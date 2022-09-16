UPDATE: Death toll rises to 10 in flash floods in central Italy

Emergency services provisionally put the death toll at seven earlier on Friday but this rose mid-morning to 10, according to the AGI news agency, citing local authorities.

One of the four people reported missing was a child travelling in a car. The mother was rescued but the child was washed away by the floodwaters, AGI said.

Water swept through towns and villages, turning streets into rivers and flooding homes, with the worst damage reported in the Ancona area.

All the victims reported so far are in the province of Ancona, according to local media.

The fire brigade said it had rescued dozens of people overnight “who took refuge on roofs and in trees” during the floods.

#Maltempo #Ancona, 180 #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro: salvate nella notte decine di persone rifugiatesi sui tetti delle abitazioni e sugli alberi.

Più di 150 gli interventi effettuati, 7 persone decedute e 3 risultano disperse.

Nel filmato il lavoro a #Senigallia (AN) #16settembre pic.twitter.com/9KuzHkkFGr — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) September 16, 2022

Another tweet from the fire brigade read: “the search for missing persons continues among mud and felled trees”.

The streets of the port town of Senigallia were turned into rivers, while aerial footage of the inland hamlet of Pianello di Ostra showed streets caked with mud and cars piled up after being swept away.

The wave of bad weather that hit the area “was not expected at these levels, we had no alert in place. The flooding was sudden,” Marche regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi told Ansa.

READ ALSO: Italy records ‘five times’ more extreme weather events in ten years

“There was no time to intervene. There are people who may have been on the street or who had gone out not realising the danger.”

Several areas in Ancona were without electricity or telephone connections. Schools were closed on Friday in the affected areas.

Residents clear up and assess the damage after flash flooding in the Italian province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

The storms also lashed the neighbouring region of Umbria.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said about 400 millimetres (16 inches) of rain fell in two hours– about the quantity normally recorded in six months.

The tragedy came just days before Italy’s general elections, with politicians sending messages of “solidarity” to Marche residents.

The flooding came after a prolonged drought in Italy, and many have drawn the link with climate change – a subject which has so far taken a back seat during the election campaign.

Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said its teams were heading to help.

“Very concerned by the growth of extreme weather events,” he said on Twitter.