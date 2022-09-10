Read news from:
Race wide open for Venice film festival prizes

The race was wide open ahead of awards night in Venice on Saturday, after a festival featuring a dark Marilyn Monroe biopic, an imprisoned Iranian director and a morbidly obese Brendan Fraser.

Published: 10 September 2022 10:13 CEST
Actor Brendan Fraser in Venice
US Canadian actor Brendan Fraser arrives on September 4, 2022 for the screening of the film The Whale presented in the Venezia 79 competition as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. Photo: Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Critics have been deeply divided on many of the 23 films in competition at the 79th Venice Film Festival, but it has been a stellar year for individual actors. 

There was a huge standing ovation for Fraser, who made an unlikely comeback from the Hollywood wilderness as a 600-pound (272-kilogram) English professor in The Whale, sparking talk of Oscar nominations and a “Brendanaissance”.

Cate Blanchett is also an awards frontrunner for her performance as a classical music conductor in Tar, which takes a nuanced look at cancel culture.

And Hugh Jackman’s performance as a father dealing with a depressed teenager in The Son has been labelled the best of his career.

Hugh Jackman in Venice

Australian actor Hugh Jackman arrives on September 7, 2022 for the screening of The Son as part of the 79th Venice International Film Festival at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

While some reviewers found the Monroe biopic Blonde too relentlessly grim, most were bowled over by the “ferociously emotional” performance from Cuban star Ana de Armas.

Sexual identity has been a recurring theme across the 11-day festival, with Trace Lysette becoming the first trans actress to star in a competition entry for Monica.

Last year’s best actress winner Penelope Cruz played the mother to a trans teen in L’Immensita, whose director Emanuele Crialese admitted for the first time at its press conference that he was born a woman.

Politics and protest

Picking the winners falls to a jury led by actor Julianne Moore, and also featuring Nobel-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro.

A last-minute favourite for the top prize Golden Lion is No Bears by Iran’s Jafar Panahi, who was imprisoned for “propaganda against the system” in July. That was the subject of a flash-mob protest Friday on the Venice red
carpet, led by Moore.

President of the Venezia 79 International Jury, US actress Julianne Moore (C) and other jury members hold on September 9, 2022 a poster showing Iranian director Jafar Panahi, calling for his release from prison. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP)

Another political film to win rave reviews was the documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, which follows artist Nan Goldin and her fight against the Sackler family, held responsible for the opioid drug crisis in the United States.

It is the latest from Laura Poitras, the journalist who first made contact with whistleblower Edward Snowden and won an Oscar for the resulting film, Citizenfour.

There has also been a lot of love in Venice for The Banshees of Inisherin, a pitch-black Irish comedy-drama tracing the falling out of two friends played by Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

Argentina 1985, the true story of the lawyers who took on the country’s military junta, was also widely praised.

Venice is seen as a launchpad for Academy Award campaigns, eight of the last 10 Best Director Oscars having gone to films that premiered at the festival.

Netflix had been hoping for a big year, but Blonde tested the patience of many critics, as did Mexico’s two-time Oscar winner Alejandro Gonzalez Inarrituto, with his fantastical semi-autobiography Bardo.

The streamer is also behind White Noise, a sharp satire of US consumerism and academia starring Adam Driver — but that, too, got a mixed reception from reviewers.



Chalamet, Styles, Armas: next-gen stars to light up Venice film festival

A new generation of stars steps into the spotlight when the Venice Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday.

Published: 27 August 2022 14:06 CEST
Chalamet, Styles, Armas: next-gen stars to light up Venice film festival

Ninety years since its first edition, the world’s longest-running film event also boasts a raft of award-winning directors in its line-up this year.

Perhaps the most anticipated premiere will be for Monroe biopic “Blonde”, a dark retelling of the icon’s tragic life.

Its Australian director Andrew Dominik has, with typical modesty, declared it “a masterpiece” and it threatens to propel Armas from rising star to fully fledged A-lister.

Meanwhile, the army of Chalamet fans are ravenous for “Bones and All”, reuniting him with “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino for what is billed as a “cannibal romance”.

And the internet can barely contain itself over the premiere of “Don’t Worry Darling”, starring Styles — one of the biggest-selling musicians in the world — alongside Florence Pugh in a thriller about an isolated 1950 community.

Amid a wave of rumours about its sex scenes and a supposed rivalry between Pugh and director Olivia Wilde (also Styles’ girlfriend), it is not yet known whether the singer will appear in Venice.

Returning winners

The festival, which runs until September 10, is well-timed to kick-start Oscar campaigns, and Hollywood has increasingly used Venice to launch prestige productions such as “A Star is Born”, “La La Land” and “Nomadland”.

This year sees the return of director Darren Aronofsky, who won the top Golden Lion prize in Venice in 2008 for “The Wrestler” and launched his Oscar-winning “Black Swan” at Venice.

His new film “The Whale” stars Brendan Fraser, who has been largely absent from the screen since his heyday in films like “The Mummy” two decades ago, but is picking up a lot of early hype for his transformation into a morbidly obese man trying to reconnect with his daughter.

Another Venice regular, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, is back in his native Mexico for family tale “Bardo” after two US hits — “Birdman” (which won the Golden Lion and best film Oscar) and “The Revenant”, which snagged a
long-awaited Oscar for Leonardo DiCaprio.

Venice has a key advantage over its main rival, Cannes, since the French festival is partly run by cinema owners who refuse films from streaming services.

“Blonde”, “The Whale” and “Bardo” are all Netflix movies — as is opening film “White Noise” starring Adam Driver and directed by indie favourite Noah Baumbach.

From Iran to Ireland

Hollywood and Western Europe dominate the selection of 23 films competing for the hearts of a jury led by US actress Julianne Moore.

One notable exception is Iran’s award-winning filmmaker Jafar Panahi, whose “No Bears” is premiering barely a month after he was imprisoned amid a crackdown on dissident directors.

Also bound to stir political controversy is a new documentary from Laura Poitras, who follows her films about whistleblowers Edward Snowden and Julian Assange with “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” about the family pharma group behind the US opioid epidemic.

Other stars expected to grace the Lido island are Cate Blanchett, playing a music conductor in “Tar” and Hugh Jackman in domestic drama “The Son”.

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite with writer-director Martin McDonagh following their much-loved 2008 crime caper “In Bruges”.

They are in their native Ireland for “The Banshees of Inisherin”, hoping to repeat McDonagh’s success with “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”, which won the screenplay award in Venice five years ago.

