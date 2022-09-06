Read news from:
Italy tells residents to turn down the heat to combat energy crisis

Italy ordered thermostats to be turned down by one degree on Tuesday as part of an EU-wide plan to cut gas consumption, faced with spiralling prices spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 6 September 2022 18:17 CEST
Italians will be required to turn their thermostats down one degree this winter to combat Europe's ongoing energy crisis.
The temperature in industrial buildings will be set at 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) and in others at 19C, both one degree lower than current guidelines, the ministry for the ecological transition announced.

The time the heating is on is also being shortened, by one hour a day and 15 days across the year, as part of a plan to cut energy consumption by 15 percent between August 1 and March 31.

Hospitals, care homes, primary schools and nurseries will be exempt from the measures, as will the most northerly regions, while the cuts will be greatest in the warmer south.

Levels of energy use in public buildings and residential blocks will be monitored to see how the measures are being implemented, and the ministry called on individuals to play their part.

“The goal is to promote conscious and intelligent behaviour,” it said, highlighting the goal of not just reducing demand for gas but also cutting utility bills.

A new awareness campaign will also urge people to spend less time in the shower – and run it slightly colder – to disconnect electrical appliances while not in use and wait for a full load to turn on the dishwasher or washing machine.

Before the war in Ukraine triggered a change in approach, Italy imported 95 percent of the gas it consumes – about 45 percent of which came from Russia.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed new deals with other gas producers to reduce Italy’s reliance on Russia, lowered to 25 percent as of June, while accelerating a shift towards renewable energies.

His government has also pledged around 52 billion euros ($52 billion) to help households and businesses cope with soaring prices.

Italy’s Salvini calls for Europe to ‘rethink’ sanctions on Russia

The leader of Italy's far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, on Sunday said the unprecedented sanctions the West had imposed on Russia over the Ukraine invasion weren't working.

Published: 4 September 2022 15:33 CEST
“Several months have passed and people are paying two, three, even four times more for their bills,” he told RTL radio. “And after seven months, the war continues and Russian Federation coffers are filling with money.”

Skyrocketing energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine have inflicted economic pain on countries in the European Union which before the war had been reliant on Russia for a large chunk of its gas supplies.

Salvini later doubled down on his comments during a debate at an economic forum being held in Cernobbio, northern Italy.

“We need a European shield” to protect businesses and families, as during the Covid pandemic, Salvini told delegates during the forum.

“If we want to go ahead with the sanctions, let’s do it, we want to protect Ukraine — but I would not want that to mean that instead of harming the sanctioned, we harm ourselves,” he said.

Italy’s League party leader Matteo Salvini, known for his admiration of Vladimir Putin, said Russia has no influence on Italy’s elections. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

A day earlier he had tweeted that “those who have been sanctioned are winners and those who put the sanctions in place are on their knees.”

“It’s evident that someone in Europe has made a bad calculation. It is essential to rethink the strategy to save jobs and businesses in Italy,” he said.

Following Salvini’s comments, Enrico Letta, leader of the Democratic Party and one of his main adversaries ahead of parliamentary elections on September 25 retorted on Twitter: “I think (Russian President Vladimir) Putin couldn’t have said it better.”

He later told reporters on the sidelines of the forum on the banks of Lake Como that they were “irresponsible” statements which “risk causing very serious damage to Italy, to our reliability and to our role in Europe”.

“When I hear Salvini talk about sanctions, I feel like I’m listening to Putin’s propaganda.”

Salvini is well known as being an admirer of Vladimir Putin, and links between his League party and Moscow have raised concerns in Italy, particularly since the invasion of Ukraine.

But Giorgia Meloni – the post-fascist prime ministerial hopeful whose Brothers of Italy party has formed an alliance with the League – has taken a clear position in favour of support for Ukraine and sanctions on Russia.

“If Italy lets go of its allies, for Ukraine nothing changes, but for us, a lot changes. A serious nation that wants to defend its interests must take a credible position,” she told delegates in Cernobbio.

