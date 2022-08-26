For members
Five essential facts about Italy’s public healthcare system
From overall costs to access for foreigners and essential vocab to navigate the admin, here are the five things you need to know about Italy’s public healthcare.
Published: 26 August 2022 15:02 CEST
Italy’s public healthcare system has its flaws but is still ranked as one of the best ones in the world. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
EXPLAINED: Why does Italy have so many political parties?
As more than a hundred political parties register ahead of Italy's upcoming election, here's why and a look at the ones you need to know about.
Published: 17 August 2022 09:35 CEST
Updated: 17 August 2022 16:51 CEST
