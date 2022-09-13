Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRANSPORT

New national strike set to disrupt Italy’s public transport on Friday

Disruption to local public transport is expected on Friday with transport staff joining an eight-hour strike over employers’ ‘failure’ to protect them from violence.

Published: 13 September 2022 17:39 CEST
Passengers waiting for buses at a bus station in Rome.
The strike scheduled for Friday, September 16th will be the second demonstration by public transport staff in the space of two weeks. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Public transport staff will take part in a nationwide eight-hour strike on Friday, September 16th, an official press release from Italian union FILT-CGIL said earlier on Tuesday. 

At the time of writing it wasn’t yet clear how the strike would affect passengers, though significant delays or cancellations can’t be ruled out for all types of public transport. 

The strike’s starting time had not yet been disclosed on Tuesday.

Italian trade unions called the strike action in protest against “the violent and reiterated physical attacks suffered by drivers, ticket inspectors and station masters […] from all over the country in the past few months”.

Unions, the report added, are committed to shedding light on employers’ “intolerable” failure to “intervene in defence of their staff”, with further strikes to be expected should the present requests not be met. 

The upcoming strike will be the second public transport demonstration in the space of only two weeks. 

Last Friday, train staff participated in an eight-hour strike, causing significant travel disruption between 9am and 5pm. The reasons behind the strike were similar, with greater safety measures for drivers and inspectors being at the centre of unions’ requests.

READ ALSO: Everything you need to know about train travel in Italy

There have been numerous reports of physical attacks against public transport staff over the past few months. 

At the end of last month, in the province of Pavia (Lombardy), a bus driver was hospitalised after being assaulted by a young passenger who had been previously caught smoking on board.  

More recently, another bus driver, this time near Arezzo (Tuscany), was spat at after asking a passenger to put a muzzle on their dog.

Those planning to travel on Friday are advised to check the status of their journey with their public transport operator before setting off. 

You may be entitled to compensation or a refund should your scheduled trips be significantly delayed or cancelled. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

ITA Airways cancels flights due to Italian airport staff strike on Monday

Italian airline ITA said it had cancelled some domestic flights on Monday as ground staff began a 24-hour strike at airports around the country.

Published: 12 September 2022 11:57 CEST
ITA Airways cancels flights due to Italian airport staff strike on Monday

Limited disruption was expected at Italian airports on Monday as unionised ground staff held a 24-hour strike, reportedly to demand an increase in wages and improved work contracts. 

Italy’s ITA Airways said it had cancelled several domestic flights departing from airports in Bologna, Rome, Florence and Venice in advance of the strike action, and warned that other scheduled flights may be subject to changes.

The airline said affected passengers would be rebooked on the first available flights.

ITA advised passengers planning to travel on Monday to check their flight’s status on its website before heading to the airport.

No other airlines had confirmed cancellations as of Monday morning, though some delays were expected.

READ ALSO: What are your rights in Europe if flights are delayed or cancelled?

Airports including Venice, Treviso, Verona, Florence and Pisa advised travellers flying to contact their airlines and check online flight schedules for real-time updates.

The strike action was not expected to cause major disruption overall: not all ground staff are represented by the unions participating in the strike, and Italian law mandates flights go ahead as scheduled at certain times of day between (7am-10am and 6pm-9pm).

Other flights can also be listed as essential and protected from strike action by Italian air traffic authority Enac.

Passengers may be entitled to compensation from their airline if flights are cancelled or significantly delayed.

For further information on the compensation you might be entitled to and in which cases, check our guide here.

SHOW COMMENTS