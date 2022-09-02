Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

‘They’re all talk’: How the Five Star Movement lost southern Italy’s support

After soaring to power in 2018 on a wave of support from southern Italian voters hoping for long-awaited change, the Five Star Movement is now languishing in the polls. Where did it all go wrong?

Published: 2 September 2022 17:26 CEST
'They're all talk': How the Five Star Movement lost southern Italy's support
Residents in the Sanita district of Naples, which overwhelmingly supported Five Star in the last general election. Photo: Carlo Hermann / AFP

Vincenzo Zoppi leans over the balcony of his cramped Naples apartment, surveying his impoverished neighbourhood he says has been betrayed by Italy’s politicians.

“You know when they come? When there are elections,” the 70-year-old former mechanic says, adding that his vote for the Five Star Movement in 2018 will be his last.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

“They all have the same idea: ‘I have to get that position and when I get my seat, it’s over.’ They’ll never do anything.”

His view of the once anti-establishment party is widely shared in Naples, Italy’s third-largest city, as the country prepares to vote on September 25.

Like most of southern Italy, Naples — with an unemployment rate more than double the national average – overwhelmingly supported Five Star in the last general election.

Many were drawn by its flagship ‘citizen’s income’ benefit for the unemployed, as well as its anti-austerity programme and rejection of traditional politics.

Residents in the Sanita district of Naples, which overwhelmingly supported Five Star in the last general election. Photo: Carlo Hermann / AFP

But the grassroots support that fuelled the movement has ebbed away, with polls now putting Five Star on less than a third of the 33 percent it won in 2018.

“Those who voted for you because you were the disruptive force to empower the south, won’t vote anymore,” said Matteo Brambilla, 53, a former Naples city councillor who quit Five Star last October.

“They’re not credible anymore.”

The Five Star Movement identifies as neither left nor right, and started out on a strongly eurosceptic, environmentalist, anti-austerity platform focused on tackling poverty and corruption while repudiating career politicians.

But four years in government has taken its toll on the movement.

“Five Star were the expression of a huge protest against the failure of traditional parties,” said Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss School of Government in Rome.

“But from the moment you get into government, at that point the protest ends,” he said.

READ ALSO: Political cheat sheet: Understanding Italy’s Five Star Movement

Former Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio in happier times, when he enjoyed strong support in Naples at elections in 2018. Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

The party has allied with political opponents in office – first the anti-immigrant League, then the left-leaning Democratic Party, and finally joining almost all of Italy’s parties last year as part of the grand coalition led by Mario Draghi. 

With these shifts have come policy reversals, public rifts between party leaders and accusations of cronyism, while former members complain decisions are now imposed from Rome rather than developed from the ground up.

Five Star has also shed lawmakers, losing more than half of its deputies and 45 percent of its senators since 2018, according to a YouTrend study.

The defectors include Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a former party leader from outside Naples who had put a more professional face on the movement founded by irreverant, combative comedian Beppe Grillo in 2009.

Di Maio quit in June along with dozens of lawmakers, accusing current Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte of trying to thwart Draghi’s pro-European, Atlanticist agenda. 

Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

A month later, Conte withdrew his support for Draghi’s government, triggering a crisis that led to snap elections.

Conte – a former law professor brought in as a technocratic premier following the 2018 vote, before being replaced by Draghi – has been trying to save Five Star from oblivion by emphasising its anti-establishment roots.

“We are the more progressive force, it’s obvious,” he has insisted, citing the party’s battle for a nine euro-per-hour minimum wage.

Five Star’s platform this year also includes tax breaks for hiring young people, protections for indebted homeowners, credits for green building projects and opposition to oil and gas drilling.

The universal citizen’s income remains a flagship policy, which the party claims has allowed one million Italians to escape poverty – many of them in Naples.

READ ALSO: Will Italy’s hard right win the election with a ‘super majority’?

Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

More than 161,000 families, or over 13 percent of greater Naples’ population, received on average 637 euros from the scheme in June, according to the most recent figures from the National Social Security Institute.

But the scheme has been attacked for supposedly encouraging unemployment and fraud, with Italian media regularly reporting cases of mafiosi, non-citizens and others said to have illegally received the payment.

In the alleys of Naples’ Sanita quarter, where fading funeral notices cover crumbling walls and fruit stands remind shoppers they can pay with the welfare debit card, resident Giuseppe Capuozzo vowed to “never again” vote for Five Star.

“It was a disaster. Economically, nothing. They talk, talk, talk,” said Capuozzo, his white scooter laden with grocery bags.

“But us, who’s helping us?” he asked.

A market in the Sanita district of Naples. Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

ANALYSIS: Will Italy’s hard right win the election with a ‘super majority’?

Italy’s right-wing coalition is set to win the upcoming election easily, and could take the unprecented two-thirds majority needed to change the constitution without a vote, polls say.

Published: 2 September 2022 15:28 CEST
ANALYSIS: Will Italy’s hard right win the election with a 'super majority'?

The right-wing bloc of parties led by Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy continues to enjoy a wide lead in the polls ahead of the September 25th general election, the latest surveys consistently show.

In fact, the question people in Italy are asking now is not whether the right will win the election, but by how much.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

With other political forces divided, they’re close to achieving a two-thirds majority in both the Lower House and the Senate – a so-called super majority or absolute majority (maggioranza assoluta) that would allow it to make changes to the political system itself, and therefore the constitution, without consulting voters via a referendum.

The latest analysis shows the right-wing alliance, which also includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, is now just two or three percent away from achieving the share of the vote needed to potentially give it a majority of the seats in both houses of parliament.

The right is now 19 percent ahead of the centre-left bloc in the run up to the election, and needs a lead of at least 21-22 percent to secure a qualified majority in both houses, according to projections by Youtrend/CattaneoZanetto & Co.

The opinion polls used for the analysis put the right-wing bloc’s total current projected voter share at 48.5 percent, with the left-wing bloc led by the Democratic Party (PD) expected to take 29.5 percent.

The survey maps a recent poll of voting intentions by Quorum/YouTrend to recently-redrawn electoral districts. 

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

It highlights up to 67 seats in the lower house and Senate that are likely to be decisive in turning a landslide election victory into a right-wing majority in parliament.

Italy has a hybrid electoral system, which assigns a third of seats by first-past-the-post, and the rest in colleges based on proportional representation. It also has a drastically reduced number of seats available this time following recent reforms.

The right-wing alliance is projected to take as many as 271 seats out of 400 in the lower house, and 131 out of 200 in the Senate.

This is not an absolute certainty, analysts note. The likelihood of the right gaining this majority depends on the size of its lead.

READ ALSO: Italian elections: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi addressing the Senate on June 21st, 2022.

Italy’s Senate on June 21st, 2022. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

A two-thirds majority is “possible” for the center-right “if the advantage in both chambers is around 21-22 percent,” Youtrend’s analysis explains.

Such a majority then becomes “probable” with “an advantage over the center-left of more than + 26 percent”, it says.

A political force achieving a majority large enough to change the constitution would be unprecedented in Italy’s modern history, and could mean major changes to the country’s political system – including to how the president is elected, or the powers the prime minister has.

All three leaders of the right-wing alliance have called for Italy to adopt a ‘French-style’ system which would mean the president is directly elected by voters,, instead of by lawmakers as is currently the case. This would require changing the constitution.

The projection of election results was based on a scenario in which PD refuses to form an alliance with smaller but significant parties, such as the populist Five Star Movement or centrist Italia Viva.

PD leader Enrico Letta on Friday insisted to reporters that a right-wing victory was “not a foregone conclusion” and said there was still “everything to play for”, following taunts from Salvini about the left knowing they were sure to lose.

With a massive 35-40 percent of voters still saying they’re undecided, according to polls, the results are far from set in stone.

Letta said young people in particular “have not yet decided who to vote for” – a belief that has apparently been driving party leaders to post a flurry of TikTok videos this week in an attempt to reach younger voters, with under-25s allowed to vote for senators for the first time in these elections following recent reforms.

READ ALSO: What election promises have Italy’s political parties made so far?

But while Italian politics is notoriously volatile and alliances near impossible to predict, the right’s large projected voter share, plus the left’s failure to form an equally strong alliance, mean a political force able to mount a credible opposition looks unlikely to emerge.

Even if PD and the left-wing bloc allied with both Five Star and Italia Viva – something it has so far ruled out – this would currently amount to around 41 percent of the vote: still some five percent behind the right.

But even if the hard right forms a government with an unprecedented majority, will it last long enough to put that power to much use?

Prominent politicians including Italy’s outgoing foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, confidently predict that a Meloni-led government would barely last a year before falling apart – as Italian governments so often tend to within a relatively short space of time.

Find all The Local’s latest news on the Italian election race here.

SHOW COMMENTS