FLOODS

UPDATE: Death toll rises to 10 in flash floods in central Italy

At least 10 people died and four were missing after flash floods hit the central Italian Marche region overnight, according to reports on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Updated: 16 September 2022 12:28 CEST
An ambulance passes a damaged car following floods overnight which left at least ten people dead in the province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Emergency services provisionally put the death toll at seven earlier on Friday but this rose mid-morning to 10, according to the AGI news agency, citing local authorities.

One of the four people reported missing was a child travelling in a car. The mother was rescued but the child was washed away by the floodwaters, AGI said.

Water swept through towns and villages, turning streets into rivers and flooding homes, with the worst damage reported in the Ancona area.

All the victims reported so far are in the province of Ancona, according to local media.

The fire brigade said it had rescued dozens of people overnight “who took refuge on roofs and in trees” during the floods.

Another tweet from the fire brigade read: “the search for missing persons continues among mud and felled trees”.

The streets of the port town of Senigallia were turned into rivers, while aerial footage of the inland hamlet of Pianello di Ostra showed streets caked with mud and cars piled up after being swept away.

The wave of bad weather that hit the area “was not expected at these levels, we had no alert in place. The flooding was sudden,” Marche regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi told Ansa.

“There was no time to intervene. There are people who may have been on the street or who had gone out not realising the danger.”

Several areas in Ancona were without electricity or telephone connections. Schools were closed on Friday in the affected areas.

Residents clear up and assess the damage after flash flooding in the Italian province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

The storms also lashed the neighbouring region of Umbria.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said about 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain fell in two hours– about the quantity normally recorded in six months.

The tragedy came just days before Italy’s general elections, with politicians sending messages of “solidarity” to Marche residents.
 
The flooding came after a prolonged drought in Italy, and many have drawn the link with climate change – a subject which has so far taken a back seat during the election campaign.
 
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said its teams were heading to help.
 
“Very concerned by the growth of extreme weather events,” he said on Twitter.

CLIMATE CRISIS

IN PHOTOS: Devastation after deadly flash floods hit central Italy

Flash flooding triggered by heavy rainfall left several towns in the Marche region devastated on Friday, with at least 10 people killed and four missing. 

Published: 16 September 2022 17:34 CEST
Photos and video shared online by residents showed terrifying scenes as fast-moving rivers of mud and water swept through towns, while images from AFP showed the aftermath of the devastating floods as emergency crews searched for the missing and helped clear up damage on Friday.

People clean a flooded street following floods in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“It was scary because it happened so fast. It sounded like a waterfall,” said Laura Marinelli, 33, who grabbed her 18-month-old daughter and ran to neighbours upstairs as her ground-floor home near Ostra began to flood.

The waters kept rising and they climbed onto the roof to call for help.

“We’ve lost everything, all the photos, all the letters you can’t replace,” she told AFP, plastic pink toys floating in the submerged garden nearby.

Residents clear up and assess the damage after flash flooding in the Italian province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Some of the worst damage was seen in the town of Senigallia, while small towns surrounding the tourist town of Urbino were also badly affected.

The fire brigade said it had rescued dozens of people overnight “who took refuge on roofs and in trees” during the floods.

 
Footage of the inland hamlet of Pianello di Ostra showed streets caked with mud and cars piled up after being swept away by flood water.

The wave of bad weather that hit the area “was not expected at these levels, we had no alert in place. The flooding was sudden,” Marche regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi told Ansa.

People clean a flooded street in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“There was no time to intervene. There are people who may have been on the street or who had gone out not realising the danger.”

Several areas in Ancona were without electricity or telephone connections. Schools were closed on Friday in the affected areas.

A flooded field in Sassoferrato, Ancona province, Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
