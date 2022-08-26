For members
TOURISM
Trulli to treehouses: Why Italy’s tourists can’t get enough of ‘back to basics’ travel
Italy's mountain huts, treehouses and even caves are being given luxury makeovers and rented to tourists, often for eyewatering prices - and people are happy to pay. Reporter Silvia Marchetti looks at what's behind the growing trend.
Published: 26 August 2022 15:49 CEST
A trullo house in Cisternino, Puglia - simple, traditional buildings are repurposed as tourist accommodation in Italy, and it can be surprisingly expensive. AFP PHOTO / GIUSEPPE CACACE
DISCOVER ITALY
Sagra: The best Italian food festivals to visit in September
If you're visiting Italy in autumn, don't miss the many local food and drinks fairs held around the country. Here are some to visit this September.
Published: 26 August 2022 14:10 CEST
Updated: 26 August 2022 16:03 CEST
