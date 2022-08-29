Italian elections: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?

The ‘centre-right’ (centro-destra)

The ‘centre-right’, or centrodestra, is a three-party coalition led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy, along with the hard-right populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia. They are currently polling at around 48 percent.

Salvini was Italy’s interior minister between June 2018 and September 2019, during which time he passed a ‘security decree’ (often referred to as the ‘Salvini Decree’) that abolished the country’s humanitarian protection status for migrants, made it easier to strip them of Italian citizenship, and prevented asylum seekers from accessing reception centres.

The Salvini Decree was overhauled and softened in 2020 with the passage of a new immigration law by the coalition government then in power. The right-wing bloc has indicated it intends to bring the decree back, with a bullet point that simply reads ‘Security decrees’ topping the coalition’s immigration agenda in its election manifesto.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

Other somewhat vague objectives include “combating irregular immigration and the orderly management of legal flows of immigration” and “promoting the inclusion of legal immigrants socially and in the workforce.”

More specific measures the coalition has proposed are:

Creating EU-managed ‘hot spot’ reception centres outside of Europe to process asylum applications.

Enforcing controls on Italy’s and Europe’s borders “as requested by the EU’s New Pact on Migration and Asylum” by blocking landings and working with North African authorities to prevent people from leaving.

Providing local authorities with the financial resources to take charge of unaccompanied minors.

While the policy doesn’t appear anywhere in the coalition’s manifesto, Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni has repeatedly said on her social media accounts she wants to set up a ‘naval blockade’ to “put an end to illegal departures to Italy”.

PROFILE: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

The Democratic Party (Partito Democratico)/centre-left (‘centrosinistra‘)

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) are part of a similarly-aligned centrosinistra coalition that includes a large number of smaller parties, and is currently polling at just over 29 percent. As things stand, the centre-left currently have no unified platform, so PD have published their own manifesto.

This document stands in direct opposition to the right-wing bloc’s stance on immigration. It pointedly states: “We were, are and will always be against policies of refoulement, illusory ‘closures of our ports’ or even unspecified ‘naval blockades’: the sacrosanct principle applies that those in danger at sea must always be rescued and saved.”

READ ALSO: Why does Italy have so many political parties?

Here are PD’s key policies on foreigners and immigration:

Establish a Migration Policy Coordination Agency to manage all aspects of immigration, including the reception of migrants and their integration into society and the workforce.

Develop a new migrant reception model based on small residential centres spread throughout and integrated into the Italian territory.

Replace Italy’s 2002 ‘Bossi-Fini’ decree – which, among other things, allows certain non-EU migrants to enter Italy only if they already have an employment contract and provides for the expulsion of people whose contracts have ended – with a new immigration law that allows people to legally migrate to Italy for work.

Introduce Ius Scholae, which would allow children who arrived in Italy under the age of 12 and have completed five years of schooling in the country to apply for citizenship.

Support the expansion of ‘humanitarian corridors’ to allow safe passage to Italy for refugees in particularly urgent situations.

Push the EU to abolish the Dublin Regulation, which requires asylum seekers to remain in the first EU country they enter/are registered in, and replace it with “a true European policy on migration and reception.”

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

The Five Star Movement (Movimento Cinque Stelle)

The populist anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), running alone, is currently expected to take around 11 percent of the vote.

M5S’s policies towards foreigners are fairly non-specific.

In its manifesto, the party says it’s in favour of the “adoption of a community mechanism” on an EU level to manage migration flows and the reception of new arrivals, “as well as the subsequent reception allocation and distribution between different countries of the European Union”.

The party also says it intends to fight human trafficking and “strengthen social and cultural inclusion and integration policies.”

Like PD, M5S would introduce Ius Scholae citizenship rights.

The Third Pole (‘terzo polo‘)

An alliance between the centrist party Azione and Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva, referred to as the ‘third pole’, is polling at around five percent.

The Third Pole is unique among the parties in primarily framing immigration neither in terms of security nor human rights, but as an economic and labour market issue.

Italy has an ageing population, the coalition’s manifesto points out, and the ratio of workers to pensioners is expected to decline from 3 to 2 to 1 to 1 by 2045.

On this basis, the Third Pole says it wants to promote regularised immigration to bolster the Italian economy, and in doing so combat ‘irregular immigration’.

To achieve this, the alliance proposes: