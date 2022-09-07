Read news from:
Austria
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Debt and Russian sanctions: Why cracks are emerging in Italy’s far-right alliance

Italy's rightwing parties are expected to win upcoming elections by a landslide, but their strong alliance is now threatened by deepening disagreements over Russia and the budget deficit.

Published: 7 September 2022 11:10 CEST
League party leader Matteo Salvini and Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni are standing for election as part of a right-wing alliance. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

With just weeks to go until Italy’s general elections on Sunday, September 25th, splits are emerging between the two hard-right parties tipped to win power.

Giorgia Meloni’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy is leading opinion polls, putting her on course to become prime minister as part of a coalition with Matteo Salvini’s anti-immigrant League.

The pair are campaigning on a shared populist, eurosceptic, nationalist agenda, but in recent days have been increasingly at odds on how to respond to the energy crisis gripping Europe.

Salvini has called for more help for companies and workers facing soaring electricity and gas bills this winter, either at a European or Italian level – even if it means borrowing more.

“I prefer to put 30 billion in debt on the table today, than put 100 (billion) in two months time to pay for a million unemployed or redundant people,” he told Radio Capital on Tuesday.

He noted this put him at odds with outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi and also Meloni, who has sought to reassure international investors that the eurozone’s third largest economy will be safe in her hands.

“Going into further debt is the last resort, because Italy is already indebted out of control,” Meloni said last week.

Salvini, who in the past was open in his admiration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been critical of Western sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, saying they are not working.

He condemned Russia’s actions, but said on Tuesday: “The sanctions have been in operation for seven months, and we are on our knees, not Putin – and the war continues.”

“Let’s go ahead with sanctions, yes, but Europe must protect entrepreneurs, workers, traders,” he said, noting how the EU had mobilised billions of euros for countries — including Italy — hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meloni has strongly supported Ukraine and sanctions against Russia and on Sunday emphasised the importance of holding the line.

“A serious nation that wants to defend its interests must take a credible position,” she said.

Salvini’s League party won almost 18 percent of the vote in 2018 elections that brought him to power. But he has been losing support to Meloni for months, polling at just over half her tally of around 24 percent.

FdI continues to enjoy the largest share of the vote, according to opinion polls. The right-wing coalition, along with Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, is expected to take some 46 percent at election overall.

While the centre-left Democratic Party is just behind FdI in the polls, it has not formed the alliances with other large parties needed to take a large enough share of the vote to challenge the right-wing coalition.

Asked by Radio Capital if the two parties would argue over Russia and other issues once in government, Salvini said: “absolutely not, we have a busy five years ahead. We have different origins and cultures, but it is a commitment.”

“I can’t wait for the 25th of September, from when for five years we will be judged by our work,” he added.

ENERGY

Italy tells residents to turn down the heat to combat energy crisis

Italy said thermostats must be turned down by one degree this winter as part of an EU-wide plan to cut gas consumption, faced with spiralling prices spurred by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Published: 6 September 2022 18:17 CEST
The temperature in industrial buildings will be set at 17 degrees Celsius (63 degrees Fahrenheit) and in others at 19C, both one degree lower than current guidelines, the ministry for the ecological transition announced on Tuesday.

The time the heating is on is also being shortened, by one hour a day and 15 days across the year, as part of a plan to cut energy consumption by 15 percent between August 1 and March 31.

Hospitals, care homes, primary schools and nurseries will be exempt from the measures, as will the most northerly regions, while the cuts will be greatest in the warmer south.

Levels of energy use in public buildings and residential blocks will be monitored to see how the measures are being implemented, and the ministry called on individuals to play their part.

READ ALSO: Italy to bring in new aid measures as energy prices soar

“The goal is to promote conscious and intelligent behaviour,” it said, highlighting the goal of not just reducing demand for gas but also cutting utility bills.

A new awareness campaign will also urge people to spend less time in the shower – and run it slightly colder – to disconnect electrical appliances while not in use and wait for a full load to turn on the dishwasher or washing machine.

Before the war in Ukraine triggered a change in approach, Italy imported 95 percent of the gas it consumes – about 45 percent of which came from Russia.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has signed new deals with other gas producers to reduce Italy’s reliance on Russia, lowered to 25 percent as of June, while accelerating a shift towards renewable energies.

His government has also pledged around 52 billion euros ($52 billion) to help households and businesses cope with soaring prices.

