ENERGY

Italy to bring in new aid measures as energy prices soar

The outgoing Italian government was working on emergency plans to save energy and help keep bills down, ministers said on Friday, as prices reached a new high.

Published: 26 August 2022 11:45 CEST
The French government has published guidelines on what to do if you are struggling to pay your energy bills.
The Italian government is expected to extend funding for energy bills and discounts on fuel taxes. Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Ministers said on Friday the government would act to limit the impact of the recent surge in energy prices on households and businesses, with a new decree expected to be released by the end of August, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Gas and electricity prices have risen to historic highs in Italy and other European countries as Russia, on which Italy is heavily dependent for gas, restricted supplies in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices shot up this week to 321 euros per megawatt hour – a rate Italian business groups slammed as ‘unsustainable’ and consumer groups described as an ‘emergency’.

The price of gas at the beginning of July was below 100 euros per mw/h.

Electricity prices also continued to soar this week, reaching 718 euros per megawatt hour in Italy.

“Action must be taken in the next few days”, said deputy economy minister Laura Castelli.

“There is scope for a new decree to calm the effects of the price of gas,” she told Corriere.

Castelli said “an upper limit must be quickly fixed on the price of gas” as well, adding that “a battle within the EU is underway” on this point.

The government was likely to extend existing tax cuts on fuel and energy prices under the decree, according to media reports, though no official announcements had been made.

The government so far has spent nearly 50 billion euros this year on a series of measures to help firms and families with surging energy costs and rising consumer prices.

Carlo Bonomi, head of Italy’s industrial lobby Confindustria, this week warned of the risk of widespread company failures if energy prices don’t come down.

Bonomi urged the government to create a plan for rationing gas and to provide new subsidies to shield manufacturers.

Italy’s existing gas emergency protocol envisages three stages going from a state of pre-alert, imposed at the end of February after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, before moving to one of alert and then to a state of emergency.

The government is meanwhile also reportedly bringing forward the implementation of a new energy saving plan aimed at cutting the nation’s gas and electricity consumption amid concerns about energy security.

The government announced in July that the plan includes a new limit on the use of heating air conditioning in public buildings.

It is now expected to include a “second part that provides for more severe savings”, Corriere reported, to be implemented immediately instead of waiting for winter as previously planned.

The final energy-saving plan is expected to be published by Wednesday, August 31st, at the latest, Corriere reported: the same day Russian energy provider Gazprom will close the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe until September 2nd, saying the stoppage is for “maintenance” reasons.

Outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi will now oversee the launch of the energy-saving measures, after saying in July that this would be left to the next government following early elections called for September 25th.

Italy is one of Europe’s biggest consumers of gas, which currently represents 42 percent of its energy consumption, and it imports 95 percent of the gas it uses.

Draghi’s government has been working to lessen the country’s reliance on Russian gas, with ministers predicting Italy will be “independent” from Russia’s gas supply by the middle of 2023.

COST OF LIVING

From coffee to haircuts: How the cost of living varies around Italy

Life is getting more expensive in Italy amid soaring inflation, but there are big differences in the prices of everyday consumer goods depending on which part of the country you're in.

Published: 25 August 2022 10:05 CEST
When it comes to the cost of living in Italy’s cities, there’s a stark north-south divide.

Anyone who has spent time travelling around the country will know that a meal out in Palermo usually costs a lot less than in Milan.

But a new study has confirmed that prices for all kinds of consumer goods tend to be much lower across southern Italy – though the gap is closing as inflation soars.

The northern powerhouse city of Milan has the highest prices for consumer goods in the country overall, according to the report by consumer rights group Codacons based on the latest official inflation data.

The cheapest city when it comes to living costs, meanwhile, was Naples – where shoppers need to spend an average of €75 to fill a supermarket cart with basic goods

Italians are seeing higher prices in supermarkets. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The same shop costs €116 in Milan – 17.7 percent higher than the national average – €110 in Aosta, and €107 in Genoa and Trieste, according to La Repubblica’s summary of the report.

Prices recorded in Catanzaro, Palermo and Pescara were all closer to that in Naples.

The prices of individual items in the cart all followed the same pattern. 

Chicken breast was found to be cheapest in Pescara at 8.82 euros per kilo, while shops in Rome charged the most for anchovies (9.71 euros per kilo), and salmon was prohibitively expensive in Milan at almost 30 euros per kilo, the survey found, with much lower prices in other cities.

Personal services were found to be most expensive in Aosta, with everything from dentistry to dry cleaning costing 29.7 percent more than the national average. 

The northern cities of Trento, Milan and Trieste followed with similarly high prices – though dry cleaning was found to be cheapest in Turin.

Mens’ haircuts were cheapest on average in Catanzaro at 14 euros, while the same cut would cost around 26 euros in Trieste, the study said. For women, the cheapest prices were in Naples (11 euros) while the most expensive cut on average was in another southern city, Bari, at 27 euros.

The cost of a haircut can be very different around Italy. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

And news reports about caro colazione (‘expensive breakfast’) abound due to the rising cost of living, but the survey found the average price of a cappuccino is still around 1.50 on average. The cheapest place to have breakfast at the bar is in Rome, where a cappuccino costs an average of 1.18 euros, while in Trento the same drink costs 1.68 euros.

Codacons said its report was based on the latest inflation data from Italy’s national statistics agency, Istat.

The gap between prices in the north and south is likely to become narrower, Codacons noted, as the cost of living increases across the board.

Cities in Sicily, long known as one of the cheapest parts of Italy to live in, saw the steepest price rises year on year according to Istat.

The data show Catania, Palermo and Messina recorded a rise in prices of +9.9, +9.8 and +9 percent respectively against a national average of 7.9 percent in July.

Inflation in Italy reached 8 percent in Italy in June – the most severe spike the country has experienced since 1976.

