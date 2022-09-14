For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?
A win for the right-wing alliance looks all but guaranteed at Italy’s upcoming election. So what exactly are these parties planning to do once in government and how would their policies affect foreign residents?
Published: 14 September 2022 12:21 CEST
League leader Matteo Salvini (L) and Fratelli d'Italia leader Giorgia Meloni are set to form a government together following the election. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
Italian elections: Five key points from the Meloni vs Letta debate
Giorgia Meloni clashed with Enrico Letta in Monday night's livestreamed debate - the only one to take place between the two main Italian party leaders before the election. Here are five key takeaways from the debate.
Published: 13 September 2022 17:00 CEST
