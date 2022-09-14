Read news from:
ITALIAN ELECTIONS

How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

A win for the right-wing alliance looks all but guaranteed at Italy’s upcoming election. So what exactly are these parties planning to do once in government and how would their policies affect foreign residents?

Published: 14 September 2022 12:21 CEST
How would victory for Italy's far right impact foreigners’ lives?
League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d'Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

If you’ve been following Italy’s election news, no doubt by now you’ve heard that the right-wing alliance is expected to win by a landslide.

This coalition of parties led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, or FdI), along with the hard-right populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, is polling at around 46-48 percent.

As the leader of the party expected to take the biggest share of the vote – around 24 percent – FdI leader Giorgia Meloni is on course to become the next prime minister of Italy.

While they’re often described as a ‘centre-right’ coalition in Italian media, at least two of these parties have policies which lean heavily towards the far right – particularly when it comes to immigration, which they frame as a question of national security.

League leader Matteo Salvini, well known for his populist, anti-immigration stance, is reportedly aiming to return to his previous post of interior minister if the right-wing bloc takes power, meaning his party would have the biggest influence over policies affecting foreign nationals living in Italy.

While his party promotes a hard line against “illegal immigration”, with a heavy campaign focus on stopping migrant arrivals by sea from northern African countries, the League also has a history of making life more difficult for legal immigrants and refugees.

Salvini was Italy’s interior minister between June 2018 and September 2019, during which time he passed a ‘security decree’ (often referred to as the ‘Salvini Decree’) that abolished the country’s humanitarian protection status for migrants and prevented asylum seekers from accessing reception centres.

The decree also made applying for Italian citizenship a more difficult and uncertain process, and made it easier for the state to remove Italian citizenship from those who have naturalised.

This decree was overhauled and softened in 2020 with the passage of a new law by the coalition government then in power.

The right-wing bloc has indicated it intends to bring the decree back, with the coalition’s immigration agenda in its joint election manifesto consisting of a series of mostly vague statements topped by a bullet point that simply reads “security decrees”.

League leader Matteo Salvini (C) visits a migrant reception facility on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on August 4th as part of his election campaign. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

On the topic of immigration, the manifesto also pledges that the parties will:

  • “Fight irregular immigration and ensure orderly management of legal immigration;
  • Promote the social and labour inclusion of legal immigrants;
  • Defend national and European borders as requested by the EU with the new pact on migration and asylum, with border control and blocking of landings in agreement with the North African authorities, to prevent the trafficking of human beings;
  • Create centres in non-European countries, managed by the European Union, to evaluate asylum applications.”

These pledges were summed up by FdI leader Giorgia Meloni in a debate with centre-left leader Enrico Letta this week.

Meloni said Europe should strike a deal with North African governments to keep their citizens at home and open local centres for refugee applications.

“We must prevent the departure of the boats, open application centres and evaluate in Africa who has the right to be a refugee. By blocking illegal immigration, legal immigration can be reopened,” she said.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera noted that Meloni appeared “more cautious than usual on the issue of migration” in the televised debate.

Letta pointed out that the FdI leader no longer uses the term “naval blockade” – something she has repeatedly called for in posts on social media.

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni, addresses supporters during a rally in Milan on September 11th. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

He noted that Meloni was also silent on her coalition partner Salvini’s preferred tactic of blocking rescue boats and refusing to allow them to land – something he is currently standing trial for in Italy, after repeatedly leaving people stranded at sea during his time in government.

Salvini potentially faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain 147 people at sea in August 2019.

The trial is ongoing, with the next hearing set for December this year – however this doesn’t prevent Salvini from standing for election or taking office again.

While it seems likely that the League’s return to power would mean the return of such policies under new security decrees, there’s nothing in the manifesto or the debate so far which gives more concrete information on their plans, or on how the parties would treat legal migrants to Italy.

And it’s also worth noting that how much power the new government will have to enact these policies will depend largely on the size of their majority.

While the right is easily expected to win the election, it’s less certain that they’ll obtain the two-thirds ‘super majority’ that would allow a resulting government to make sweeping changes, including to the country’s constitution.

Either way, given Salvini’s history of tightening rules on obtaining Italian citizenship and his ‘Italians first’ rhetoric, it’s safe to say foreign nationals in Italy shouldn’t expect life to get any easier under a new hard-right government – wherever they come from, and whatever their immigration status.

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italian elections: Five key points from the Meloni vs Letta debate

Giorgia Meloni clashed with Enrico Letta in Monday night's livestreamed debate - the only one to take place between the two main Italian party leaders before the election. Here are five key takeaways from the debate.

Published: 13 September 2022 17:00 CEST
Italian elections: Five key points from the Meloni vs Letta debate

The debate on Monday night between centre-left Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta and hard-right Brothers of Italy head Giorgia Meloni was streamed online by newspaper Corriere della Sera.

It will be the only head-to-head debate between the leaders of Italy’s two biggest parties before the election on Sunday, September 25th.

Italian news reports on Tuesday described how the 90-minute debate was conducted “without any low blows” and was, as Letta put it, “between two people who respect each other”.

Here’s a quick overview of the main takeaways from the debate.

Clash over Europe and the recovery fund

Letta said Italy’s election gives voters a choice between such radically different ideas of the country and its place in Europe that it compares to Brexit.

“This is a crossroads, a sort of referendum, a bit like in Great Britain when they had to choose between Brexit and staying in the EU,” he said, calling for “more Europe, not less”. 

While the PD’s centre-left coalition is pro-Europe, all parties in the right-wing alliance are known for nationalist, Eurosceptic views.

“We want an Italy that counts in Europe, not one that protests,” he said.

Enrico Letta, leader of the Italian Democratic Party (PD), campaigning ahead of the upcoming general elections. Photo by Piero Cruciatti / AFP

Meloni however took a softer line in this debate. She stressed that her party had supported EU sanctions against Russia, while suggesting Italy needed to protect its own interests.

Meloni said Brussels “must deal with the big issues” while countries should be able to protect their own interests, describing the EU as “a bureaucratic giant and a political dwarf”.

Italy has to “hold its head high” in Europe and in Nato, Meloni said.

Letta also attacked Meloni over the European pandemic recovery funding deal, which he claimed her party wants to “renegotiate”

Doing so “will give the impression of Italy ​​being unreliable,” he said, pointing out that the right didn’t vote in favour of the Next Generation EU deal.

“We never voted against, we abstained,” Meloni replied.

Both stressed support for Ukraine

Meloni has distanced herself from statements made by coalition partner and League party leader Matteo Salvini recently in which he criticised EU sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Apparently referring to these comments, Letta said: “Sanctions are now the only way to stop the Russians.”

He said sanctions “are working, even if they have repercussions for our economy”.

We are strongly in favour of the Ukrainian resistance. We have always been Atlanticists and Europeanists.”

Meloni responded by saying her party too “had no hesitation in taking sides against the Russian invasion.”

“We supported the government, albeit from the opposition,” she said. “The position of FdI remains the same: an Italy anchored to the West, to the Atlantic alliance, with Europe, in defence of Western values.”

But many question whether a hard-right government formed with coalition partners Salvini and Berlusconi, both known for their friendly ties with Moscow, would take a more pro-Russian stance.

League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d’Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP

Softened stance on migration?

FdI and its coalition partners are known to take a strongly anti-immigration line, framing refugee and migrant arrivals as a security issue, while PD focuses on human rights and integration.

In this debate Meloni appeared “more cautious than usual on the issue of migration”, noted newspaper Corriere della Sera.

She said Europe should strike a deal with North African governments to keep their citizens at home and open local centres for refugee applications.

“We must prevent the departure of the boats, open the hotspots and evaluate in Africa who has the right to be a refugee. By blocking illegal immigration, legal immigration can be reopened,” she said.

Letta noted that the FdI leader no longer uses the term “naval blockade” – something she has repeatedly called for in posts on social media. 

He pointed out that Meloni was also silent on her coalition partner Salvini’s preferred tactic of blocking rescued migrants at sea in a bid to put off others.

He said such methods were incompatible with “inspiring to lead a big European country”, and said “redistribution” of migrants was needed instead; “which doesn’t happen because of the usual issue of unanimous voting and [Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor] Orbán’s opposition.”

Fears over equality and rights

Letta said his rivals posed a threat to immigrants’ rights, to women’s rights, and to LGBT rights.

Meloni angrily denied this, accusing him of spreading “fake news”. She said religious identity was fundamental, and spoke out against adoption by same-sex couples – but claimed she had no plans to cut womens’ access to abortion.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Women who seek abortions needed to be given other options, she said, without specifying what those were.

Same-sex couples should not be allowed to adopt because children “must be ensured the very best, which for me is a father, (and) a mother”, she said.

Letta responded by saying what children need is “love”, though he didn’t outline what the centre-left’s policies were on the issue.

Easy victory for the right

Italy’s main newspapers agreed that Meloni had clearly won the debate, just as easily as she’s expected to win the election.

Even the left-leaning Domani newspaper said: “Letta lost, unequivocally. He spent the whole debate, just as in the last few weeks, on fighting an imaginary Giorgia Meloni. The one of past excesses… not the institutional version of today.”

The damning verdict underlined how the centre-left has failed to mount a credible opposition to Meloni’s strong right-wing alliance.

The right-wing coalition is expected to take around 46 percent of the vote, according to polls, some 19 points ahead of the centre-left.

Unusually, Letta has already admitted his party’s defeat – though he continues to urge undecided voters to vote for them anyway, or risk handing the right a landslide victory and the absolute majority in parliament that would allow it to change the constitution.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

