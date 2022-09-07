Have your say: How do you feel about Italy’s elections?

Only Italian citizens are eligible to vote in Italy’s national general elections, which will be held on Sunday, September 25th.
But the outcome will of course affect everyone living in the country – and foreign nationals who don’t get a vote may be particularly impacted if Italy elects, as expected by the polls, a hard-right government with a strong nationalist, anti-immigration agenda.
Barring any last-minute surprises, at this stage the right-wing coalition led by Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) and the League looks likely to win by a landslide.
What do you think of the Italian election campaign so far? And what’s your view of the likely new government? We’d like to hear from you.
Please fill out the short survey below to share your thoughts. Some of your answers may be used in a future article, and responses will also help guide The Local’s coverage of the 2022 election.
Thank you.
