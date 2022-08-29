For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italian elections: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?
With Italy's September general election fast approaching, here's a look at the biggest parties' key policies when it comes to foreign nationals.
Published: 30 August 2022 11:16 CEST
A campaign poster for Giorgia Meloni, far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy party, reads 'Ready to raise Italy up'. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?
Leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni has sought to detoxify her country's post-fascist movement - and has brought it to the brink of power.
Published: 24 August 2022 16:15 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments