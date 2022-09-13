For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italian elections: Five key points from the Meloni vs Letta debate
Giorgia Meloni clashed with Enrico Letta in Monday night's livestreamed debate - the only one to take place between the two main Italian party leaders before the election. Here are five key takeaways from the debate.
Published: 13 September 2022 17:00 CEST
Enrico Letta (L) and Giorgia Meloni went head-to-head on Monday in the only debate between the two main party leaders ahead of Italy's elections. Photos: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Q&A: What to know about how Italy’s elections work
What happens on the day, who can vote, and when will we know the results? Here’s what to expect from Italy’s upcoming general election.
Published: 13 September 2022 16:17 CEST
Updated: 13 September 2022 18:06 CEST
