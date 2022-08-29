Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italian elections: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?

With Italy's September general election fast approaching, here's a look at the biggest parties' key policies when it comes to foreign nationals.

Published: 30 August 2022 11:16 CEST
A campaign poster for Giorgia Meloni, far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy party, reads 'Ready to raise Italy up'.
A campaign poster for Giorgia Meloni, far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy party, reads 'Ready to raise Italy up'. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

The ‘centre-right’ (centro-destra)

The ‘centre-right’, or centrodestra, is a three-party coalition led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, along with the hard-right populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia. They are currently polling at around 48 percent.

Salvini was Italy’s interior minister between June 2018 and September 2019, during which time he passed a ‘security decree’ (often referred to as the ‘Salvini Decree’) that abolished the country’s humanitarian protection status for migrants, made it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship, and prevented asylum seekers from accessing reception centres.

The Salvini Decree was overhauled and softened in 2020 with the passage of a new immigration law by the coalition government then in power. The right-wing bloc has indicated it intends to bring the decree back, with a bullet point that simply reads ‘Security decrees’ topping the coalition’s immigration agenda in its election manifesto.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

Other somewhat vague objectives include “combating irregular immigration and the orderly management of legal flows of immigration” and “promoting the inclusion of legal immigrants socially and in the workforce.”

More specific measures the coalition has proposed are:

  • Creating EU-managed ‘hot spot’ reception centres outside of Europe to process asylum applications.
  • Enforcing controls on Italy’s and Europe’s borders “as requested by the EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum” by blocking landings and working with North African authorities to prevent people from leaving.
  • Providing local authorities with the financial resources to take charge of unaccompanied minors.

While the policy doesn’t appear anywhere in the coalition’s manifesto, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said on her social media accounts she wants to set up a ‘naval blockade’ to “put an end to illegal departures to Italy”.

PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

The Democratic Party (Partito Democratico)/centre-left (‘centrosinistra‘)

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) are part of a similarly-aligned centrosinistra coalition that includes a large number of smaller parties, and is currently polling at just over 29 percent. As things stand, the centre-left currently have no unified platform, so PD have published their own manifesto.

This document stands in direct opposition to the right-wing bloc’s stance on immigration. It pointedly states: “We were, are and will always be against policies of refoulement, illusory ‘closures of our ports’ or even unspecified ‘naval blockades’: the sacrosanct principle applies that those in danger at sea must always be rescued and saved.”

READ ALSO: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

Here are PD’s key policies on foreigners and immigration:

  • Establish a Migration Policy Coordination Agency to manage all aspects of immigration, including the reception of migrants and their integration into society and the workforce.
  • Develop a new migrant reception model based on small residential centres spread throughout and integrated into the Italian territory.
  • Replace Italy’s 2002 ‘Bossi-Fini’ decree – which, among other things, allows certain non-EU migrants to enter Italy only if they already have an employment contract and provides for the expulsion of people whose contracts have ended – with a new immigration law that allows people to legally migrate to Italy for work.
  • Introduce Ius Scholae, which would allow children who arrived in Italy under the age of 12 and have completed five years of schooling in the country to apply for citizenship.
  • Support the expansion of ‘humanitarian corridors’ to allow safe passage to Italy for refugees in particularly urgent situations.
  • Push the EU to abolish the Dublin Regulation, which requires asylum seekers to remain in the first EU country they enter/are registered in, and replace it with “a true European policy on migration and reception.”

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

The Five Star Movement (Movimento Cinque Stelle)

The populist anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), running alone, is currently expected to take around 11 percent of the vote.

M5S’s policies towards foreigners are fairly non-specific.

In its manifesto, the party says it’s in favour of the “adoption of a community mechanism” on an EU level to manage migration flows and the reception of new arrivals, “as well as the subsequent reception allocation and distribution between different countries of the European Union”.

The party also says it intends to fight human trafficking and “strengthen social and cultural inclusion and integration policies.”

Like PD, M5S would introduce Ius Scholae citizenship rights.

The Third Pole (‘terzo polo‘)

An alliance between the centrist party Azione and Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva, referred to as the ‘third pole’, is polling at around five percent.

The Third Pole is unique among the parties in primarily framing immigration neither in terms of security nor human rights, but as an economic and labour market issue.

Italy has an ageing population, the coalition’s manifesto points out, and the ratio of workers to pensioners is expected to decline from 3 to 2 to 1 to 1 by 2045. 

