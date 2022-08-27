Read news from:
Austria
CULTURE

Chalamet, Styles, Armas: next-gen stars to light up Venice film fest

Timothee Chalamet as a love-sick cannibal, Harry Styles in his first leading role, Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe -- a new generation of stars steps into the spotlight when the Venice Film Festival kicks off Wednesday.

Published: 27 August 2022 14:06 CEST
Timothee Chalamet
US-French actor Timothee Chalamet attends the 94th Oscars in Hollywood in March 2022. His latest film "Bones and All", billed as a cannibal romance, will premiere in Venice. ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Ninety years since its first edition, the world’s longest-running film event also boasts a raft of award-winning directors in its line-up this year.

Perhaps the most anticipated premiere will be for Monroe biopic “Blonde”, a dark retelling of the icon’s tragic life.

Its Australian director Andrew Dominik has, with typical modesty, declared it “a masterpiece” and it threatens to propel Armas from rising star to fully fledged A-lister.

Meanwhile, the army of Chalamet fans are ravenous for “Bones and All”, reuniting him with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for what is billed as a “cannibal romance”.

And the internet can barely contain itself over the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Styles — one of the biggest-selling musicians in the world — alongside Florence Pugh in a thriller about an isolated 1950s
community.

Amid a wave of rumours about its sex scenes and a supposed rivalry between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde (also Styles’ girlfriend), it is not yet known whether the singer will appear in Venice.

Returning winners

The festival, which runs until September 10, is well-timed to kick-start Oscar campaigns, and Hollywood has increasingly used Venice to launch prestige productions such as “A Star is Born”, “La La Land” and “Nomadland”.

This year sees the return of director Darren Aronofsky, who won the top Golden Lion prize in Venice in 2008 for “The Wrestler” and launched his Oscar-winning “Black Swan” at Venice.

His new film “The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser, who has been largely absent from the screen since his heyday in films like “The Mummy” two decades ago, but is picking up a lot of early hype for his transformation into a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.

Another Venice regular, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, is back in his native Mexico for family tale “Bardo” after two US hits — “Birdman” (which won the Golden Lion and best film Oscar) and “The Revenant”, which snagged a
long-awaited Oscar for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Venice has a key advantage over its main rival, Cannes, since the French festival is partly run by cinema owners who refuse films from streaming services.

“Blonde”, “The Whale” and “Bardo” are all Netflix movies — as is opening film “White Noise” starring Adam Driver and directed by indie favourite Noah Baumbach.

From Iran to Ireland

Hollywood and Western Europe dominate the selection of 23 films competing for the hearts of a jury led by US actress Julianne Moore.

One notable exception is Iran’s award-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose “No Bears” is premiering barely a month after he was imprisoned amid a crackdown on dissident directors.

Also bound to stir political controversy is a new documentary from Laura Poitras, who follows her films about whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange with “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” about the family pharma group behind the US opioid epidemic.

Other stars expected to grace the Lido island are Cate Blanchett, playing a music conductor in “Tar” and Hugh Jackman in domestic drama “The Son”.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite with writer-director Martin McDonagh following their much-loved 2008 crime caper “In Bruges”.

They are in their native Ireland for “The Banshees of Inisherin”, hoping to repeat McDonagh’s success with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, which won the screenplay award in Venice five years ago.

TECHNOLOGY

IN PICTURES: Pompeii tests new robotic dog named ‘Spot’

A robot 'dog' that can collect data and alert staff to structural issues is being trialled at the historic site of Pompeii.

Published: 10 June 2022 18:04 CEST
IN PICTURES: Pompeii tests new robotic dog named 'Spot'

Under the amused gaze of many tourists, a robot dog wanders the ancient stone alleys of Pompeii’s famous archaeological park.

Meet Spot, a friendly, yellow-and-black remote-controlled creature with a gangly gait who looks like a dog crossed with an insect – all wrapped up in a robot’s body.

Visitors to Pompeii take photos of Spot the robot.
Visitors to Pompeii take photos of Spot the robot. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Spot’s current mission at Pompeii is to inspect hard-to-access areas of the sprawling ruins, to collect data and alert his handlers to safety and structural problems.

“Particularly underground structures where safety conditions won’t allow (staff) to enter, such as in the park’s many very narrow and dangerous tunnels,” Pompeii’s general director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, told AFP.

Pompeii's site director Gabriel Zuchtriegel poses with Spot.Pompeii’s site director Gabriel Zuchtriegel poses with Spot. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

His purvey includes surveying tunnels dug out in clandestine excavations, which Zuchtriegel said “unfortunately still take place in the area”.

With its excavated ruins spread out over 44 hectares (109 acres), the archaeological site preserves the remains of the ancient wealthy city south of Naples, buried by ash after the eruption of nearby Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

Spot is driven through an underground tunnel by a technician.

Spot is driven through an underground tunnel by a technician. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Spot – who weighs 70 kilograms (154 pounds) and is about the size of a Golden Retriever – is controlled remotely with a tablet and better equipped than people to survey certain areas of the park.

The robot is made by US company Boston Dynamics, which specialises in robotics, including for the military.

The company’s website says Spot can be used in industries such as construction, mining and manufacturing, among others, carrying out inspections and capturing data.

Spot in an underground tunnel beneath Pompeii.
Spot in an underground tunnel beneath Pompeii. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Controlling Spot this week in Pompeii was Valerio Brunelli, business developer for Leica Geosystem, which makes a 3D flying scanner, resembling a drone, that accompanies the robot in its rounds.

Brunelli made Spot bow and wiggle for the crowd.

Technicians handle the robot.

Technicians handle the robot. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

“Spot is an amalgamation of technology that makes it a robot capable of exploring very complicated places, such as those found here,” said Brunelli.

“It’s a leap into the future for a thousand-year-old park”.

The robot is being used on a trial basis and comes with a $75,000 price tag.

Spot walks among the ruins of Pompeii.

Spot walks among the ruins of Pompeii. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Director Zuchtriegel said a decision on whether or not to buy Spot had not yet been made, but that rapid changes in the technology sector made choosing expensive, high-tech purchases difficult.

“People are always needed, so there will never be a robot dog to be the guardian inside the Pompeii site. That is not the goal.”

