TELL US: How much have your energy bills risen in Italy?

Italy’s energy prices are estimated to have risen tenfold over the past year, after a long series of eye-watering price hikes worsened following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
Many households now say they’ll struggle to pay the higher bills that have arrived at the start of September, while businesses are raising their own prices in response amid fears of closures and job losses.
Some people are of course being hit harder than others as the exact price increase will depend on your energy provider, tariff, and other variables.
We live in a rural area of Umbria. Many of the residents here use multiple sources of heating but there has been no pellets for the furnaces that are the predominant source of heating the home in this region.. we read nothiyof what’s happening and why. We know that the supply has doubled from about 5 euro to 10 euro per bag but none is currently available. Many older residents say they will try to get by with their wood stoves or camino’s but this will not be easy if it is a hard winter. This issue has gotten 0 notice in the press and will be as terrible to the elderly as Covid was.
Where are the pellets? Floating on some boat in the Mediterranean?