On this basis, the Third Pole says it wants to promote regularised immigration to bolster the Italian economy, and in doing so combat ‘irregular immigration’.

To achieve this, the alliance proposes:

  • Establishing cooperation agreements with countries of origin on both a national and an EU level to agree on migration flows based on Italy’s labour market needs.
  • Distinguishing clearly between refugees and economic migrants, granting more visas for work based on employer sponsorship and fewer for humanitarian protection.
  • Compulsory intensive Italian language and culture courses for new arrivals.
  • The regularisation of undocumented migrants already living in Italy who have a job.
  • The introduction of Ius Scholae plus granting citizenship to all foreign students who complete their university studies in Italy. 
  • Abolishing the Dublin Regulation and creating a Common European Asylum System that evenly distributes asylum seekers between EU Member States. 
  • Expanding ‘humanitarian corridors’ and guaranteeing and financing Europe-wide sea rescue efforts (the manifesto explicitly says the coalition rejects the right’s proposal to process asylum applications outside Europe’s borders).
  • Establishing a Ministry for Immigration to deal with all aspects of immigration.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni has sought to detoxify her country's post-fascist movement - and has brought it to the brink of power.

Published: 24 August 2022 16:15 CEST
PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Opinion polls put Italy’s right-wing coalition on course to win the September 25th elections by a landslide, with Meloni’s party on top.

Meloni would then likely become the country’s first female prime minister – and the first leader of a post-fascist party to hold the office.

READ ALSO: Meloni holds first rally as Italy’s election campaign kicks off

Small in stature and with poker-straight blonde hair, the 45-year-old cuts a sharp contrast with the men who overwhelmingly dominate Italian politics, and both she and her party play heavily on her personal brand.

“I am Giorgia, I am a woman, I am a mother, I am Italian, I am Christian,” she famously declared at a 2019 rally in Rome, while campaign billboards are dominated by her smiling face.

Meloni has benefited from hers being the only major party to stay out of outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government over the past 18 months, allowing her to claim she can offer voters a fresh start.

Giorgia Meloni has sought to distance her party from its post-fascist roots. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

She is fighting the election as part of a coalition with Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, but her party is eclipsing them in opinion polls.

In public speeches she is intense and combative as she rails against the European Union, mass immigration – she wants a naval blockade to stop boats coming from north Africa – as well as abortion and “LGBT lobbies”.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

“In general terms, Meloni represents a point of reference for protest, disaffection,” Sofia Ventura, professor of political science at the University of Bologna, told AFP.

Brothers of Italy grew out of the country’s post-fascist movement, but Meloni has sought to distance herself from this past – while refusing to renounce it entirely.

Meloni helped co-found the party in 2012, although they only secured four percent of the vote in 2018 compared to current polling numbers of around 24 percent.

Her own political journey goes back much further.

She was a teenage activist with the youth wing of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini after World War II.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni (L) is tipped to become Italy’s next prime minister as part of a strong coalition with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italy and Matteo Salvini’s League. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

At 19, campaigning for the far-right National Alliance, she told French television that “Mussolini was a good politician, in that everything he did, he did for Italy”.

After being elected an MP for National Alliance in 2006, she repeated a popular claim among the far right in Italy that the dictator’s decisions to enact racial laws and enter World War II on Hitler’s side were “mistakes”.

Two years later, she was named minister for youth in Silvio Berlusconi’s government, at 31 the youngest minister in post-war Italy.

“The Italian right has handed fascism over to history for decades now,” she said in a trilingual video message sent to foreign correspondents this month.

She insists that within her party “there is no room for nostalgic attitudes”.

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

Her party takes its name from the first line of Italy’s national anthem and its logo includes the same flame used by MSI, in the green, white and red of the country’s flag.

She has refused calls to change the logo, saying she is “proud” of it, and insisting the flame has “nothing to do with fascism”.

Born in Rome on January 15, 1977, Meloni was brought up in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella by her mother, after her father left.

She describes herself on her social media profiles as a “Roman, politician and journalist… but first of all, Italian”.

Meloni has a daughter, born in 2006, with her TV journalist partner.

She speaks English, Spanish and French and reportedly has close contacts with other far-right European parties, notably Spain’s Vox and Poland’s Law and Justice party.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

SHOW COMMENTS