ITALIAN ELECTIONS

‘I plan to leave’: Foreigners in Italy fear for their futures if far right wins election

Increased discrimination and loss of rights are among the fears Italy’s foreign residents have if the post-fascist Brothers of Italy lead a new government after the elections.

Published: 14 September 2022 17:55 CEST
Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi (L-R), the leaders of the right-wing coalition expected to sweep to power following elections on September 25th. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

Known for her strongly nationalist and anti-immigrant views as well as opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage, Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, or FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become the next prime minister of Italy after her party stormed to the top of opinion polls.

As Meloni and her coalition partner Matteo Salvini have made anti-immigration policies a central part of their campaign, and are expected to make the lives of foreign nationals in Italy more difficult once in power, we asked readers of The Local how they feel about the likely outcome of the election on September 25th.

Almost 100 people responded, most of them foreign nationals living in Italy, the majority British, Irish, or American.

While some readers were pragmatic and a couple were positive about the prospect of a far-right government, the mood of the vast majority of readers in Italy could be summed up by comments including: “Great concerns.” “Disturbed.” “Horrified.”

In general, readers’ worries covered three areas: potential changes to immigration law that may affect their rights in Italy; fears of a culture of increased discrimination or hatred towards non-Italians, women and LGBT people; and worries about Italy’s economy and place on the international stage, particularly within the European Union.

“I’m very very concerned, as an immigrant, as someone who believes in social justice and women’s rights,” said Rhonda Struminger in Padova, who is married to an Italian and has two daughters who are both Italian citizens.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of far-right Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, is expected to become Italy’s next prime minister. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“Being white and English, I am not necessarily concerned about my own status as I am not the target of Lega and FdI’s ire! However it does raise concerns about knock-on effects for Italy’s economy and international standing,” said Jim in Milan

Dennis from Rome commented: “My concern is FdI is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and what will follow will be a true fascist agenda emerging.”

While Meloni rejects accusations that FdI is a fascist party, it is a political descendant of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

“My father fought fascism in the second world war. He’d turn in his grave if he thought we would even entertain the thought of the far right,” said Penelope Hart in Rome.

“I’m so sorry this is possible in Italy, and I feel ashamed and embarrassed.”

Several readers said they were seriously thinking of leaving Italy if a far-right government takes power..

“I plan to leave the country if Meloni wins. There has been a rise in bigotry and intolerance where I live in Friuli, encouraged by politicians,” said one Danish reader. “It is becoming too much to deal with and I don’t want to raise my child in this environment.”

Another reader in Emilia said they would “probably consider moving out of the country” while an Englishman in the province of Modena told us “if it starts to affect my life here then I will leave”.

One reader from Boston said: “This is selfish, but as someone who owns a second home in Italy and plans to retire here soon, my main concern is that the visa process may become stricter and we’d no longer be welcome.”

A reader from the UK said she was concerned that the Italian citizenship application process “could be made more difficult again”, referring to changes made by Salvini when his League party was previously in government.

Several readers said that even if they’re not personally affected, the expected election result would change the way they see Italy.

“It will reveal Italy’s worst instincts,” said American Ann Steinbrun, who has lived in Friuli Venezia Giulia since 1986.

“It would disappoint me and force me to acknowledge that Italy is not making the right kinds of changes toward acceptance and respect of all people regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual identity, gender,” said another American reader in Certaldo. “They would be taking a huge step backward.”

Some readers said they were more concerned about Salvini than Meloni, while others were critical of the political system overall.

There are “too many parties, too much noise, and don’t think much changes to the benefit of the public living here”, said Judy Tong in Palermo.

Some of those who responded said they weren’t sure what to expect, and others told us they’ll wait and see what happens before forming any conclusions.

Liam Delaney in Sicily said: “Only time will tell”.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to our survey. Please feel free to leave any further comments below this article.

How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

A win for the right-wing alliance looks all but guaranteed at Italy’s upcoming election. So what exactly are these parties planning to do once in government and how would their policies affect foreign residents?

Published: 14 September 2022 12:21 CEST
If you’ve been following Italy’s election news, no doubt by now you’ve heard that the right-wing alliance is expected to win by a landslide.

