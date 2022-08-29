For members
Why one southern Italian region is giving residents free gas
Italy is bracing for energy costs to soar ever higher - but there's one Italian region whose inhabitants will be protected from the worst of the shocks.
Published: 29 August 2022 11:49 CEST
Some Italian residents will soon be exempted from paying for gas, thanks to a deal with energy companies. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.
Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe
As the costs of importing energy soars in Europe and beyond and climate crises wreak havoc, interest in nuclear power is on the rise with nations scrambling to find alternative sources.
Published: 27 August 2022 13:56 CEST
