WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Back to school and booster jabs: here's a look at the key events in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 12 September 2022 09:28 CEST
On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week
Italy's outgoing government is expected to debate an important financial aid bill this week, and the country is preparing for elections. Here's what else is happening. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

Monday:

Airport strikesLimited disruption is expected at Italian airports on Monday, as unionised ground staff hold a 24-hour strike to demand an increase in wages and improved work contracts. 

Italy’s ITA Airways said it had cancelled several domestic flights departing from airports in Bologna, Rome, Florence and Venice in advance of the strike action, and warned that other scheduled flights may be subject to changes.

All passengers flying on Monday are advices to contact their airlines and check online flight schedules for real-time updates.

Back to school – The majority of Italy’s schools reopen this Monday or Wednesday after a summer break lasting around three months. That’s except for schools in Sicily and Valle d’Aosta, which don’t go back until the 19th.

Return dates vary by region. The first classes restarted last week in the northern autonomous province of Bolzano, and in Trentino Alto Adige for kindergarten.

Many parents will be busy picking up the last of the required school supplies, the price of which has increased again this year.

Italian healthcare workers preparing doses of Covid vaccine.

The new dual-strain vaccines will be offered first to at-risk patients, including people aged over 60 and care home residents. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

Covid booster jab campaign – From Monday, many regional health services in Italy will also begin taking bookings for updated ‘dual-strain’ Covid-19 booster shots.

The dates again vary by region; some areas have already opened bookings, while others may begin a little later.

The new jabs will be offered to priority groups first, authorities said, as the first deliveries of updated vaccines arrived in the country last week.

Booster shots will not be mandatory and no plans to bring back the Covid ‘green pass’ (or any other measures) are currently being discussed.

For information on availability and reservation in your region, see Italy’s official vaccination booking website.

Tuesday:

Energy decree update – Since the end of August the government has reportedly been preparing new financial aid measures intended to offset rising energy prices and the cost of living.

But there has been no sign of the decree so far and disagreements between political parties led to a postponement on September 7th.

The long-awaited extension to the financial aid decree is now expected this week instead after a debate in the Senate on Tuesday, September 13th.

EXPLAINED: How much are energy bills rising in Italy?

After this, we should know more about what sort of financial aid will be available, and therefore just how much utility costs could rise in Italy from the next energy price update at the start of October.

Wednesday:

September heatwave – unusually warm mid-September weather is predicted to spread across parts of the centre and south of Italy from Wednesday and into Thursday.

Up to 35C is expected in parts of the south. Temperatures are also expected to be a few degrees above average in the centre-north, while the mix of hot and cool air currents is expected to mean scattered thunderstorms in northern Tuscany, towards Romagna and part of Marche, forecasts say.

A strong Scirocco wind is also expected to hit the western Tyrrhenian coast and the Strait of Sicily on Wednesday and Thursday – so if you live in this area, get your laundry inside unless you want it covered in Saharan sand.

Thursday:

Italian Bike Week – One of Italy’s popular late summer events, ‘Bike week’ runs from the 15-18th September in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Friuli Venezia Giulia

One of the most important motorcycle events in the country, it’s an industrial showcase of new and custom motorcycles. There are motorbike parades, stunts and exhibitions, as well as plenty of live music and entertainment.

Friday:

Food festivals – Another weekend of Italian food and drink festivals, or sagre, includes the Sagra degli Gnocchi (gnocchi festival) in the pretty hilltop town of Castelnuovo di Porto, north of Rome.

See more of the food and drink festivals happening across Italy in September here.

WHAT CHANGES IN ITALY

On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Back to school, energy saving measures, and the last summer events: here are the key events in Italy this week that you should know about.

Published: 5 September 2022 09:22 CEST
On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday: 

Back to school (in some regions) 

Italy’s schools are managed by regional authorities, so the return dates vary according to region. 

This year, the first classes restart on Monday, September 5th in the northern autonomous province of Bolzano, and in Trentino Alto Adige for kindergarten.

Pupils in the rest of Italy’s regions return on the 12th or 14th, except for Sicily and Valle d’Aosta, where schools don’t go back until the 19th.

Italy to approve new Covid vaccines for Omicron variants

Italy’s medicines regulator Aifa is expected to approve new dual-strain Covid vaccines for use in Italy on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light on Friday to two new vaccines designed to protect against both the original strain of the virus and new Omicron variants.

While outgoing health minister Roberto Speranza has said a new autumn vaccination drive would begin in September, no firm plans have yet been published.

READ ALSO: What changes about life in Italy in September 2022

Photo by Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCA / AFP

Tuesday:

Funding available for new business ventures

From Tuesday, September 6th, applications open for the Fondo Imprese Creative: government funding for new small, medium or micro-businesses.

There’s a total of €9.6 million available from a fund managed by the Ministry of Economic Development and the Ministry of Culture

Invitalia, Italy’s national agency for attracting investment, says companies in any sector will be able to apply via its website.

It says the fund is available to firms planning specific projects including “technological innovation in conservation” and “use and marketing of products of a particular artisan, artistic and creative value”.

Friday:

Energy decree expected

Italy is awaiting an emergency decree detailing extended aid measures to help households and businesses pay the bills this winter.

This is expected to be signed off by Friday, as European energy ministers will hold a summit on measures to control soaring electricity prices.

The government is also bringing forward and extending an energy-saving plan aimed at cutting the nation’s power consumption amid concerns about energy security.

(Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

These plans were initially due to be published by Wednesday, August 31st – when Russia’s Gazprom closed the Nord Stream gas pipeline to Europe, purportedly for maintenance. 

With the shutoff now prolonged, the government is preparing contingency plans for three different possible scenarios this winter, including a worst-case scenario in which Russia cuts off the gas supply altogether – though this is believed to be very unlikely to happen, according to Italian media reports.

Very little has been confirmed about Italy’s energy-saving plans so far, though the government is expected to ask the public to turn down the central heating and use it for shorter periods of time this winter, as an initial measure.

Italy’s existing limits on using central heating in winter are expected to be tightened.

For now, local councils and regional authorities are going ahead with bringing in their own energy-saving measures. Milan, for example, is considering keeping shop windows dark at night and switching off streetlamps earlier.

Naples’ royal palace visit

Friday, September 9th, is your last chance this summer to visit Naples’ Palazzo Reale in the evening for Venerdì a Palazzo (Friday at the Palace). Find out more here.

Weekend:

Venice Film Festival ends

The ten-day festival will close on Saturday September 10th, when the winners of the Lions and other official prizes of the 79th Venice Film Festival will be announced at a ceremony hosted by actress and presenter Rocío Muñoz Morales.

The 79th Venice Film Festival is one of the main events taking place in Italy this week. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP
