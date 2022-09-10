Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

EUROPEAN UNION

France, Germany, Spain and Italy to sidestep Hungary on global tax plan

Germany, France, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands said Friday they would implement an international minimum tax on big corporations, sidestepping Hungary's opposition to an EU-wide plan.

Published: 10 September 2022 09:46 CEST
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire (R) and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner
French Minister of the Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire (R) and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak with journalists as they arrive for an informal meeting of EU Economy and Financial Affairs Ministers and Central Bank Governors on September 9, 2022 in Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP)

The decision by the top European economies effectively ends months of effort to implement the tax jointly across all 27 member states.

The 15-percent minimum tax was one of two pillars of a major international agreement decided at the OECD and signed by more than 130 countries, including Hungary and the United States.

“Should unanimity not be reached in the next weeks, our governments are fully determined to follow through on our commitment,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“We stand ready to implement the global minimum effective taxation in 2023 and by any possible legal means,” the countries added.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who initiated the joint text, said that “tax justice must be a priority for the European Union”.

“We will put in place minimum taxation from 2023, either through the European route or through the national route,” said Le Maire.

Christian Lindner, his German counterpart, said Germany will “if necessary” adopt the tax “independently of an agreement at the European level”.

The EU’s original ambition was that the 27-member bloc would be the first jurisdiction to implement the OECD-brokered agreement. The bloc-wide plan needed the vote of all EU countries in order to pass.

The resistance by Hungary came as the relationship with its EU partners remained fraught, with Budapest along with Warsaw seen as steering away from the bloc’s democratic values.

The Hungarian veto of the minimum tax is seen by many in Brussels as a means of pressure to obtain the release of seven billion euros ($7.3 billion) in grants planned under the European pandemic recovery plan.

Poland’s acceptance of the minimum tax came after Brussels accepted Warsaw’s recovery plan, which should see it receive 36 billion euros in grants and loans over the next several years.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

ELECTIONS: Italy’s hard-right parties hold the lead in final opinion polls

Italy’s post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and its right-wing coalition partners held a significant lead on Friday as the last opinion poll results came in ahead of the vote.

Published: 9 September 2022 18:54 CEST
ELECTIONS: Italy’s hard-right parties hold the lead in final opinion polls

Italy’s right-wing coalition maintained its lead over other parties in opinion polls on Friday as the last surveys were released before the pre-vote polling embargo kicks in for the two weeks ahead of the September 25th general election, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

EXPLAINED: Who’s who in Italy’s general election?

Support for Giorgia Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, FdI) rose to 25.3 percent of those polled by Quorum/Youtrend for Sky TG24.

Together with iits right-wing coalition partners, FdI looked set to take more than 47 percent of the vote, with Matteo Salvini’s League at 12.9 percent and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia (FI) on 7.9 percent.

The centre-left Democratic Party (PD) remained in second place, polling at 21.2 percent.

Together with its smaller left-wing allies, it was forecast to take some 28 percent of the vote – almost 20 points behind the right.

Have your say: How do you feel about Italy’s elections?

The populist Five Star Movement (M5S) was in third place, running alone with support rising to 13.8 percent, while the centrist alliance between Azione and Italia Viva held 5.5 percent.

Other polls by Youtrend for AGI,Termometro Politico, and Ipsos for Corriere della Sera similarly put FdI on 24-25 percent on Friday.

FdI have been leading the polls since Italy’s early elections were announced, meaning leader Giorgia Meloni is tipped to become Italy’s next prime minister.

The right-wing alliance is expected to win by a landslide – potentially forming a government with an unprecedented ‘super majority’ that would allow it to make changes to the political system itself, and therefore the constitution.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

SHOW COMMENTS