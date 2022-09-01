Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

READER QUESTIONS

EXPLAINED: What are the post-Brexit rules for dual-nationals travelling in Europe?

People who have more than one citizenship often hold multiple passports, so what does this mean for crossing borders? Here's what you should know.

Published: 1 September 2022 17:18 CEST
A person holds a German and British passport.
A person holds a German and British passport. Photo: picture alliance / Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa | Britta Pedersen

For many readers of The Local, gaining citizenship of the country where they live helps them to feel more settled – but there are also travel benefits, including avoiding the long ‘non EU’ queue when coming back into the Schengen zone.

But this week the problems associated with travelling while holding dual citizenship came to light, leaving many people wondering what they should know when they are entering different countries.

Put simply – which passport should you use? And do you have to carry both with you?

Financial Times journalist Chris Giles tweeted that the UK Border Force “detained” his dual-national daughter while she was travelling from France into the UK with her German passport – and not her British one. 

He went on to say that UK border guards released his daughter. According to Giles, the border staff said she should have had both passports with her “and asked why she was travelling on her German one”.

The rules on dual-nationality have not changed, but now that the UK is not in the EU, there are strict rules on non-Brits who enter the country (and vice-versa) which has made it trickier for travel.

For instance, UK nationals receive a stamp in their passport when entering Schengen member states because they are only allowed to stay up to 90 days within an 180 period (unless they have a visa or residency card).

READ ALSO: Brexit: EU asks border police not to stamp passports of British residents 

People coming from the EU to the UK can generally visit as a tourist for up to six months without a visa – but are not allowed to carry out any work while there.

So which passport should you show?

The first thing to be aware of is there are no specific rules on travelling with more than one passport. 

Travellers can choose to use whichever passport they prefer when going to a country. 

But one thing to note is that it’s worth using the passport that is best suited to your destination when travelling there. Each country has its own set of immigration and visa rules that you’ll need to research closely.

It could be that one passport is better suited for your trip – and you may be able to avoid visa requirements.  

READ ALSO: How powerful is the German passport?

In the case of the UK, many people are still getting to grips with the different rules that apply because it’s not in the EU anymore.

A question submitted to the Secretary of State for the Home Department in September 2021 provided some insight into this issue. 

The question from Labour’s Paul Blomfield asked what steps the UK government “is taking to enable dual UK and EU citizens to travel to the UK on an EU member state passport without having to further prove their UK citizenship?”

The Conservatives Kevin Foster said: “Border Force Officers examine all arriving passengers to establish whether they are British citizens, whether they require leave to enter or if they are exempt from immigration control.

“Where the passenger claims to be British, but does not hold any evidence of British citizenship, the officer will conduct all relevant checks to satisfy themselves the passenger is British.

Border control at Hamburg airport.

Border control at Hamburg airport. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christian Charisius

“When dual nationals who are eligible to use e-gates travel to the UK, they will enter via the e-gates without being examined by an immigration officer.

“We recommend all dual nationals, including EU citizens, travel on their British passport or with evidence or their British citizenship to minimise any potential delay at the border or when commencing their journey.”

The Local contacted the UK Home Office to ask if there was any official advice. 

A spokesman said: “An individual can present whichever passport they desire to enter the UK, however they will be subject to the entry requirements associated with the nationality of the passport they present.”

They said anyone who is looking for more information should check out guidance on entering the UK and on dual nationality.

In short, if you present a German passport on entry to the UK you will be treated the same as any other German citizen – which can include being quizzed about your reasons for visiting the UK – as border guards have no way of knowing that you are a dual-national. 

Do I have to carry both passports?

There’s no rule requiring you to have both passports, but you won’t get the benefits of a British passport (entry into the UK without questions) if you don’t show it.

Likewise if you are a French-British dual national and you enter France on your UK passport, you will need to use the non-EU queue and may have your passport stamped.

Should I think about anything else?

An important thing to remember is that if you apply for a visa and register your passport details, the same passport has to be used to enter the country. 

It could also make sense to travel with both passports, just in case. 

However, note that some countries – like the US – require that US nationals use a US passport to enter and leave the States even if they are dual nationals. 

In general, it’s best to use the same passport you entered a country with to depart.

The rules and systems are different depending on the country. But many countries require people to show their passport when leaving – and they will either stamp or scan the passport – this is how authorities know that a foreign visitor hasn’t overstayed their time in the country. 

So if your passport is checked as you leave the UK, you should show the one you arrived with, just to ensure there is a record of you arriving and leaving.

However as you enter France/Germany/other EU destination, you can show your EU passport in order to maximise the travel benefits of freedom of movement.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?

Italy has largely avoided the chaos seen at many airports around Europe this summer. Is that simply because of the country's strike laws?

Published: 22 August 2022 13:18 CEST
FACT CHECK: Has Italy banned airline strikes in August?

Staff shortages, strikes and other issues have made air travel problematic across Europe this summer, but Italian airports have seemingly escaped the worst of the disruption.

Strikes and staff shortages continue to cause major headaches for travellers everywhere from Spain to Germany, with 15,700 flights already cancelled across the continent at the start of this month.

READ ALSO: What’s it like travelling through Italy’s airports now?

By contrast, there are very few reports of cancellations, serious delays, unusually long lines or large amounts of lost luggage in Italy.

Following some limited strike action in July, Italian flights have been operating pretty much as normal throughout August.

Most cancellations or delays experienced by passengers travelling via Italian airports this summer appear to be a knock-on effect of problems at airports elsewhere in Europe, according to Italy’s national civil aviation agency, Enac.

But how has Italy managed this?

The country is no stranger to travel disruption caused by strikes – in fact, this is a regular feature of early summer.

But there are certain times of year, and times of day, during which strikes are not allowed in particular sectors.

For the air travel sector, strikes are banned altogether between July 27th and September 5th, according to Enac.

This is called the franchigia estiva, or ‘summer exemption’, and it exists partly to protect Italy’s highly lucrative travel and tourism industry.

READ ALSO: Airport chaos in Europe: What are your rights if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Other dates on which air travel sector strikes are banned (known as periodi di franchigia, or ‘exemption periods’) include December 18th to January 7th, and the three days before and three days after a national, regional or European election.

As you can see from Italy’s official calendar of approved strikes, there’s not much planned in high season – though in some cases, localised strike action can be permitted.

Passengers at Rome’s Fiumicino airport during the country’s most recent airline strike on July 17th, 2022. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Of course, this rule hasn’t been the only thing stopping Italy’s travel sector from descending into chaos this summer.

As financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore points out, there are “structural reasons … and the measures that the government has taken to limit the consequences of the pandemic”

READ ALSO: Italy’s summer tourism boom driven by American arrivals

Airport staff shortages are not a major problem in Italy, where “there are generally more worker protections and restrictions on dismissal than in other countries such as the United Kingdom,” Il Sole explains.

Italy was also the only EU country to ban layoffs amid the pandemic, with the government in 2020 forcing airline companies to keep their staff on even when flights were grounded.

While this is good news for passengers flying to and from Italy’s airports this summer, the ongoing situation across Europe means some disruption to travel plans remains likely.

If your flight is cancelled or significantly delayed, you may be entitled to receive compensation from your airline. Find more information here.

SHOW COMMENTS