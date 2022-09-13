For members
OPINION: ‘Quality of life? I’d choose Italy’s sunny south over the efficient north’
Northern cities may consistently top the 'quality of life' rankings, but the true pleasures of life in Italy can’t always be measured, says reporter Silvia Marchetti.
Published: 13 September 2022 17:47 CEST
People walk in Caltagirone, Sicily.
How Italy’s farms are turning to exotic fruit as temperatures rise
As traditional crops fail, a rising number of farmers in southern Italy are turning crisis into opportunity by cultivating everything from avocado to ‘chocolate fruit’ and coffee. Silvia Marchetti looks at how the landscape is changing.
Published: 12 August 2022 16:06 CEST