This coalition of parties led by the post-fascist Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, or FdI), along with the hard-right populist League, led by Matteo Salvini, and Silvio Berlusconi’s conservative Forza Italia, is polling at around 46-48 percent.

As the leader of the party expected to take the biggest share of the vote – around 24 percent – FdI leader Giorgia Meloni is on course to become the next prime minister of Italy.

While they’re often described as a ‘centre-right’ coalition in Italian media, at least two of these parties have policies which lean heavily towards the far right – particularly when it comes to immigration, which they frame as a question of national security.

League leader Matteo Salvini, well known for his populist, anti-immigration stance, is reportedly aiming to return to his previous post of interior minister if the right-wing bloc takes power, meaning his party would have the biggest influence over policies affecting foreign nationals living in Italy.

While his party promotes a hard line against “illegal immigration”, with a heavy campaign focus on stopping migrant arrivals by sea from northern African countries, the League also has a history of making life more difficult for legal immigrants and refugees.

Salvini was Italy’s interior minister between June 2018 and September 2019, during which time he passed a ‘security decree’ (often referred to as the ‘Salvini Decree’) that abolished the country’s humanitarian protection status for migrants and prevented asylum seekers from accessing reception centres.

The decree also made applying for Italian citizenship a more difficult and uncertain process, and made it easier for the state to remove Italian citizenship from those who have naturalised.

This decree was overhauled and softened in 2020 with the passage of a new law by the coalition government then in power.

The right-wing bloc has indicated it intends to bring the decree back, with the coalition’s immigration agenda in its joint election manifesto consisting of a series of mostly vague statements topped by a bullet point that simply reads “security decrees”.

League leader Matteo Salvini (C) visits a migrant reception facility on the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on August 4th as part of his election campaign. Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

On the topic of immigration, the manifesto also pledges that the parties will:

  • “Fight irregular immigration and ensure orderly management of legal immigration;
  • Promote the social and labour inclusion of legal immigrants;
  • Defend national and European borders as requested by the EU with the new pact on migration and asylum, with border control and blocking of landings in agreement with the North African authorities, to prevent the trafficking of human beings;
  • Create centres in non-European countries, managed by the European Union, to evaluate asylum applications.”

These pledges were summed up by FdI leader Giorgia Meloni in a debate with centre-left leader Enrico Letta this week.

Meloni said Europe should strike a deal with North African governments to keep their citizens at home and open local centres for refugee applications.

“We must prevent the departure of the boats, open application centres and evaluate in Africa who has the right to be a refugee. By blocking illegal immigration, legal immigration can be reopened,” she said.

Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera noted that Meloni appeared “more cautious than usual on the issue of migration” in the televised debate.

Letta pointed out that the FdI leader no longer uses the term “naval blockade” – something she has repeatedly called for in posts on social media.

Leader of Italian far-right party Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) Giorgia Meloni, addresses supporters during a rally in Milan on September 11th. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

He noted that Meloni was also silent on her coalition partner Salvini’s preferred tactic of blocking rescue boats and refusing to allow them to land – something he is currently standing trial for in Italy, after repeatedly leaving people stranded at sea during his time in government.

Salvini potentially faces up to 15 years in prison on charges of kidnapping and abuse of office for using his position as interior minister to detain 147 people at sea in August 2019.

The trial is ongoing, with the next hearing set for December this year – however this doesn’t prevent Salvini from standing for election or taking office again.

While it seems likely that the League’s return to power would mean the return of such policies under new security decrees, there’s nothing in the manifesto or the debate so far which gives more concrete information on their plans, or on how the parties would treat legal migrants to Italy.

And it’s also worth noting that how much power the new government will have to enact these policies will depend largely on the size of their majority.

While the right is easily expected to win the election, it’s less certain that they’ll obtain the two-thirds ‘super majority’ that would allow a resulting government to make sweeping changes, including to the country’s constitution.

Either way, given Salvini’s history of tightening rules on obtaining Italian citizenship and his ‘Italians first’ rhetoric, it’s safe to say foreign nationals in Italy shouldn’t expect life to get any easier under a new hard-right government – wherever they come from, and whatever their immigration status.

Find all the latest news on Italy’s election race here.

