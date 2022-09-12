Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

ITA Airways cancels flights due to Italian airport staff strike on Monday

Italian airline ITA said it had cancelled some domestic flights on Monday as ground staff began a 24-hour strike at airports around the country.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:57 CEST
ITA Airways cancels flights due to Italian airport staff strike on Monday
Italy's new national airline ITA, which replaced Alitalia, confirmed some flight cancellations due to strike action on Monday. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

Limited disruption was expected at Italian airports on Monday as unionised ground staff held a 24-hour strike, reportedly to demand an increase in wages and improved work contracts. 

Italy’s ITA Airways said it had cancelled several domestic flights departing from airports in Bologna, Rome, Florence and Venice in advance of the strike action, and warned that other scheduled flights may be subject to changes.

The airline said affected passengers would be rebooked on the first available flights.

ITA advised passengers planning to travel on Monday to check their flight’s status on its website before heading to the airport.

No other airlines had confirmed cancellations as of Monday morning, though some delays were expected.

READ ALSO: What are your rights in Europe if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Airports including Venice, Treviso, Verona, Florence and Pisa advised travellers flying to contact their airlines and check online flight schedules for real-time updates.

The strike action was not expected to cause major disruption overall: not all ground staff are represented by the unions participating in the strike, and Italian law mandates flights go ahead as scheduled at certain times of day between (7am-10am and 6pm-9pm).

Other flights can also be listed as essential and protected from strike action by Italian air traffic authority Enac.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation from their airline if flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.

For further information on the compensation you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRANSPORT

Italy hit by travel disruption in national rail strike on Friday

Train cancellations and delays were expected across Italy on Friday, September 9th, as unions called a strike over the safety of rail workers.

Published: 8 September 2022 09:42 CEST
Updated: 9 September 2022 10:07 CEST
Italy hit by travel disruption in national rail strike on Friday

Widespread delays and cancellations were expected throughout the day on many local and interregional rail services run by operators Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

Trade unions confirmed on Thursday that the nationwide railway strike would last from 9am until 5pm.

Certain services deemed essential remain guaranteed to run, rail operators confirmed on Thursday, though most of these will be at peak times and therefore outside of the main strike hours. (See more about guaranteed services from Italo and Trenitalia.)

Passengers planning to travel on Friday were advised to check the status of their service with the rail operator before setting off. 

Trenord said that its airport train service from central Milan to Malpensa airport would be replaced by a bus link during the strike hours on Friday.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy

The strike was called to demand more security protection for train staff after a series of violent incidents.

Unions slammed the “gravity and intolerability of the numerous and violent attacks” on staff in a joint statement announcing the strike.

What are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?

Both Trenitalia and Italo offer compensation if your train is more than an hour late, starting at 25 percent of the ticket price for delays of 60-119 minutes and rising to 50 percent from 120 minutes.

Alternatively, if your train is expected to be an hour or more late and you decide not to travel, you can request a full refund.

Trenitalia, Italy

Photo by Geoffrey VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

For Trenitalia’s high-speed Frecciarossa, Frecciargento and Frecciabianca trains, compensation kicks in from 30 minutes’ delay.

In the case of cancellations, you are entitled to a refund (and in certain circumstances, if you find yourself stranded because of a missed connection, a free transfer back to your starting station). Whether you get all or only part of the ticket price back depends on whether you’ve already begun your journey, whether it’s outward or return leg, and whether you can switch to an alternative train.

If you’d like to travel on a different service, ask the nearest Trenitalia or Italo ticket agents at the station.  

Italo credits compensation and refunds automatically in the form of digital vouchers, which customers have the option to convert to money. Passengers on Trenitalia can apply for money back using this form.

SHOW COMMENTS