‘I plan to leave’: Foreigners in Italy fear for their futures if far right wins election
Increased discrimination and loss of rights are among the fears Italy’s foreign residents have if the post-fascist Brothers of Italy lead a new government after the elections.
Published: 14 September 2022 17:55 CEST
Giorgia Meloni, Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi (L-R), the leaders of the right-wing coalition expected to sweep to power following elections on September 25th. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP
How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?
A win for the right-wing alliance looks all but guaranteed at Italy’s upcoming election. So what exactly are these parties planning to do once in government and how would their policies affect foreign residents?
Published: 14 September 2022 12:21 CEST
