Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Russia’s Gazprom cuts gas supply to Italy

Italian energy giant Eni said Russia had delivered less gas than usual on Wednesday after the closure of a major pipeline, in the latest interruption to European energy supplies.

Published: 31 August 2022 10:58 CEST
Russia’s Gazprom cuts gas supply to Italy
Russia's energy giant Gazprom cut supplies to Italy by more than a quarter on Wednesday and will reportedly halt all deliveries to some EU countries. Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The amount of gas delivered to Italy from Russia dropped by 26 percent following the closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Italy’s main energy provider Eni confirmed.

“Gazprom has announced that today it will deliver a volume of gas equal to about 20 million cubic metres,” down from daily deliveries of around 27 million cubic metres, Eni said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Gazprom reportedly suspended gas deliveries to Germany on Wednesday, and also said it would halt supplies to France’s main provider Engie from Thursday after it failed to pay for all deliveries made in July.

Gazprom said supplies via Nord Stream 1 were “completely stopped” for “preventative work” at a compressor unit, AFP reported, shortly after the pipeline’s operator, ENTSOG, announced that deliveries had halted.

The move came as European countries faced soaring energy prices, with costs rising sharply across the region following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

READ ALSO: Italy to bring in new aid measures as energy prices soar

Italian government ministers had not commented on the latest cut on Wednesday morning, though Prime Minister Mario Draghi has previously said Russia’s reasons for cutting gas deliveries were “lies”.

Germany, which is also heavily dependent on Russian gas, also accused Moscow of using energy as a “weapon”.

But Gazprom said three days of maintenance work were “necessary” and had to be carried out after “every 1,000 hours of operation”.

The logo of Russia’s energy giant Gazprom is pictured at one of its petrol stations in Sofia in 2022. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

With winter around the corner, European consumers are staring down the barrel of huge power bills.

Italy’s outgoing government was on Wednesday reportedly finalising plans to bring forward new energy-saving measures amid concerns about energy security due to repeated interruptions to the gas supply from Russia.

Italy is one of Europe’s biggest consumers of gas, which currently represents 42 percent of its energy consumption, and it imports 95 percent of the gas it uses.

READ ALSO: Energy crisis pushes nuclear comeback in Europe

Draghi’s government has been working to lessen the country’s reliance on Russian gas, with ministers predicting Italy will be “independent” from Russia’s gas supply by the middle of 2023.

The European Union is meanwhile preparing to take emergency action to reform the electricity market in order to bring prices under control, with energy ministers scheduled to hold talks next week.

Asked if gas supplies would resume after the three-day works were completed on Saturday, Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “there is a guarantee that, apart from technical problems caused by sanctions, nothing interferes with supplies”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ENERGY

Why one southern Italian region is giving residents free gas

Italy is bracing for energy costs to soar ever higher - but there's one Italian region whose inhabitants will be protected from the worst of the shocks.

Published: 29 August 2022 11:49 CEST
Why one southern Italian region is giving residents free gas

As Russia prepares to cut off its gas supply to Europe for several days this week – ostensibly to conduct maintenance work on its Nord Stream gas pipeline – Italy is readying itself for the shock, with new aid measures due to be announced by the end of August and an emergency energy-saving plan on standby.

Gas prices in Italy shot up last week to 321 euros per megawatt hour – a rate Italian business groups slammed as ‘unsustainable’ and consumer groups described as an ‘emergency’.

The country’s electricity prices have also continued to soar, recently reaching 718 euros per megawatt hour.

READ ALSO: Italy to bring in new aid measures as energy prices soar

But there’s one Italian region whose residents will soon be shielded from the worst of the fuel price hikes.

Basilicata, often dubbed ‘the Texas of Italy’ in the Italian press because of its vast oil reserves and numerous production facilities, passed a regional law last week slashing inhabitants’ gas bills from October.

The region’s governor Vito Bardi has been in talks for the past few months with the major energy companies operating in the region (Eni, Total and Shell) to secure “environmental compensation” for residents, many of whom live with elevated air pollution levels as a result of the extraction activities.

Those negotiations have now resulted in an agreement that the companies will supply approximately 200 million cubic meters of gas to the region for free each year until 2029. The measure was reportedly passed into law in a vote by Basilicata’s regional council last Wednesday.

EXPLAINED: What is Italy doing to cut the rising cost of living?

Speaking to the council, Bardi said he had wanted to come up with “an objective and automatic system that would allow the citizens of Basilicata to receive the compensation directly, without intermediation by the Region.”

In the past, he noted, it was left up to political parties to decide how compensation funds would be used, “with the result that the citizens of Basilicata have never seen any concrete benefits.”

It is hoped that the initiative will play a role in helping to resolve Basilicata’s depopulation problem and even encourage new families to move to the region, according to the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

While homeowners will no longer be on the hook for the gas itself, the law doesn’t mean people’s energy bills will be cut to zero: residents will continue to be required to pay for transport costs and systems charges.

Still, the average household is expected to save over 50 percent as a result of the measure.

The relief will only be available in private homes, not commercial settings; and will apply solely to primary residences, as opposed to second/holiday homes.

In all, approximately 110,000 families are expected to benefit from the cut.

SHOW COMMENTS