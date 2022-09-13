Read news from:
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Q&A: What to know about how Italy’s elections work

What happens on the day, who can vote, and when will we know the results? Here’s what to expect from Italy’s upcoming general election.

Published: 13 September 2022 16:17 CEST
A polling station at a school in central Milan. File photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

Understanding Italy’s electoral system is no easy feat, especially for those who’ve only had the luck (or misfortune – you decide) to start following the world of Italian politics very recently.

But it’s not too hard to follow or take part once you know the basics.

As the September 25th vote nears, here are eight things that everyone in Italy will need to know.

Who’s eligible to vote?

Only Italian citizens over the age of 18 are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

Foreign EU nationals who legally reside in Italy can register to vote in municipal and European parliamentary elections, but national elections are reserved for Italian citizens only.

Remember: you don’t need to be resident in Italy to vote. Italian citizens living abroad can register to vote via post. Find further information on how to vote from abroad here.

Italian ballot papers.

Only Italian citizens aged over 18 will be able to vote in the upcoming elections. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Who are the main parties?

Italy has an large number of political parties, and the country is often run by broad coalition governments featuring a mind-boggling number of parties, leaders and political names that aren’t always well known beyond Italy’s borders.

But this time around, there are only a few parties you really need to know about.

The next government is at least likely to be on the less complicated side, with a coalition of ‘only’ three right-wing parties – Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini’s League and Forza Italia, led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi –  expected to win by a landslide.

Other parties, including the centre-left Democratic Party led by Enrico Letta and the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, seem to be significantly behind the far-right bloc in the latest polls.

How do Italian elections work? 

They’ll work a little differently this time after a constitutional referendum held in 2020.

Italy’s parliament is made up of two houses holding equal powers: the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate. Under the current electoral law, Italians get two votes, one for each house.

This time, the number of deputies – and therefore seats available – will drop from 630 to 400, while the number of senators will go from 315 to 200.

In total, 37 percent of the seats in each house are allocated via the first-past-the-post system (directly elected), with the remaining 64 percent being allocated proportionally (i.e. indirectly elected based on the performance of their parties).

A view of the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

Following a constitutional referendum held in September 2020, the number of deputies will go from 630 to 400 starting from the upcoming elections. Photo by Yara NARDI / AFP

Once all the lower and upper house seats are allocated through the above system, the head of state starts consultations to choose the new prime minister and their council. 

Finally, the head of state assigns the role of prime minister to the political figure who enjoys the support of the winning parties and is thought to be able to receive the parliament’s vote of confidence. The remaining ministers are named immediately after.

How does voting work on the day?

Italian citizens living in Italy must vote in the town in which they are registered to vote, i.e. their municipality of residence or comune, and at the specific polling station assigned to them.

All voters must turn up at their polling station with a valid identity document and their personal voter’s card (tessera elettorale). The card contains the holder’s full name, date of birth, address and polling station, and is stamped every time the holder votes. 

Voters who are not able to produce their tessera elettorale at the polling station will not be able to vote. 

All voters will be given two ballot papers (pink for the Chamber of Deputies, yellow for the Senate) and will be asked to indicate their choice by leaving a mark next to the chosen party (the papers will use the term ‘lista’ instead of ‘partito’).

All polling stations will open at 7am and close at 11pm on Sunday, September 25th. 

When will we know the results?

Polling stations will officially close at 11pm on Sunday, September 25th, with the count to start immediately after. 

News media will start releasing the first exit polls as soon as polling stations shut their doors. Though usuallygenerally fairly accurate, polls should not be relied upon blindly  – see the 2013 exit poll debacle, for example.

The first official projections based on live results, should come in at around 2am on Monday, September 26th.

Barring a neck and neck contest, an accurate overview of the election’s results should be available by the early hours of Monday morning. 

Though the winners are usually known and declared long before then, counting operations, including any potential recount, will likely officially terminate only towards the end of the week.

What kind of political system does Italy have?

Italy is a constitutional republic where power is organised into three different branches: executive, legislative and judicial.

Executive power is in the hands of the Council of the Ministers, i.e. the Italian cabinet, which is presided over by the President of the Council – more commonly referred to as the prime minister.

Italian head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

The new Italian prime minister will be elected by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella (pictured above), after a series of consultations. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

The ministers are responsible for executing laws and, when required, passing emergency decrees. 

Legislative power belongs to the parliament, with both houses – the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate – being required to approve the proposed bills before they can be made into law.

Finally, judicial power belongs to judges, who are responsible for implementing the laws passed by parliament. Italian judges are not elected but are chosen by internal commissions. 

When will the new government take office?  

It’ll take at least 25 days for the new government to take up office, though, judging from previous elections, it might take significantly longer – in 2018, the first Conte cabinet only assumed its powers 88 days after the elections.  

The Italian constitution sets no deadline for the consultations between the head of state and the relevant political parties. As a result, these can last a few days or even a few weeks.

Italian elections: Five key points from the Meloni vs Letta debate

Giorgia Meloni clashed with Enrico Letta in Monday night's livestreamed debate - the only one to take place between the two main Italian party leaders before the election. Here are five key takeaways from the debate.

