For members
EDUCATION
Back to school in Italy: how much will it cost, and how can you save money?
With Italy’s schools reopening in September, parents are beginning the annual rush to stock up on essential supplies. New figures reveal families will have to shell out more this year.
Published: 1 September 2022 13:14 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 17:50 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 17:50 CEST
As Italian pupils prepare to file back into the classroom, families are dealing with the purchase of school supplies and textbooks. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments