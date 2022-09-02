Read news from:
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Why are Italian politicians suddenly turning to TikTok to woo voters?

Silvio Berlusconi, Matteo Renzi and other prominent Italian politicians made their TikTok debuts this week with just weeks to go before the election - but will this sway younger voters?

Published: 2 September 2022 14:42 CEST
Berlusconi at a Forza Italia gathering.
Former Italian premier and leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi is among the latest political leaders to join TikTok. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

With just over three weeks left until Italy’s general elections on Sunday, September 25th, political leaders are taking their campaigning to TikTok, the video-sharing platform beloved by teens and counting 16 million Italian users.

Former premiers Silvio Berlusconi (leader of Forza Italia) and Matteo Renzi (leader of Italia Viva) were among those who joined the channel in the past few days, posting introductory videos that were widely shared online – most likely thanks to their entertainment value, rather than political substance.

@silvio.berlusconi

Ciao ragazzi, eccomi qua. Vi do il benvenuto sul mio canale ufficiale #Tiktok per parlare dei temi che più stanno a cuore a Forza Italia e al sottoscritto e che vi riguardano da vicino: parleremo e discuteremo del vostro #futuro Vi racconterò di come vogliamo rendere l’#Italia un Paese che possa darvi nuove opportunità e la possibilità di realizzare i vostri sogni. Ci rivediamo presto su TikTok ! #silvioberlusconi #berlusconi #elezioni #forzaitalia🇮🇹💪❤️ #politica #giovani

♬ suono originale – Silvio Berlusconi

85-year-old Berlusconi, who’s arguably never been one to shy away from the cameras, opened his first official message to fellow TikTokers with a jovial “Hello guys, here I am!”.

Filmed sitting behind a desk wearing a suit and tie, he went on to congratulate his new audience on their young age – something he admitted to being “a little jealous” of – and briefly laid out his political program, pledging to “create new opportunities” for under-30s.

The video attracted widespread mockery online, with jokes made about his permanent tan: “Silvio, what foundation do you wear?” 

A second video soon followed, with Berlusconi telling a self-deprecating joke involving Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden and Pope Francis.

Both videos ended with him moving his head from side to side while saying goodbye “on Tik Tok”, a gesture that seems destined to go viral.

Meanwhile, Renzi’s video was widely shared thanks to a moment of comedic brilliance in which he made fun of his own poor English language proficiency, and his famously convoluted political messages.

@matteorenziufficiale

Anche Matteo Renzi su TikTok? First reaction? Shock! #matteorenzi #italiasulserio #elezioni #25settembre

♬ Epic Music(842228) – Pavel

Other new TikTok users this week included Giovanni Toti (leader of Cambiamo!) and Alessandro Zan (a prominent Democratic Party MP known for his LGBT activism).

These were however by no means the first TikTok members belonging to the Italian political class. Earlier pioneers of ‘TikTok politics’ in Italy include Giorgia Meloni (Fratelli d’Italia leader), Matteo Salvini (League leader) and Carlo Calenda (Azione leader).

So now that nearly all the leaders of the country’s major political parties have landed on the platform (Enrico Letta, you’re up next), you might legitimately wonder why the Italian political class – which has never stood out for its spirit of innovation nor for the young age of its members – has moved en masse to a platform largely populated by teenagers and young adults.

Though we’re in no position to question the authenticity of Italian leaders’ desires to get in step with the times, the move is likely to be due to the growing importance of young voters to their electoral success.

Many of the still-undecided voters in Italy are believed to be in the age bracket that makes up much of TikTok’s audience.

According to estimates from marketing research body Istituto Piepoli, only 48 percent of voters under the age of 35 will turn up at the polling station on September 25th – up by just a meagre three percent against the 2018 elections, when 45 percent of under-35s voted.

It’s very hard, then, not to see the recent slew of TikTok debuts as a last-ditch attempt on the part of Italian leaders to connect with a large number of Italian citizens that have long been disinterested in politics.

There’s also the fact that the senate voting age has fallen. Up until last year, not all Italian adults could fully participate in the country’s elections as voters needed to be over the age of 25 to vote for senators.

This changed with a reform passed by parliament in July 2021, which means that an additional 3.8 million voters aged between 18 and 25 will be able to vote for their representatives in both the lower house and the senate in the upcoming election.

So, assuming that the TikTok videos are political leaders’ latest attempt to lure these undecided voters, is the move working?

A mere 12 hours after Berlusconi’s first-ever TikTok video was posted, it had already collected as many as 300,000 likes, 18,000 comments and 64,000 shares. Albeit in a far smaller measure, the other leaders also enjoyed favourable numbers.

While party leaders seem to be becoming more aware of the importance of younger voters, we’ll have to wait and see whether TikTok likes and shares will translate into votes and electoral success.

POLITICS

‘They’re all talk’: How the Five Star Movement lost southern Italy’s support

After soaring to power in 2018 on a wave of support from southern Italian voters hoping for long-awaited change, the Five Star Movement is now languishing in the polls. Where did it all go wrong?

Published: 2 September 2022 17:26 CEST
'They're all talk': How the Five Star Movement lost southern Italy's support

Vincenzo Zoppi leans over the balcony of his cramped Naples apartment, surveying his impoverished neighbourhood he says has been betrayed by Italy’s politicians.

“You know when they come? When there are elections,” the 70-year-old former mechanic says, adding that his vote for the Five Star Movement in 2018 will be his last.

“They all have the same idea: ‘I have to get that position and when I get my seat, it’s over.’ They’ll never do anything.”

His view of the once anti-establishment party is widely shared in Naples, Italy’s third-largest city, as the country prepares to vote on September 25.

Like most of southern Italy, Naples — with an unemployment rate more than double the national average – overwhelmingly supported Five Star in the last general election.

Many were drawn by its flagship ‘citizen’s income’ benefit for the unemployed, as well as its anti-austerity programme and rejection of traditional politics.

Residents in the Sanita district of Naples, which overwhelmingly supported Five Star in the last general election. Photo: Carlo Hermann / AFP

But the grassroots support that fuelled the movement has ebbed away, with polls now putting Five Star on less than a third of the 33 percent it won in 2018.

“Those who voted for you because you were the disruptive force to empower the south, won’t vote anymore,” said Matteo Brambilla, 53, a former Naples city councillor who quit Five Star last October.

“They’re not credible anymore.”

The Five Star Movement identifies as neither left nor right, and started out on a strongly eurosceptic, environmentalist, anti-austerity platform focused on tackling poverty and corruption while repudiating career politicians.

But four years in government has taken its toll on the movement.

“Five Star were the expression of a huge protest against the failure of traditional parties,” said Giovanni Orsina, head of the Luiss School of Government in Rome.

“But from the moment you get into government, at that point the protest ends,” he said.

Former Five Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio in happier times, when he enjoyed strong support in Naples at elections in 2018. Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

The party has allied with political opponents in office – first the anti-immigrant League, then the left-leaning Democratic Party, and finally joining almost all of Italy’s parties last year as part of the grand coalition led by Mario Draghi. 

With these shifts have come policy reversals, public rifts between party leaders and accusations of cronyism, while former members complain decisions are now imposed from Rome rather than developed from the ground up.

Five Star has also shed lawmakers, losing more than half of its deputies and 45 percent of its senators since 2018, according to a YouTrend study.

The defectors include Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a former party leader from outside Naples who had put a more professional face on the movement founded by irreverant, combative comedian Beppe Grillo in 2009.

Di Maio quit in June along with dozens of lawmakers, accusing current Five Star leader Giuseppe Conte of trying to thwart Draghi’s pro-European, Atlanticist agenda. 

Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

A month later, Conte withdrew his support for Draghi’s government, triggering a crisis that led to snap elections.

Conte – a former law professor brought in as a technocratic premier following the 2018 vote, before being replaced by Draghi – has been trying to save Five Star from oblivion by emphasising its anti-establishment roots.

“We are the more progressive force, it’s obvious,” he has insisted, citing the party’s battle for a nine euro-per-hour minimum wage.

Five Star’s platform this year also includes tax breaks for hiring young people, protections for indebted homeowners, credits for green building projects and opposition to oil and gas drilling.

The universal citizen’s income remains a flagship policy, which the party claims has allowed one million Italians to escape poverty – many of them in Naples.

Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP

More than 161,000 families, or over 13 percent of greater Naples’ population, received on average 637 euros from the scheme in June, according to the most recent figures from the National Social Security Institute.

But the scheme has been attacked for supposedly encouraging unemployment and fraud, with Italian media regularly reporting cases of mafiosi, non-citizens and others said to have illegally received the payment.

In the alleys of Naples’ Sanita quarter, where fading funeral notices cover crumbling walls and fruit stands remind shoppers they can pay with the welfare debit card, resident Giuseppe Capuozzo vowed to “never again” vote for Five Star.

“It was a disaster. Economically, nothing. They talk, talk, talk,” said Capuozzo, his white scooter laden with grocery bags.

“But us, who’s helping us?” he asked.

A market in the Sanita district of Naples. Photo by Carlo Hermann / AFP
