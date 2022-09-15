For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: Will the latest change solve problems with Italy’s superbonus?
With lines of credit blocked and renovation work delayed, Italy’s political parties have agreed on further changes to the ‘superbonus 110’. Will this be enough to resolve issues for homeowners?
Published: 15 September 2022 13:44 CEST
The latest amendment to Italy’s building superbonus is expected to solve issues regarding the scheme’s credit transfer system. Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP
PROPERTY
Italy’s building superbonus: How will it change after the election?
Time is running out for homeowners to claim Italy's 'superbonus 110'. Would a new government consider extending deadlines or increasing funds for the popular renovation discount scheme?
Published: 9 September 2022 15:09 CEST
Updated: 11 September 2022 14:25 CEST
