On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday:

Airport strikes – Limited disruption is expected at Italian airports on Monday, as unionised ground staff hold a 24-hour strike to demand an increase in wages and improved work contracts.

Italy’s ITA Airways said it had cancelled several domestic flights departing from airports in Bologna, Rome, Florence and Venice in advance of the strike action, and warned that other scheduled flights may be subject to changes.

All passengers flying on Monday are advices to contact their airlines and check online flight schedules for real-time updates.

Back to school – The majority of Italy’s schools reopen this Monday or Wednesday after a summer break lasting around three months. That’s except for schools in Sicily and Valle d’Aosta, which don’t go back until the 19th.

Return dates vary by region. The first classes restarted last week in the northern autonomous province of Bolzano, and in Trentino Alto Adige for kindergarten.

Many parents will be busy picking up the last of the required school supplies, the price of which has increased again this year.

Covid booster jab campaign – From Monday, many regional health services in Italy will also begin taking bookings for updated ‘dual-strain’ Covid-19 booster shots.

The dates again vary by region; some areas have already opened bookings, while others may begin a little later.

The new jabs will be offered to priority groups first, authorities said, as the first deliveries of updated vaccines arrived in the country last week.

Booster shots will not be mandatory and no plans to bring back the Covid ‘green pass’ (or any other measures) are currently being discussed.

For information on availability and reservation in your region, see Italy’s official vaccination booking website.

Tuesday:

Energy decree update – Since the end of August the government has reportedly been preparing new financial aid measures intended to offset rising energy prices and the cost of living.

But there has been no sign of the decree so far and disagreements between political parties led to a postponement on September 7th.

The long-awaited extension to the financial aid decree is now expected this week instead after a debate in the Senate on Tuesday, September 13th.

EXPLAINED: How much are energy bills rising in Italy?

After this, we should know more about what sort of financial aid will be available, and therefore just how much utility costs could rise in Italy from the next energy price update at the start of October.

Wednesday:

September heatwave – unusually warm mid-September weather is predicted to spread across parts of the centre and south of Italy from Wednesday and into Thursday.

Up to 35C is expected in parts of the south. Temperatures are also expected to be a few degrees above average in the centre-north, while the mix of hot and cool air currents is expected to mean scattered thunderstorms in northern Tuscany, towards Romagna and part of Marche, forecasts say.

A strong Scirocco wind is also expected to hit the western Tyrrhenian coast and the Strait of Sicily on Wednesday and Thursday – so if you live in this area, get your laundry inside unless you want it covered in Saharan sand.

Thursday:

Italian Bike Week – One of Italy’s popular late summer events, ‘Bike week’ runs from the 15-18th September in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Friuli Venezia Giulia

One of the most important motorcycle events in the country, it’s an industrial showcase of new and custom motorcycles. There are motorbike parades, stunts and exhibitions, as well as plenty of live music and entertainment.

Friday:

Food festivals – Another weekend of Italian food and drink festivals, or sagre, includes the Sagra degli Gnocchi (gnocchi festival) in the pretty hilltop town of Castelnuovo di Porto, north of Rome.

See more of the food and drink festivals happening across Italy in September here.