to collect the 36,750 signatures necessary for their candidates to stand for seats in the lower house of parliament, and a separate 19,500 to get onto the ballot for the Senate.

The parties now have until August 22nd to officially register their candidate lists, or liste elettorali.

These lists of prospective MPs are seen as vitally important, and as such are reported on in detail by Italian media: all of these names will feature on lists at polling stations, and voters have the option to name up to three individuals they want to support on the ballot.

Each list is headed by the party leader, who would then be that party’s choice for prime minister. But some – usually smaller – parties choose to link their lists together under one leader’s name.

Ok, so which of these parties do I need to know about?

At this stage, it’s safe to say quite a few of the 101 parties and movements mentioned earlier are not serious contenders.

The number of parties you’ll actually need to know about in order to follow the election race is much smaller (although it’s still more than the two or three some of us are used to following in our home countries).

You’ve probably heard of at least some of Italy’s biggest political parties: Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy, or FdI); Partito Democratico (Democratic party, PD); Lega (the League); Forza Italia; Viva Italia; and Movimento Cinque Stelle (Five Star Movement, or M5S).

READ ALSO: Who can vote in Italy’s elections?

As well as these, some small, lesser-lnown parties are also likely to be decisive in the outcome of the election, if not in the formation of the next government.

That includes groupings of several parties that have joined the large right- and left-wing alliances.

What are these alliances?

Electoral alliances between two, three or more parties are vital, because the way Italy’s political system works means it’s almost impossible for one single party to take enough of the vote to rule alone.

Italy essentially has a multi-party system – in contrast to the two-party system in countries like the US and UK – designed after the second world war (and Italy’s Fascist era) to prevent any one party from being in complete control.

So parties must team up and form these alliances with similar parties to fight elections. Then, they often have to join forces with yet more parties or alliances to form a government – often, these coalition partners are from a different part of the political spectrum.

Image: Demopolis

As a result, Italy has had a long series of fractious governments made up of numerous parties with vastly differing viewpoints (which, perhaps unsurprisingly, don’t tend to last very long).

Here’s a look at the three main electoral alliances in the running this time around, and the parties within them, as well as a few other contenders you may hear about in the news:

  • Centre-right

The so-called centre-right or ‘centrodestra’ alliance is led by the hard-right Brothers of Italy, the biggest party in Italy according to the latest opinion polls, along with the populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

These three heavyweights, predicted to take around 45 percent of the vote between them, have now been joined by a grouping of smaller, more moderate parties – a coalition within a coalition, if you will – who are running under one list.

This list is named Noi Moderati (‘we moderates’), and is made up of the following small parties: UDC, Coraggio Italia, Noi con Italia and Italia nel centro. 

Altogether, the ‘centrodestra’ alliance is essentially the same one that came close to winning the last election in 2018.

  • Centre-left

On the other side of the ring sits Italy’s second-largest party: the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is polling just behind FdI but hasn’t formed similar powerful alliances that would make it a credible challenge to a right-wing landslide.

The centre-left alliance, called the PD-IDP, is made up of four different lists, or groupings of similar small parties:

    • Democrats and Progressives (PD along with Article 1 and Socialists)
    • Più Europa (a grouping of small pro-European parties)
    • L’Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra (Greens and Italian Left, an alliance known as AVS)
    • Impegno Civico (IC leader Luigi Di Maio is heading a list including candidates from two other small parties: Centro Democratico and Psdi, the Italian Democratic Socialist Party.)

All these parties together are currently expected to take around 32-34 percent of the vote.

  • ‘Third pole’

After breaking an agreement to ally with PD, centrist party Azione formed a pact with Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva to create a third alliance, which they called “a third pole” and described as a “pragmatic alternative to the bi-populism of the right and left”.

The two are currently running together along with a smaller party, Lista Civica Nazionale.

The so-called A-IV alliance is currently polling at five percent.

  • Five Star Movement

Now led by former prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the populist Five Star Movement is the only major party running alone.

The party is significantly diminished since it shot to power on the protest vote in 2018. 

After several years of hemorrhaging support and recently splitting as former leader Di Maio left to form his own party, Impegno Civico (which is running as part of the centre-left coalition), M5S is expected to take around ten percent of the vote – sharply down from 32 percent in the 2018 elections.

Who else is out there?

There are currently dozens of new and unaffiliated parties out there, though very few are likely to reach the number of signatures needed to appear on the ballot.

Some of the more notable smaller parties and movements could take a small share of the vote each – though it’s unlikely to be enough for them to obtain representation in parliament.

The better-known of these parties include single-issue parties like Italexit (Eurosceptic), which is currently polling at three percent.

There’s also the Partito Gay (campaigning for LGBTQ rights) as well as anti-establishment groups such as the Movimento Gilet Arancioni (Orange Vests Movement), while many of Italy’s most prominent politicians, such as current health minister Roberto Speranza, also lead their own small parties.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

