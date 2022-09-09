ELECTIONS: Italy’s hard-right parties hold the lead in final opinion polls

Italy’s right-wing coalition maintained its lead over other parties in opinion polls on Friday as the last surveys were released before the pre-vote polling embargo kicks in for the two weeks ahead of the September 25th general election, according to Italian news agency Ansa.
Support for Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, FdI) rose to 25.3 percent of those polled by Quorum/Youtrend for Sky TG24.
Together with iits right-wing coalition partners, FdI looked set to take more than 47 percent of the vote, with Matteo Salvini’s League at 12.9 percent and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI) on 7.9 percent.
The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) remained in second place, polling at 21.2 percent.
Together with its smaller left-wing allies, it was forecast to take some 28 percent of the vote – almost 20 points behind the right.
The populist Five Star Movement (M5S) was in third place, running alone with support rising to 13.8 percent, while the centrist alliance between Azione and Italia Viva held 5.5 percent.
Other polls by Youtrend for AGI,Termometro Politico, and Ipsos for Corriere della Sera similarly put FdI on 24-25 percent on Friday.
FdI have been leading the polls since Italy’s early elections were announced, meaning leader Giorgia Meloni is tipped to become Italy’s next prime minister.
The right-wing alliance is expected to win by a landslide – potentially forming a government with an unprecedented ‘super majority’ that would allow it to make changes to the political system itself, and therefore the constitution.