Published: 13 September 2022 17:00 CEST
The debate on Monday night between centre-left Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta and hard-right Brothers of Italy head Giorgia Meloni was streamed online by newspaper Corriere della Sera.

It will be the only head-to-head debate between the leaders of Italy’s two biggest parties before the election on Sunday, September 25th.

READ ALSO: Elections will be Italy’s ‘Brexit’ moment, warns PD leader

Italian news reports on Tuesday described how the 90-minute debate was conducted “without any low blows” and was, as Letta put it, “between two people who respect each other”.

Here’s a quick overview of the main takeaways from the debate.

Clash over Europe and the recovery fund

Letta said Italy’s election gives voters a choice between such radically different ideas of the country and its place in Europe that it compares to Brexit.

“This is a crossroads, a sort of referendum, a bit like in Great Britain when they had to choose between Brexit and staying in the EU,” he said, calling for “more Europe, not less”. 

While the PD’s centre-left coalition is pro-Europe, all parties in the right-wing alliance are known for nationalist, Eurosceptic views.

“We want an Italy that counts in Europe, not one that protests,” he said.

Enrico Letta, leader of the Italian Democratic Party (PD), campaigning ahead of the upcoming general elections. Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP

Meloni however took a softer line in this debate. She stressed that her party had supported EU sanctions against Ukraine, while suggesting Italy needed to protect its own interests.

Meloni said Brussels “must deal with the big issues” while countries should be able to protect their own interests, describing the EU as “a bureaucratic giant and a political dwarf”.

Italy has to “hold its head high” in Europe and in Nato, Meloni said.

Letta also attacked Meloni over the European pandemic recovery funding deal, which he claimed her party wants to “renegotiate”

EXPLAINED: Who’s who in Italy’s general election?

Doing so “will give the impression of Italy ​​being unreliable,” he said, pointing out that the right didn’t vote in favour of the Next Generation EU deal.

“We never voted against, we abstained,” Meloni replied.

Both stressed support for Ukraine

Meloni has distanced herself from statements made by coalition partner and League party leader Matteo Salvini recently in which he criticised EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Apparently referring to these comments, Letta said: “Sanctions are now the only way to stop the Russians.”

He said sanctions “are working, even if they have repercussions for our economy”.

We are strongly in favour of the Ukrainian resistance. We have always been Atlanticists and Europeanists.”

EXPLAINED: Five ways Italy’s 2022 elections will be different

Meloni responded by saying her party too “had no hesitation in taking sides against the Russian invasion.”

“We supported the government, albeit from the opposition,” she said. “The position of FdI remains the same: an Italy anchored to the West, to the Atlantic alliance, with Europe, in defence of Western values.”

But many question whether a hard-right government formed with coalition partners Salvini and Berlusconi, both known for their friendly ties with Moscow, would take a more pro-Russian stance.

League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d’Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Softened stance on migration?

FdI and its coalition partners are known to take a strongly anti-immigration line, framing refugee and migrant arrivals as a security issue, while PD focuses on human rights and integration.

In this debate Meloni appeared “more cautious than usual on the issue of migration”, noted newspaper Corriere della Sera.

She said Europe should strike a deal with North African governments to keep their citizens at home and open local centres for refugee applications.

“We must prevent the departure of the boats, open the hotspots and evaluate in Africa who has the right to be a refugee. By blocking illegal immigration, legal immigration can be reopened,” she said.

READ ALSO: What are the main parties’ policies for foreigners?

Letta noted that the FdI leader no longer uses the term “naval blockade” – something she has repeatedly called for in posts on social media. 

He pointed out that Meloni was also silent on her coalition partner Salvini’s preferred tactic of blocking rescued migrants at sea in a bid to put off others.

He said such methods were incompatible with “inspiring to lead a big European country”, and said “redistribution” of migrants was needed instead; “which doesn’t happen because of the usual issue of unanimous voting and [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán’s opposition.”

Fears over equality and rights

Letta said his rivals posed a threat to immigrants’ rights, to women’s rights, and to LGBT rights.

Meloni angrily denied this, accusing him of spreading “fake news”. She said religious identity was fundamental, and spoke out against adoption by same-sex couples – but claimed she had no plans to cut womens’ access to abortion.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Women who seek abortions needed to be given other options, she said, without specifying what those were.

Same-sex couples should not be allowed to adopt because children “must be ensured the very best, which for me is a father, (and) a mother”, she said.

Letta responded by saying what children need is “love”, though he didn’t outline what the centre-left’s policies were on the issue.

Easy victory for the right

Italy’s main newspapers agreed that Meloni had clearly won the debate, just as easily as she’s expected to win the election.

Even the left-leaning Domani newspaper said: “Letta lost, unequivocally. He spent the whole debate, just as in the last few weeks, on fighting an imaginary Giorgia Meloni. The one of past excesses… not the institutional version of today.”

The damning verdict underlined how the centre-left has failed to mount a credible opposition to Meloni’s strong right-wing alliance.

The right-wing coalition is expected to take around 46 percent of the vote, according to polls, some 19 points ahead of the centre-left.

Unusually, Letta has already admitted his party’s defeat – though he continues to urge undecided voters to vote for them anyway, or risk handing the right a landslide victory and the absolute majority in parliament that would allow it to change the constitution.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

SHOW COMMENTS