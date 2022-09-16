Read news from:
CLIMATE CRISIS

IN PHOTOS: Devastation after deadly flash floods hit central Italy

Flash flooding triggered by heavy rainfall left several towns in the Marche region devastated on Friday, with at least 10 people killed and four missing. 

Published: 16 September 2022 17:34 CEST
Abandoned cars in front of a flooded house in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona, following flash floods that left at least ten people dead. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Photos and video shared online by residents showed terrifying scenes as fast-moving rivers of mud and water swept through towns, while images from AFP showed the aftermath of the devastating floods as emergency crews searched for the missing and helped clear up damage on Friday.

People clean a flooded street following floods in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“It was scary because it happened so fast. It sounded like a waterfall,” said Laura Marinelli, 33, who grabbed her 18-month-old daughter and ran to neighbours upstairs as her ground-floor home near Ostra began to flood.

The waters kept rising and they climbed onto the roof to call for help.

“We’ve lost everything, all the photos, all the letters you can’t replace,” she told AFP, plastic pink toys floating in the submerged garden nearby.

Residents clear up and assess the damage after flash flooding in the Italian province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

Some of the worst damage was seen in the town of Senigallia, while small towns surrounding the tourist town of Urbino were also badly affected.

The fire brigade said it had rescued dozens of people overnight “who took refuge on roofs and in trees” during the floods.

 
Footage of the inland hamlet of Pianello di Ostra showed streets caked with mud and cars piled up after being swept away by flood water.

The wave of bad weather that hit the area “was not expected at these levels, we had no alert in place. The flooding was sudden,” Marche regional councilor for civil protection Stefano Aguzzi told Ansa.

People clean a flooded street in Pianello di Ostra, Ancona. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

“There was no time to intervene. There are people who may have been on the street or who had gone out not realising the danger.”

Several areas in Ancona were without electricity or telephone connections. Schools were closed on Friday in the affected areas.

A flooded field in Sassoferrato, Ancona province, Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

ITALIAN ELECTIONS

Deadly floods force Italy’s politicians to face climate crisis

Severe storms in central Italy that left ten dead on Friday have forced politicians to raise the topic of the climate crisis ahead of the elections, with the left-wing leader saying it must be ‘the first priority’.

Published: 16 September 2022 16:33 CEST
At least ten people have died and four are missing after flash flooding hit Italy’s central Marche region overnight on Thursday, pushing the the climate crisis up the political agenda ahead of elections on September 25th.

Hard-right Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni, widely expected to become Italy’s next prime minister, sent her “full solidarity” to those affected by the flooding in Marche, where her party runs the local government.

Enrico Letta, leader of the opposing centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said he was suspending campaigning, adding that he was left “stunned and speechless” by the tragedy.

“How can you think that the fight against climate change is not the first priority?” he said.

The EU’s economy commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, a former Italian premier, on Friday said: “Italy and Europe must take climate change seriously”.

Residents clear up and assess the damage after flash flooding in the Italian province of Ancona, Marche. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP.

But the subject has been largely absent from political debate ahead of the elections so far – despite polls finding more 80 percent of Italian voters think climate issues should be a top political priority.

A petition launched by Italian climate scientists in August urging politicians to focus on the environment in the coming election was signed by more than 120,000 people.

Parties have had little to say on the topic in debates and on social media, however, according to a recent study by Greenpeace, and many of the main parties’ election manifestos have failed to prioritise climate issues – though they all contain environment and energy-related pledges for the first time.

A detailed assessment by scientists of parties’ climate action pledges found manifestos from the PD, Europa Verde (Green Europe), and Sinistra Italiana (Italian Left) had given the issue the most attention, while the joint manifesto published by the right-wing coalition of Brothers of Italy, the League and Forza Italia, was found to be most lacking.

The storms on Thursday pushed the number of extreme weather events in Italy this summer up to 1,642 – five times the number recorded a decade ago – according to data published by farmers’ association Coldiretti.

“We are seeing the clear consequences of climate change, as exceptional weather events are now the norm in Italy,” Coldiretti stated.

This summer’s drought, the worst in 70 years, drained the Po River, Italy’s largest water reservoir, while exceptional heat fuelled forest fires and caused a spike in heat-related deaths

The baking heat has in recent weeks been followed by storms, the water flooding land rendered hard as concrete.

In July, 11 people were killed when a section of Italy’s biggest Alpine glacier collapsed, in a disaster officials blamed on climate change.

