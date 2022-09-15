Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Italy’s election campaign rocked by Russian funding claims

Leaders of Italy's right-wing parties denied receiving funding from Moscow after a US intelligence report this week sparked fresh calls for an investigation into Russian influence in Italian politics.

Published: 15 September 2022 10:18 CEST
Italy's election campaign rocked by Russian funding claims
Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) leader Giorgia Meloni speaks in front of an image of her coalition partner, League leader Matteo Salvini during the election campaign. Italian politicians are facing growing calls for an investigation into influence from Moscow. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni and League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday denied accepting money from Moscow after a US intelligence report sent shockwaves through the campaign for Italy’s September 25th elections.

The US State Department this week released a summary of a recent intelligence review of Russian efforts to influence foreign politics, including funding for unnamed far-right nationalist parties.

READ ALSO: Elections will be Italy’s ‘Brexit’ moment, warns PD leader

According to the report, Russia has given over $300 million to foreign parties, officials and politicians in more than 20 countries since 2014.

The leaders of the Italian hard-right parties expected to win the upcoming election were quick to state that they were not funded by Russia.

“All our forms of financing are verifiable,” said Meloni in an interview with Radio 24.

“I’m certain that Brothers of Italy does not take foreign money”.

Salvini told RTL 102.5 he had “never asked for, and never taken” money from Russia.

Salvini, who is known for his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly denied receiving money from Russia after a recording was leaked in 2019 of one of his aides discussing a secret oil deal in Moscow.

“Investigations have been open for years and nothing has ever been found because there is nothing to find,” he claimed.

Salvini was earlier this year found to have accepted a ticket to Moscow paid for by the Russian embassy. Salvini said at the time the ticket was for a “peace mission”.

The trip was cancelled and the money reportedly paid back.

Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the Forza Italy party running for election along with the League and FdI as part of the right-wing coalition, has not commented so far on accusations of Italian parties being funded or supported by Russia.

Berlusconi is known for having a friendship with Vladimir Putin stretching back two decades.

There was “no news” of Italy being mentioned specifically in the US report at the moment, Adolfo Urso, president of the Italian parliament’s Copasir intelligence oversight board, told national broadcaster Rai.

The report sparked renewed calls for investigations into Russia’s influence over Italian politics

Enrico Letta, leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), called for “transparency” and condemned Russia’s “disturbing” attempts to “contaminate Western democracy” 

He said the current government should reveal anything it knows about Russian influence in politics before the general election.

He also alleged that the League has not cut its longstanding ties with the United Russia party that backs Putin.

There has been growing concern over potential interference by Russia in Italian politics since the collapse of the government led by current prime minister Mario Draghi in late July.

The collapse was triggered by parties including the League and Forza Italia, which are known to have historically friendly relations with Moscow.

All parties involved have denied accusations from opponents that their actions were in any way influenced by Russia.

Draghi told parliament in July that Italy must “step up efforts to combat interference from Russia and other autocracies in our politics”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

‘I plan to leave’: Foreigners in Italy fear for their futures if far right wins election

Increased discrimination and loss of rights are among the fears Italy’s foreign residents have if the post-fascist Brothers of Italy lead a new government after the elections.

Published: 14 September 2022 17:55 CEST
‘I plan to leave’: Foreigners in Italy fear for their futures if far right wins election

Known for her strongly nationalist and anti-immigrant views as well as opposition to abortion and same-sex marriage, Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d’Italia, or FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni is set to become the next prime minister of Italy after her party stormed to the top of opinion polls.

As Meloni and her coalition partner Matteo Salvini have made anti-immigration policies a central part of their campaign, and are expected to make the lives of foreign nationals in Italy more difficult once in power, we asked readers of The Local how they feel about the likely outcome of the election on September 25th.

READ ALSO: How would victory for Italy’s far right impact foreigners’ lives?

Almost 100 people responded, most of them foreign nationals living in Italy, the majority British, Irish, or American.

While some readers were pragmatic and a couple were positive about the prospect of a far-right government, the mood of the vast majority of readers in Italy could be summed up by comments including: “Great concerns.” “Disturbed.” “Horrified.”

In general, readers’ worries covered three areas: potential changes to immigration law that may affect their rights in Italy; fears of a culture of increased discrimination or hatred towards non-Italians, women and LGBT people; and worries about Italy’s economy and place on the international stage, particularly within the European Union.

“I’m very very concerned, as an immigrant, as someone who believes in social justice and women’s rights,” said Rhonda Struminger in Padova, who is married to an Italian and has two daughters who are both Italian citizens.

READ ALSO: Who is Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s likely next prime minister?

Giorgia Meloni, leader of far-right Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy) party, is expected to become Italy’s next prime minister. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“Being white and English, I am not necessarily concerned about my own status as I am not the target of Lega and FdI’s ire! However it does raise concerns about knock-on effects for Italy’s economy and international standing,” said Jim in Milan

Dennis from Rome commented: “My concern is FdI is a wolf in sheep’s clothing and what will follow will be a true fascist agenda emerging.”

While Meloni rejects accusations that FdI is a fascist party, it is a political descendant of the Italian Social Movement (MSI), formed by supporters of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

“My father fought fascism in the second world war. He’d turn in his grave if he thought we would even entertain the thought of the far right,” said Penelope Hart in Rome.

“I’m so sorry this is possible in Italy, and I feel ashamed and embarrassed.”

Several readers said they were seriously thinking of leaving Italy if a far-right government takes power..

“I plan to leave the country if Meloni wins. There has been a rise in bigotry and intolerance where I live in Friuli, encouraged by politicians,” said one Danish reader. “It is becoming too much to deal with and I don’t want to raise my child in this environment.”

Another reader in Emilia said they would “probably consider moving out of the country” while an Englishman in the province of Modena told us “if it starts to affect my life here then I will leave”.

READ ALSO: Will Italy’s hard right win the election with a ‘super majority’?

One reader from Boston said: “This is selfish, but as someone who owns a second home in Italy and plans to retire here soon, my main concern is that the visa process may become stricter and we’d no longer be welcome.”

A reader from the UK said she was concerned that the Italian citizenship application process “could be made more difficult again”, referring to changes made by Salvini when his League party was previously in government.

Several readers said that even if they’re not personally affected, the expected election result would change the way they see Italy.

“It will reveal Italy’s worst instincts,” said American Ann Steinbrun, who has lived in Friuli Venezia Giulia since 1986.

“It would disappoint me and force me to acknowledge that Italy is not making the right kinds of changes toward acceptance and respect of all people regardless of nationality, ethnicity, religion, sexual identity, gender,” said another American reader in Certaldo. “They would be taking a huge step backward.”

Some readers said they were more concerned about Salvini than Meloni, while others were critical of the political system overall.

There are “too many parties, too much noise, and don’t think much changes to the benefit of the public living here”, said Judy Tong in Palermo.

Some of those who responded said they weren’t sure what to expect, and others told us they’ll wait and see what happens before forming any conclusions.

Liam Delaney in Sicily said: “Only time will tell”.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to respond to our survey. Please feel free to leave any further comments below this article.

SHOW COMMENTS