ITA Airways cancels flights due to Italian airport staff strike on Monday

Limited disruption was expected at Italian airports on Monday as unionised ground staff held a 24-hour strike, reportedly to demand an increase in wages and improved work contracts.

Italy’s ITA Airways said it had cancelled several domestic flights departing from airports in Bologna, Rome, Florence and Venice in advance of the strike action, and warned that other scheduled flights may be subject to changes.

The airline said affected passengers would be rebooked on the first available flights.

ITA advised passengers planning to travel on Monday to check their flight’s status on its website before heading to the airport.

No other airlines had confirmed cancellations as of Monday morning, though some delays were expected.

Airports including Venice, Treviso, Verona, Florence and Pisa advised travellers flying to contact their airlines and check online flight schedules for real-time updates.

The strike action was not expected to cause major disruption overall: not all ground staff are represented by the unions participating in the strike, and Italian law mandates flights go ahead as scheduled at certain times of day between (7am-10am and 6pm-9pm).

Other flights can also be listed as essential and protected from strike action by Italian air traffic authority Enac.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation from their airline if flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.

