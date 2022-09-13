Q&A: What to know about how Italy’s elections work

Understanding Italy’s electoral system is no easy feat, especially for those who’ve only had the luck (or misfortune – you decide) to start following the world of Italian politics very recently.

But it’s not too hard to follow or take part once you know the basics.

As the September 25th vote nears, here are eight things that everyone in Italy will need to know.

Who’s eligible to vote?

Only Italian citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

Foreign EU nationals who legally reside in Italy can register to vote in municipal and European parliamentary elections, but national elections are reserved for Italian citizens only.

READ ALSO: Who can vote in Italy’s elections?

Remember: you don’t need to be resident in Italy to vote. Italian citizens living abroad can register to vote via post. Find further information on how to vote from abroad here.

Only Italian citizens aged over 18 will be able to vote in the upcoming elections. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Who are the main parties?

Italy has an large number of political parties, and the country is often run by broad coalition governments featuring a mind-boggling number of parties, leaders and political names that aren’t always well known beyond Italy’s borders.

But this time around, there are only a few parties you really need to know about.

EXPLAINED: Who’s who in Italy’s general election?

The next government is at least likely to be on the less complicated side, with a coalition of ‘only’ three right-wing parties – Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi – expected to win by a landslide.

Other parties, including the centre-left Democratic Party led by Enrico Letta and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, seem to be significantly behind the far-right bloc in the latest polls.

Find our guide to who’s who in the upcoming Italian elections here.

How do Italian elections work?

They’ll work a little differently this time after a constitutional referendum held in 2020.

Italy’s parliament is made up of two houses holding equal powers: the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Under the current electoral law, Italians get two votes, one for each house.

This time, the number of deputies – and therefore seats available – will drop from 630 to 400, while the number of senators will go from 315 to 200.

READ ALSO: An introductory guide to the Italian political system

In total, 37 percent of the seats in each house are allocated via the first-past-the-post system (directly elected), with the remaining 64 percent being allocated proportionally (i.e. indirectly elected based on the performance of their parties).

Find out more about how the system works and how parliamentary seats are assigned here.

Following a constitutional referendum held in September 2020, the number of deputies will go from 630 to 400 starting from the upcoming elections. Photo by Yara NARDI / AFP

Once all the lower and upper house seats are allocated through the above system, the head of state starts consultations to choose the new prime minister and their council.

Finally, the head of state assigns the role of prime minister to the political figure who enjoys the support of the winning parties and is thought to be able to receive the parliament’s vote of confidence. The remaining ministers are named immediately after.

How does voting work on the day?

Italian citizens living in Italy must vote in the town in which they are registered to vote, i.e. their municipality of residence or comune, and at the specific polling station assigned to them.

All voters must turn up at their polling station with a valid identity document and their personal voter’s card (tessera elettorale). The card contains the holder’s full name, date of birth, address and polling station, and is stamped every time the holder votes.

Voters who are not able to produce their tessera elettorale at the polling station will not be able to vote.

All voters will be given two ballot papers (pink for the Chamber of Deputies, yellow for the Senate) and will be asked to indicate their choice by leaving a mark next to the chosen party (the papers will use the term ‘lista’ instead of ‘partito’).

All polling stations will open at 7am and close at 11pm on Sunday, September 25th.

When will we know the results?

Polling stations will officially close at 11pm on Sunday, September 25th, with the count to start immediately after.

News media will start releasing the first exit polls as soon as polling stations shut their doors. Though usuallygenerally fairly accurate, polls should not be relied upon blindly – see the 2013 exit poll debacle, for example.

The first official projections based on live results, should come in at around 2am on Monday, September 26th.

Barring a neck and neck contest, an accurate overview of the election’s results should be available by the early hours of Monday morning.

Though the winners are usually known and declared long before then, counting operations, including any potential recount, will likely officially terminate only towards the end of the week.

What kind of political system does Italy have?

Italy is a constitutional republic where power is organised into three different branches: executive, legislative and judicial.

Executive power is in the hands of the Council of the Ministers, i.e. the Italian cabinet, which is presided over by the President of the Council – more commonly referred to as the prime minister.

The new Italian prime minister will be elected by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella (pictured above), after a series of consultations. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The ministers are responsible for executing laws and, when required, passing emergency decrees.

Legislative power belongs to the parliament, with both houses – the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate – being required to approve the proposed bills before they can be made into law.

Finally, judicial power belongs to judges, who are responsible for implementing the laws passed by parliament. Italian judges are not elected but are chosen by internal commissions.

When will the new government take office?

It’ll take at least 25 days for the new government to take up office, though, judging from previous elections, it might take significantly longer – in 2018, the first Conte cabinet only assumed its powers 88 days after the elections.

The Italian constitution sets no deadline for the consultations between the head of state and the relevant political parties. As a result, these can last a few days or even a few weeks.